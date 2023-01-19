Marvel Comics' Full April 2023 Solicits & Solicitations What might you ascertain over which Guardians Of The Galaxy comics Marvel will be choosing to reprint in their April 2023 solicitations?

Marvel Comics has released its April 2023 solicits and solicitations in full. And it begins with the Planet Of The Apes returning to Marvel Comics publication from April 2023. And, with a certain Volume 3 on its way, lots and lots of Guardians of the Galaxy…

PLANET OF THE APES #1

David F. Walker (W) • Dave Wachter (A) • Cover by JOSHUA Cassara

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY YANICK PAQUETTE

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE TUSKA

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DAVID F. WALKER & DAVE WACHTER BRING PLANET OF THE APES BACK TO MARVEL COMICS IN SPECTACULAR STYLE!

A new era of apes kicks off with part 1 of "Devolution"! The ALZ-113 virus has rampaged across planet Earth, and humanity is crumbling. While well-meaning researchers hunt for a cure, a fanatical group of humans has their own solution: Kill all apes. Peacekeeper Juliana Tobon is one of the few willing to stand against them, but the crisis is spreading, and soon apes will witness the true depths of human cruelty… Eisner-winning writer David F. Walker (Luke Cage, Bitter Root) joins forces with artist Dave Wachter (Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows) on one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises in history!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

Collin Kelly & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Kev Walker (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW • Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Cover by AARON KUDER

Variant Cover by KAEL NGU • Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Timeless Doctor Doom Virgin Variant Cover by Alex Ross

Timeless Doctor Doom Virgin Sketch Variant Cover by Alex Ross

GROOTFALL VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WHO ARE THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY?

One year ago, the Guardians of the Galaxy were destroyed. Their optimistic future shattered by the betrayal of one of their own. Now they ride the space lanes of a lawless corner of the galaxy, trying to outrun their tragedy. Can they rediscover their heroism and humanity on the bleakest frontier? Can they forgive the failures of their past? Or will they fade into the dark, eternally unforgiven? Writers JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY (CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY) team up with artist KEV WALKER (PREDATOR) for a Guardians story like no other!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ROCKET RACCOON: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by MIKE MIGNOLA

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

The fiery furball known as Rocket Raccoon shows he has what it takes to one day be a Guardian of the Galaxy as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades! In ROCKET RACCOON (1985) #1-4, acclaimed writer Bill Mantlo teamed with superstar-in-waiting Mike Mignola to present Rocket's first solo adventure as Guardian of the Keystone Quadrant! When Rocket's girlfriend Lylla is kidnapped by the mercenary Blackjack O'Hare and held captive by Lord Dyvyne, one of the most powerful creatures on Halfworld, it's up to the galaxy's deadliest weapons expert to go in – guns blazing – and save the day!

104 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

ADAM WARLOCK: STRANGE TALES #178 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM STARLIN

Penciled by JIM STARLIN

Cover by JIM STARLIN

Witness the power of Warlock! Presenting the first chapter in cosmic maestro Jim Starlin's sprawling saga of the enigmatic Adam Warlock – and his dark side, the malevolent Magus! Warlock was an artificial entity created on Earth to be the perfect man; he went on to travel the stars and harness the power of the cosmic Soul Gem! But when a desperate woman comes to Adam Warlock for aid, will he protect her from the religious fanatics of the Universal Church of Truth or fall to the might of its towering warrior, Borgia? The Church worships the ultimate force that is the Magus – and when Adam learns the truth about him, nothing will ever be the same! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting STRANGE TALES (1975) #178.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WARLOCK: REBIRTH #1 (OF 5)

Ron Marz (W) • Ron Lim (A/C)

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Howard the Duck Variant Cover by RON LIM • Variant Cover by Alan Davis

TIMELESS THANOS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS THANOS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

Adam Warlock was created to be the perfect human specimen. Since then, Adam has gone on to be a cosmic savior, defending the galaxy from the likes of Thanos, the Universal Church of Truth and the Magus. But what will happen when the next evolution of Warlock emerges? Someone who is stronger, faster and smarter than Adam? Don't miss this untold story of Adam Warlock and the Infinity Watch as Ron Marz and Ron Lim (SILVER SURFER: REBIRTH) introduce a new character that will forever impact Warlock's legacy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: BANE OF BLASTAAR #1

