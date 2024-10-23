Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: elon musk, x-factor

Marvel Comics Creates Their Own Elon Musk For The X-Men (Spoilers)

Today's X-Factor comic book from Mark Russell and Bob Quinn features a new tech bro, Ethan Farthing, a version of Elon Musk.

Today's X-Factor comic book from Mark Russell and Bob Quinn features a new tech bro, Ethan Farthing, a version of Elon Musk, owner of the social media app Clikclok. Which may sound more like TikTok, but calling it something closer to X may be a little too on the nose for this comic book. And given that he is the CEO of Fartech rather than Starlink and is putting a base on the moon, that would be saying something.

Oh, and he's in a Spider-Man costume. Who is going to tell a space faring social media mogul multi-billionaire anything else? Of course, once X-Factor gets there, there is more to meet the eye.

Paperclip, being the Microsoft Word mascot, of course, is always willing to ask if it can help you take over a secret moon base.

It turns out that his AI is more I about the A than actual people. Do you grok?

A moon base, an AI in charge, but not a single person has seen 2001: A Space Odyssey to know where this would obviously go.

In search of greater efficiency, Paperclip just leaves the moonbase with a skeleton staff.

I'd have thought ELon… I mean Ethan… would have been up for that. And it seems that Paperclip is well prepared for what's coming…

Elon Musk is not the only media figure being pilloried in the X-Men comics today, as BBC Broadcasting House on Regents Street, London, is copied and pasted to become UKBC in Dazzler #2 by Jason Loo Rafael Loureiro. You know I'll be going there in a couple of weeks for a recording of Just A Minute for Radio 4.

But Dazzler is being interviewed by one James Bristol, who isn't quite Graham Norton, Jonathan Ross or James Corden. And his line of questioning… are they sure this isn't GB News?

While over in the new Iron Man #1 from Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta, Tony Stark is doing his own take on social media, even if his own board are against him now.

Well, if he will Doctor Doom-scroll on ClikClok at 3am…

