Image, Vault, Ahoy & Valiant Sign Up To Omnibus Digital Comics App Kenny Meyers and Travis Schmeisser are creating the Omnibus App, to recreate and better what Comixology used to be for digital comics.

Kenny Meyers and Travis Schmeisser are both comic book readers working in the tech industry looking to replicate the offering that Comixology used to give to digital comic book readers, before the Amazon absorption, but do it even better. That is the Omnibus App. They intend to launch an iOS App iPad first, to be followed by iPhone, Android, PC and Mac access. Offering a download or streaming digital experience, including DRM-free access where made available by the publisher. This would also include the return of In-App purchases, something Amazon was quick to remove after their purchase of Comixology, as well as a notification system to allow readers to follow individual creators and characters, including recommended reading lists and chronologies across different titles.

The Omnibus Twitter account has stated:

To kick things off, we're beyond excited to announce that we'll be carrying @ImageComics! As kids of the 90s, having this important fixture of the comics community means the world to us.

Another publisher announcement: We're proud to be carrying @ValiantComics! Some of our earliest comic purchases were Valiant books.

Omnibus will be carrying @AhoyComicMags ! Ahoy has a magic mix of fun, satire and wildly different worlds that we can't wait to share with you soon.

Get ready to read @thevaultcomics on Omnibus! We're excited to carry Vault's stellar catalog of science fiction, fantasy, and horror comics for our launch.

Valiant Entertainment has also stated, "VALIANT JOINS FORCES WITH OMNIBUS! We're thrilled to announce that Valiant Entertainment has partnered with Omnibus to be one of the first publishers available at their initial launch! "A modern digital comic book store and reader. By fans, for fans." Technology continues to advance and the world of comics is no exception! As always, we strive to stay on the bleeding edge of the industry and can't wait for you all to see our books on Omnibus. Coming to iPad early 2023 with mobile and web soon to follow!"

Expect more comic book publishers to follow, such as Dark Horse, Valiant, Boom, and Dynamite as well as the likes of Kodansha, Viz, Yen, Random House, Scholastic and the like. Marvel and DC? That's still all to play for. Some publishers have exclusive Comixology contracts but all things will come to an end…

You can sign up to Omnibus information here, for when it launches.