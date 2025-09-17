Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: marvel swimsuit special, Marvel Winter Break Special

Marvel Comics Does A Swimsuit Special For Winter Now As Well

Marvel Comics is publishing a Marvel Winter Break Special one-shot to follow the return of their Marvel Swimsuit Special, for December 2025.

MARVEL WINTER BREAK SPECIAL #1

Written by TONY FLEECS & TIM SEELEY

Art by NICK BRADSHAW, KAAREE ANDREWS, ANNIE WU & MORE MARVEL ALL-STARS

Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 12/10

FROM SWIMSUITS TO THE SAUNA! You asked for more Swimsuit Special, and you've got it – sort of! Hit the slopes with your favorite Marvel heroes this winter, with the help of a team of superstar artists – and then warm up in the hot tub…hot springs…hot yoga…lots of places that start with "hot"! FRET NOT, True Believers, we've got equal parts action AND relaxation for your money in this one-shot!

"The iconic Marvel Swimsuit Special made its long awaited return this past summer in Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1. Following its success, Marvel Comics begins a new tradition this December with the debut of the MARVEL WINTER BREAK SPECIAL, a new one-shot featuring Marvel heroes in show-stopping swimwear and alluring cold weather attire! Writers Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs and superstar artist Nick Bradshaw return with another tongue-in-cheek framing story, followed by pinup pieces drawn by today's most popular comic artists including Kaare Andrews, Annie Wu, and many more. Beat the winter blues as the X-Men, Avengers, Spider-Man and more show off gorgeous new fashions and enjoy all the best seasonal activities!"

The Marvel Swimsuit Special (formerly Marvel Illustrated: The Swimsuit Issue) is an annual magazine-styled comic book originally published by Marvel Comics from 1991 to 1995. A parody of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the series features pin-ups of Marvel Comics characters in swimwear, alongside sarcastic and satirical commentary. A one-off revival of the series, titled Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals, was published in 2025… well, not so much one-off now, I guess.