RALPH MACCHIO (W) • Davide Tinto (A) • Cover by TODD NAUCK

Marvel Anatomy Variant Cover also available • Variant cover by Mateus Manhanini

Blastaar is back and has launched a new inquisition to take over the galaxy! The Guardians must act fast if they hope to stop him! But it looks like this found family is having problems of their own. Can the Guardians get it together before it's too late? Don't miss out on this classic Guardians of the Galaxy tale!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN #1

Declan Shalvey (W) • Andrea Broccardo (A) • Cover by DIKE Ruan

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

SUPERSTARS DECLAN SHALVEY & Andrea Broccardo TAKE ALIEN TO BONE-CHILLING NEW DEPTHS!

Scientist Batya Zahn will do just about anything to get her family off the icy moon where they've been conducting research on water conservation. But there's more than glacial springs to find in this forgotten corner of the galaxy. When they discover an extraordinary organism buried in the ice, it won't take long for tensions to heat up. What is hidden in the snow comes forth in the thaw…and no one will be welcoming this spring. A new era of Alien starts here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #3 (OF 3)

AL EWING (W) • ALESSANDRO VITTI (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by SWAY • Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

THE LAST STAND!

One thousand years in the future, the Empire of the Red Diamond has located Fortress Arakko – the burning Last Castle at the heart of the Storm System! The only hope for the universe lies in bringing a long-lost legend back to life… Ororo of the Storm returns to the Sinister Age for the final battle!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK & PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ • Variant Cover by TBA

TIMELESS APOCALYPSE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS APOCALYPSE VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

SEVEN TRILLION DEADLY SINS!

A thousand years of hell and damnation comes to end with the loudest scream in history and for the truly guilty, there is no escape. Can the future change the present, or will we just make all the same mistakes again? Either way, the present will have to live with the future's sins.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

IMMORAL X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ALESSANDRO VITTI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

THE EXPERIMENT ENDS?

Year 1 was the start of the experiment. By Year 10, it was filling a petri dish. By Year 100, it had cracked the glass and spread across the desk. Now it's been 1000 years, and the lab is filled by the writhing, pulsing sins of sinister and all the lab staff have been devoured. Everyone is in hell. The upside: this includes Sinister.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NIGHTCRAWLERS #3 (OF 3)

SI SPURRIER (W) • ALESSANDRO VITTI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

LISTEN TO MOTHER!

Now that we know who she truly is, it's time to taste the horrific ambitions lurking in the heart of MOTHER RIGHTEOUS… The galaxy burns… The pieces are in place… The Storm System rages… The NIGHTKIN make a last, lethal leap…and the GREAT DEVOURER hungers only for vengeance. The experiment is over. The cosmic laboratory is on fire. At last, the Sinister Galaxy will feel the wrath of one seriously baaaad mother…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE OMEGA #1

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRON, AARON KUDER, JIM TOWE, IVAN FIORELLI AND MORE! (A) COVER BY AARON KUDER • Variant Cover by STEVE SKROCE

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS GALACTUS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS GALACTUS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX RO

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: THE FINAL CHAPTER!

The grand, oversized finale of the most epic battle in the history of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Along with being the final issue of Jason Aaron's five-year AVENGERS run, this features an all-star cavalcade of artists, a veritable smorgasbord of Avengers and a few last emotional gut punches in the Mighty Marvel Manner.

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #4 (Of 5)

PAUL LEVITZ (W) • ALAN DAVIS (A/C)

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by CHRIS ALLEN

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

The king of the dwarfs has Mjolnir and the Lava Men are ready to erupt from beneath the earth! While the Avengers are all that stand between Earth and a fiery doom, Kang is picking the perfect moment to strike again.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS BEYOND #2 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• As violence tears New York apart, and ordinary citizens become crazed, super-powered thugs with nothing but wanton destruction on their minds, Janet Van Dyne – A.K.A. the wonderfully winsome Wasp – fights to save not only the lives of her fellow heroes, but also a friendship. Which is not easy when that particular friend is trying to bash her head in.

