Coronavirus Affecting Creators In The Comics Industry

It has been noted by some that, despite the recent shutdowns, and comics creators encouraged to catch up on their work, that some comic books have been even later than might have been expected. With schedules having to be redrawn repeatedly and noticed of delays issues to retailers. One reason for this that hasn't been mentioned much is that in a number of prominent cases, this has been down to the artist or artists in question catching coronavirus and being all but knocked out by it. This has been especially common, so I am told, among publishers who rely on South American artistic talent. But it is by no means exclusive to that grouping.

And while most creators haven't been public about their illness, one artist, Chris Bachalo, has been.

In November, Bachalo posted "Hello friends– Good afternoon– Sorry I've been out of touch the past few weeks. Won the COVID lottery–lucky me! Almost back to full speed– getting better–" while adding, regarding schedules "Paul–Marvel was kind enough to give me a little extra room on Non-Stop– My mother passed away this year and I lost a month of drawing time to a bout with Covid– Super grateful for their support– hope you enjoy the book– Thanks for your patience!"

The series Non-Stop Spider-Man, initially planned to be published early in 2020, had not entirely lived up to its name and has been repeatedly rescheduled., However, it appears that the launch issue is going to Final Order Cut-Off this weekend, including a new die-cut variant cover for those minded and will launch the first week of March 2021.

But with more delays to other titles coming through the pipeline for Marvel, it's worth noting it has been a rough year for many. Alweays good to be kind, and roll on the vaccinations.

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR200827

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Chris Bachalo, Dale Eaglesham (CA) Alex Ross

Get ready for the most action-packed, pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping comic OF ALL TIME! As the name implies, once you read page one, panel one, SPIDER-MAN DOES NOT STOP! A mystery at Empire State University thrusts Spider-Man into an adventure that starts in uptown Manhattan and will take him around the world, pitting him against Marvel Universe villains old and new and give you a Spider-Man adventure (and Spider-Man) the likes of which you've never seen. THIS BOOK IS NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, SO CHECK WITH YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE READING! Rated T In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99 NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200554

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Chris Bachalo (CA) David Finch

• The most action packed book in comics continues to singe your eyebrows with explosive action!

• Something horrible is happening to Peter Parker's fellow students at EMPIRE STATE UNIVERSITY and it's all coming down hard on Spider-Man.

• Some familiar faces introduce their fists to Spider-Man's face as the plot thickens like a brick of plastic explosives. Tick tick tick tick… Rated T In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99