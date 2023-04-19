Marvel Comics App Shuts Down In June, Purchases May Be Deleted The Marvel Comics app which is operated by Comixology, is shutting down in June. And from May, the ability to purchase comics will be removed

That's the sound of a very heavy shoe dropping. Not long after Comixology, the digital comics publisher/distributor bought by Amazon fired much of their staff, and reduced services, the Marvel Comics app which is operated by Comixology, is itself shutting down on the 2nd of June. And from the 2nd of May, the ability to purchase comics will be removed from the Marvel Comics app ahead of its June shutdown date. Users of Marvel Comics will be able to access the digital comic libraries they purchased in the Marvel Comics app by May 2nd in the Marvel Unlimited app if they link their Marvel Comics account to a Marvel account by the 2nd of June, 2023. If you do not, customers will lose all their digital comic purchases. No backsies.

So I suggest you do that shortly. I have, Starting from the 2nd of May, any redemptions of Marvel digital comics via marvel.com/redeem will appear within the Marvel Unlimited app. And free promotional comics, such as Marvel Previews, will no longer be part of your library within the Marvel Unlimited app.

Marvel states that you may need to create a new Marvel account to link your Marvel Unlimited app with the same login as you use in your Marvel Comics app. If you end up having two or more Marvel accounts, reach out to Marvel with the email addresses associated with each account so they can be merged. iOS users must link their Marvel Comics app operated by Comixology) to a Marvel account by the 2nd of June to keep their library of digital comic purchases/redeems in the Marvel Comics app. But no further action is required for Android users as your digital comic purchases/redeems are already linked.

Going forward, readers will be able to purchase Marvel Comics through Amazon, and select Marvel digital graphic novels will be available for purchase through Google Play Books, Apple iBooks, Nook as well as select digital library services. More options will be released soon… might this include Omnibus or GlobalComix? Here's the current timeframe.