• Join us for a story of nonstop action and relentless adventure that dares to ask the big questions, such as: How much punching is too much punching? The answer may surprise you.*

• *But it probably won't.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLCAT #2 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ALEX LINS (A) • Cover by PERE PÉREZ

Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS • Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

HELLCAT has been accused of murdering her new love, but as she seeks to clear her name, the mystery only deepens with the SLEEPWALKER on the scene! As her investigation continues, Patsy uncovers even more bizarre layers to the crime…and a far greater evil than she could have ever imagined lurking in the shadows!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #2

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF • Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

There are now TWO Cosmic Ghost Riders. One is the reclusive Frank Castle, living on a remote alien planet. And the other is a ruthless assassin causing violent havoc across the universe. When the bounty hunter Starstalker comes looking to collect Frank for his counterpart's crimes, Frank is forced to suit up once more – and solve the mystery of his new dual existence.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #2

JED MACKAY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by Alex Maleev

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

An unending sleeping sickness has struck the children of Bleecker Street! There can only be one culprit behind this attack. It's up to Doctor Strange and Clea to travel into the Dream Dimension to confront their old foe, Nightmare. But all is not what they seem…and what they discover will shock them!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • KEI ZAMA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Virgin Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by IVAN TAO

Variant cover by Peach Momoko

ENTER SAND…GWEN?!

Spider-Gwen meets the next cloned version of herself, and this time, it's a combination of her and Sandman! What do these clones want with her though? Luckily, with the help of Reed Richards, Gwen is about to get some answers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #2 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Variant Cover by SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VENOM GOES WILD!

VENOM and international super-spy SILVER SABLE have formed an unsteady alliance to stop a doomsday weapon from falling into the wrong hands. But they're not the only players in the game – Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. are recruiting…and why does DOCTOR DOOM have his eye on the prize, and what does he want from the Venom symbiote?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HALLOWS' EVE #2 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Like most of her life, every step forward for Hallows' Eve leads to five steps back.

• Her mystical masks give her abilities like you've never seen, but power on this level attracts all kinds of people hunting it down.

• Don't miss the coolest new character in comics and the book that will shock you and keep you guessing!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RED GOBLIN #3

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by InHyuk Lee

TIMELESS SANDMAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS SANDMAN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY…

Norman Osborn has been targeted by a resurgent and terrifying GOBLIN KING for the precious GOBLIN FORMULA running through his veins – but why?! And with the emboldened remnants of the GOBLIN NATION at the undead King's command, will Normie Osborn be able to save his grandfather, or will the RED GOBLIN be the new King's latest victim?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

TIMELESS MYSTERIO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS MYSTERIO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

DISNEY100 INFINITY GAUNTLET VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

DISNEY100 INFINITY GAUNTLET BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

WHAT DID PETER DO?!

• We opened this series with a question.

• The centerpiece of the answer is a flat-out fight.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

TIMELESS VULTURE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VULTURE VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

• Witness what brought Peter Parker and Norman Osborn together.

• Your opinion of who the hero is and who the villain is may end up at least blurred…

32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #5 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Variant Cover by ERICA D'URSO

Your new favorite comic book reaches the climactic conclusion of its first arc! WHAT SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED?! And will Felicia and Mary Jane's relationship EVER recover once they are?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #5

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by TBA

Timeless Electro Virgin Sketch Variant by Alex Ross

Timeless Electro Virgin Variant by Alex Ross

SPIDEY'S LAST STAND!

New foe RABBLE is superior to SPIDER-MAN in every way. With terrifying abilities, an army of deadly attack drones, and a new class of Spider-Slayer with the stolen powers of CLASSIFIED, she's got MILES running scared, desperate to find a way – any way – of fighting back. Miles finally has a plan, and he's ready to counterattack to save the ones he loves… but he's just played into Rabble's hand and thwip'd right into the jaws of her trap!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CARNAGE #12

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM • Design Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

TIMELESS HELA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS HELA VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CLETUS KASADY IS BACK IN A BLOODY NEW VISION OF CARNAGE!

Spurned by its longtime host, the Carnage symbiote has undertaken a quest to push the boundaries of itself and its understanding further than ever before. But as seen in the visceral pages of CARNAGE #10, CLETUS KASADY himself hasn't been sitting idly by either. Bound to an all-new type of symbiote, the EXTREMBIOTE, Cletus has a whole new array of deadly abilities – that he's eager to put to a bloody and brutal test!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #18

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Variant Cover by TBA

TIMELESS LIZARD VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS LIZARD VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

"ILLUMINATION" STARTS HERE!

