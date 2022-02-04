Marvel Collects Early Appearance Of Black Krrsantan As Star Wars Tales
Marvel is joining DC Comics in the plan to reprint a bunch of comics that have become topical all of a sudden into a big comic rather than a trade paperback with a spine, which is currently hit by printing and distribution delays. And so, some of the first appearances of Black Krrsantan who appeared in The Book Of Boba Fett, are being rush-reprinted by Marvel Comics in a big comic book fashion, with Star Wars #14, #15, #20 and the Doctor Aphra Star Wars Annual #1.
Here are the solicits for the comics that the volume reprints;
STAR WARS #14 VDWN
MARVEL COMICS
OCT150945
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Mike Deodato (CA) Mark Brooks
VADER DOWN, PART FIVE
• CHEWBACCA VERSUS BLACK KRRSANTAN!
• What else do you need?
• Marvel's first Star Wars event continues!
Rated T In Shops: Jan 06, 2016 SRP: $3.99
STAR WARS #15
MARVEL COMICS
NOV150920
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Mike Mayhew
FROM THE JOURNALS OF OBI-WAN KENOBI
• Another tale of Obi-Wan's exile on Tatooine!
• Owen Lars took Luke in…but he refused to let Ben be part of his life. Why?
• What trouble could have been stirred up by Ben protecting Luke?
Rated T In Shops: Jan 20, 2016 SRP: $3.99
STAR WARS #20
MARVEL COMICS
APR161056
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Mike Mayhew
• Another dive into the journal of Obi-Wan Kenobi!
• Jabba has hired bounty hunter Black Krrsantan to find out who's been thwarting his men!
• The old hermit of the dune wastes might know something about that.
Rated T In Shops: Jun 15, 2016 SRP: $3.99
STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #1
MARVEL COMICS
JUN171008
(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Marc Laming, Will Sliney (CA) David Nakayama
• Doctor Aphra has a troubled past full of parental drama and war.
• But what about her Wookiee shadow, Black Krrsantan?
• Find out just how this Wookiee warrior is as frightening as they say…
• …and then some!
Rated T In Shops: Aug 23, 2017 SRP: $4.99