GlobalComix App Adds Image, Boom, Archie, TokyoPop, NBM & And Action

Just in time for the launch of their digital comics reading and purchase app, GlobalComix has announced new publishers joining their service, including Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Archie Comics, TOKYOPOP, NBM Graphic Novels, "And…Action!" Entertainment, and more. And they come with bullet points. The GlobalComix App for iOS and Android will feature:

Over 40k+ books in catalog with 25k+ more in pipeline and growing

In-App subscription purchase with worldwide access

Catalogs from top publishers, indie and webcomic creators

Curated recommendations for hundreds of new series, weekly

Opt-in to follow creators & publishers for new release notifications

Fully searchable personal library collection with reading status filters

Filter searches by type, format, genre, theme, art style, language, paywall, and other meaningful facets

Comment, react, and share your favorite stories with friends and community alike

GlobalComix joins Omnibus in the great race to grab the money left on the table when Amazon absorbed market leader Comixology and, basically, destroyed the reading, buying and collecting experience for its millions of customers. is this Betamax Vs VHS? Who will win? And how will either challenger beat the massive market drag that Comixology has of its customers having already sunk their money into that digital library, with less incentive to have to buy it all again? And what about the big two of the direct comcis market, Marvel and DC? Are their contracts still in play with Comixology, and what incentive will they have to switch, anyway?

"I have waited for this moment for years!" said Christopher Carter, CEO of GlobalComix. "Not only are we finally about to change the landscape of digital comics publishing entirely, but we are also fortunate enough to do it together with a vibrant community of creators from both popular web and indie comics; and also many of the most venerable and well respected publishers in the entire world [of comics]. We will be bringing more comics to even more readers, worldwide, and doing so in a fiscally accessible way. With this, we're paving the way for a vibrant and thriving ecosystem in which creators and publishers can make a sustainable living, doing exactly what they love, and that is one of the major reasons for why we're doing what we do."

Previously, GlobalComix partnered with publishers TKO Studios, Bad Egg Publishing, InterPop, Papercutz, Valiant Entertainment, Top Cow, Source Point Press, TPub Comics, Mad Cave Studios, and Humanoids. Since January 2023, the platform has seen a 50% increase in user signups and over 5,000 new books published; which includes PDF downloads and exclusive content partnerships.

The GlobalComix App will be available at the end of March. Demonstrations will be available at C2E2 in Chicago at the same time. So what's the GlobalComix Vs Omnibus publisher score? They both only share Image Comics and Valiant so far.

GlobalComix Omnibus "And Action!" X Archie Comics X Ahoy Comics X Bad Egg X Boom Studios X Humanoids X InterPop X Image Comics X X Mad Cave X NBM X Papercutz X Source Point X TKO Studios X TokyoPOP X Top Cow X Tpub X Valiant X X Vault Comics X