As Dylan Brock builds an army, his father and the original Venom, EDDIE BROCK, finds himself more alone than ever before, working through a change unlike any he's been through ever before! But the real question is: what will Eddie become once he's on the other side?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN #7

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ

TOP SECRET SPOILER VAIRANT COVER BY TBA

TIMELESS DOCTOR OCTOPUS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS DOCTOR OCTOPUS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

"The End of the Spider-Verse" is here!

• Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS!

• Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren't the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife.

• How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE #1

CODY ZIGLAR, JEREMY HOLT, STEVE FOXE, J. HOLTHAM & MORE! (W)

JAHNOY LINDSAY, ERIC KODA, LUCIANO VECCHIO, KEN LASHLEY & MORE! (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

AN AWESOME ASSEMBLY OF MARVEL'S MIGHTIEST!

An all-new selection of interdimensional adventures from some of Marvel's freshest and finest creators, each bringing their own unique perspectives and stylings to the Web of Life and Destiny! What new spiders will find their way to the Marvel Multiverse, and what familiar faces will join them for this titanic and oversized issue?!

96 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$9.99

I AM IRON MAN #2 (OF 5)

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • DOTUN AKANDE (A/C)

WAR MACHINE VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

• AYODELE and AKANDE continue their tour through IRON MAN's history in the second issue of this 60th Anniversary celebratory series.

• Set during ARCHIE GOODWIN's classic era of Iron Man comics, Iron Man finds himself at the bottom of the ocean. It's dark down there, the pressure is maddening and giant sharp teeth stalk the shadows. How will Iron Man survive when nature itself wants him dead?

• Every issue of I AM IRON MAN is ideal for new readers and is a jumping-on point!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE & GAMBIT #2 (OF 5)

Stephanie Phillips (W) • Carlos GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by Steve Morris

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by OLIVIER VATINE

X-MEN VERSUS AVENGERS WITH THE FATE OF KRAKOA AT STAKE!

The future of mutantkind rests on Rogue and Gambit's shoulders! Granted a vision of Krakoa's demise, Destiny knows the one way to save their paradise: Find Manifold and hide him away, somewhere so deep that no one, not even his allies on the Avengers, can find him. That…won't sit well with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The King of Wakanda comes for Marvel's premier couple! But the Black Panther is just the first on a very long list of problems — and when someone else steals Manifold away, Rogue and Gambit find themselves in everyone's crosshairs.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #3

Tini Howard (W) • Vasco Georgiev (A) Cover by Erica D'Urso

Variant Cover by AKA

THE FORGEMASTER FEDERAL IS THE CAPTAIN BRITAIN WE DESERVE!

He's here to right wrongs, defend the innocent and — oh wait, Morgan Le Fay put him in power? So much for the campaign slogans. Betsy Braddock is down for the count, Rachel Summers is iced out and the most powerful witch in history is about to take the entire kingdom for herself. Britain needs true allies — but they may have to come from foreign lands…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #3 (OF 5)

J. Holtham (W)

Sean Damien Hill & Alberto Foche (A) Cover by Ken Lashley

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ

TWO BISHOPS, TWO PASTS — AND ONLY ONE LEADS TO THE FUTURE!

• Back on Krakoa, Blightswill is sweeping the island, poisoning mutantkind's sentient paradise.

• The trainees Bishop left behind are outnumbered and outpowered. Trapped underground and leaderless, can they band together to save their home, or is Orchis' long game finally about to pay off?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #2 (OF 5)

Charlie Jane Anders (W) • Enid Balám (A) Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

THE NEW MUTANTS JOIN THE LETHAL LEGION?!

That's right, Count Nefaria is recruiting — and the New Mutants are lining up for the job! When Escapade, Scout and Cerebella set out to rob from the rich, they'll find themselves in way over their heads. But surely the OG team will come rescue them, right? Only, Wolfsbane's trapped in a sewer with a very angry beastie, Magik's got X-Men business and Dani and Karma have no idea their young charges are in trouble. And make no mistake — between a room full of hardened criminals and a bottle of very expensive grappa, the kids are NOT all right.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE X-CELLENT #2 (OF 5)

PETER MILLIGAN (W) • MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Zeitgeist launches a vicious cyber-attack on the X-Statix, revealing their darkest secrets to the public! Will this dirty laundry finally tear the X-Statix apart? And will any of them suffer the consequences?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FORCE #39

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

COLOSSUS AND WOLVERINE JOIN X-FORCE!

