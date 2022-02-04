Marvel Collects Early Appearance Of Black Krrsantan As Star Wars Tales

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Marvel is joining DC Comics in the plan to reprint a bunch of comics that have become topical all of a sudden into a big comic rather than a trade paperback with a spine, which is currently hit by printing and distribution delays. And so, some of the first appearances of Black Krrsantan who appeared in The Book Of Boba Fett, are being rush-reprinted by Marvel Comics in a big comic book fashion, with Star Wars #14, #15, #20 and the Doctor Aphra Star Wars Annual #1.

Star Wars Tales: Krrsantan
Marvel Collects Early Appearance Of Black Krrsantan As Star Wars Tales

Here are the solicits for the comics that the volume reprints;

STAR WARS #14 VDWN
MARVEL COMICS
OCT150945
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Mike Deodato (CA) Mark Brooks
VADER DOWN, PART FIVE
•  CHEWBACCA VERSUS BLACK KRRSANTAN!
•  What else do you need?
•  Marvel's first Star Wars event continues!
Rated T In Shops: Jan 06, 2016 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS #15
MARVEL COMICS
NOV150920
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Mike Mayhew
FROM THE JOURNALS OF OBI-WAN KENOBI
•  Another tale of Obi-Wan's exile on Tatooine!
•  Owen Lars took Luke in…but he refused to let Ben be part of his life. Why?
•  What trouble could have been stirred up by Ben protecting Luke?
Rated T In Shops: Jan 20, 2016 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS #20
MARVEL COMICS
APR161056
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Mike Mayhew
• Another dive into the journal of Obi-Wan Kenobi!
•  Jabba has hired bounty hunter Black Krrsantan to find out who's been thwarting his men!
•  The old hermit of the dune wastes might know something about that.
Rated T In Shops: Jun 15, 2016 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #1
MARVEL COMICS
JUN171008
(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Marc Laming, Will Sliney (CA) David Nakayama
• Doctor Aphra has a troubled past full of parental drama and war.
•  But what about her Wookiee shadow, Black Krrsantan?
•  Find out just how this Wookiee warrior is as frightening as they say…
•  …and then some!
Rated T In Shops: Aug 23, 2017 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.