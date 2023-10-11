Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee | Tagged: doctor octopus, superior spider-man

Doctor Octopus' Comics Origin Rewritten to Match Spider-Man 2 Movie

Superior Spider-Man Returns #1 sees Doctor Octopus revisiting his time as the Superior Spider-Man, but also his origin story.

In today's new Superior Spider-Man #1, we see Doctor Octopus revisiting his time as the Superior Spider-Man, but also his origin story. This is how it originally ran in Amazing Spider-Man #3 by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. With Doctor Octopus working at a US Atomic Research Centre, with radioactive materials.

Until something went wrong somewhere, the details of which were never gone into at the time.

But enough to affect Otto Octavius and bond him with his metal arms. And this origin stayed pretty much the same, though John Byrne's Chapter One retold the story…

… but combined Doctor Octopus and Spider-Man's origins together, now Dock Oct was running experiments on radiation wavelengths until it all went wrong.

It was all the spider's fault. That has been ignored in Superior Spider-Man Returns #1 which seems to make for inspiration both the original, combined with the Sam Raimi movie Spider-Man 2. In which a fusion power project that promises "the power of the sun in the palm of my hand" by nuclear scientist Otto Octavius, Peter Parker's mentor, sees a power spike causes the fusion reactor to destabilize. Octavius refuses to shut down the reactor, which goes critical, killing Otto's wife.

And in today's Superior Spider-Man Returns #1 by Dan Slott, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Humberto Ramos, Ryan Stegman and Mark Bagley, Doctor Octopus is doing a fusion experiment in the comics, with the power of a small sun…

… but with imagery that is right from the original origin, with a bit of added Kirby Krackle.

And a new mission from Octo Octavious to recreate that fusion experiment – cut and pasted from the Spider-Man movie to current Marvel continuity. As well as recognising that the original event harmed him, more than just being beaten up by Spider-Man over fifty years.

And revealing that he had attempted the fusion truck again, when he was in Peter Parker's boy and running Parker Industries in full Evil Scientist mode.

Greedy evil scientist. So what went wrong the second time? That's what Superior Spider-Man is all about, with a new first appearance who might get quite a bit of attention.

The first appearance of Estrella Lopez… will she be the new Spider-Boy? By the way, rereading Amazing Spider-Man #3 from 1961 on the Marvel Unlimited reader, I was also struck by this scene.

In which J Jonah Jameson employs Peter Parker to break into a private hospital, and breach an injured person's right to privacy with invasive photos of them in a hospital bed, and there is not an iota that this may be an issue. With great power comes no responsibility whatsoever. It was a different time, I guess.

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS #1 (ONE-SHOT)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230742

(W) Dan Slott (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Humberto Ramos, Various (CA) Ryan Stegman

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN WEB-SLINGS AGAIN! The spider-team that redefined the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN returns to celebrate the TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY of the most monumental and shocking Spidey story in a generation! DAN SLOTT. RYAN STEGMAN. MARK BAGLEY. GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI. HUMBERTO RAMOS. Peter Parker. Doc Ock. Together again for a Spider-Man story SUPERIOR to all others! Rated T In Shops: Oct 11, 2023 SRP: $6.99

