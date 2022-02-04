Marvel Collects Early Appearance Of Black Krrsantan As Star Wars Tales

Marvel is joining DC Comics in the plan to reprint a bunch of comics that have become topical all of a sudden into a big comic rather than a trade paperback with a spine, which is currently hit by printing and distribution delays. And so, some of the first appearances of Black Krrsantan who appeared in The Book Of Boba Fett, are being rush-reprinted by Marvel Comics in a big comic book fashion, with Star Wars #14, #15, #20 and the Doctor Aphra Star Wars Annual #1.

Here are the solicits for the comics that the volume reprints;

STAR WARS #14 VDWN

MARVEL COMICS

OCT150945

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Mike Deodato (CA) Mark Brooks

VADER DOWN, PART FIVE

• CHEWBACCA VERSUS BLACK KRRSANTAN!

• What else do you need?

• Marvel's first Star Wars event continues!

Rated T In Shops: Jan 06, 2016 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS #15

MARVEL COMICS

NOV150920

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Mike Mayhew

FROM THE JOURNALS OF OBI-WAN KENOBI

• Another tale of Obi-Wan's exile on Tatooine!

• Owen Lars took Luke in…but he refused to let Ben be part of his life. Why?

• What trouble could have been stirred up by Ben protecting Luke?

Rated T In Shops: Jan 20, 2016 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS #20

MARVEL COMICS

APR161056

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Mike Mayhew

• Another dive into the journal of Obi-Wan Kenobi!

• Jabba has hired bounty hunter Black Krrsantan to find out who's been thwarting his men!

• The old hermit of the dune wastes might know something about that.

Rated T In Shops: Jun 15, 2016 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN171008

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Marc Laming, Will Sliney (CA) David Nakayama

• Doctor Aphra has a troubled past full of parental drama and war.

• But what about her Wookiee shadow, Black Krrsantan?

• Find out just how this Wookiee warrior is as frightening as they say…

• …and then some!

Rated T In Shops: Aug 23, 2017 SRP: $4.99