It's a NEW ERA for X-FORCE, and a new era means new members! Be here as LAURA KINNEY, A.K.A. WOLVERINE, and PIOTR RASPUTIN, A.K.A. COLOSSUS, join the team. Let's just hope one of them isn't harboring a SECRET set to destroy their teammates…!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE #32

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

TIMELESS RHINO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS RHINO VIRGIN SKETCH

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!

WOLVERINE may be the best there is at what he does…but which Wolverine is the best? BEAST'S last-ditch effort to save mutantdom involves a veritable CLONE SAGA for LOGAN! Which Wolverine will be left standing? WEAPONS OF X Part Two!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #2 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

AN ALL-NEW VILLAIN IS OUT FOR X-23'S BLOOD!

• X-23 has made her share of enemies, but this time, REVENGE is PERSONAL!

• Don't miss the debut issue of a never-before-seen X-villain in the further adventures from Laura Kinney's defining era!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #21

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Trading Card Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN • Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

LORD OF THE BROOD – THE Conclusion!

Why have the Brood gone mad? Which of the X-Men's past deeds is coming back to haunt them? And are bloodthirsty alien monsters even the biggest threat the team is currently facing? All these answers and more will be revealed! Featuring a connecting cover to CAPTAIN MARVEL #48!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #48

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Variant cover by ERICA D'URSO

Stormbreakers variant by ELENA CASAGRANDE

REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART SIX!

The Brood finally have what they want: Captain Marvel in their clutches! The last time Carol Danvers was tortured by the Brood, they unleashed a whole new spectrum of powers within her. Just what are they trying to unlock this time?! A can't-miss issue for Captain Marvel and X-Men fans alike! Featuring a connecting cover to X-MEN #21!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

X-MEN (1963) #1 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduce the mighty mutants to the Marvel Universe! Training to fight for a world that will hate and fear them, they are the Uncanny X-Men! Cyclops! Beast! Iceman! Angel! And the newest recruit, Marvel Girl! Professor Charles Xavier brings together these Children of the Atom to learn how to use their mutant powers to protect humankind — and they're quickly forced into action when Magneto, the Master of Magnetism, strikes! The X-Men are a pop-culture phenomenon, and this is the story that birthed the legend! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #1.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

X-MEN (1991) #1 FACSIMILE EDITION [GATEFOLD]

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE

Penciled by JIM LEE

Cover by JIM LEE

Another chance to buy the best-selling comic book of all time — one that ushered in a new era of X-Men greatness! In 1991, history was made when superstar creators Chris Claremont and Jim Lee launched a second ongoing title for Marvel's premier mutant super-group — and the inaugural issue featured an all-star lineup, separated into Cyclops' Blue team and Storm's Gold team, for an action-packed showdown against their archenemy, Magneto, and his fanatical Acolytes! Featuring fan-favorite characters looking better than ever in bold new costumes that helped define a decade, it's no wonder the "adjectiveless" X-MEN #1 sold an incredible eight million copies! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original deluxe-edition form, packed with pinups and an iconic wraparound cover! Reprinting X-MEN (1991) #1.

48 pages/Rated T+…$7.99

ATTENTION RETAILERS: Please note that this title has an FOC of 3/27/23 and 5/10/23 on-sale date.

MIRACLEMAN: MARVEL TALES #1

MICK ANGLO & THE ORIGINAL WRITER (W)

DON LAWRENCE, GARRY LEACH, STEVE DILLON, ALAN DAVIS & PAUL NEARY (A)

Cover by ALAN DAVIS • VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by ALAN DAVIS

Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

One of the most celebrated characters in comic book history takes center stage! In classic British tales from MIRACLEMAN (1985) #1, WARRIOR #1-11, MARVELMAN SPECIAL #1 and A1 (1989) #1 — restored and refreshed in the pages of MIRACLEMAN (2014) #1-4 — a long-forgotten legend lives again with the magic word KIMOTA! Middle-aged reporter Michael Moran always knew he was meant for something more. When an unexpected series of events leads him to reclaim his destiny, the heroic Miracleman is reborn! But Miracleman's return threatens to unravel Moran's life! Pushing the concept of the super hero to its logical conclusion, MIRACLEMAN is nothing short of a revelation and forty years later stands as one of the influential works in the comic book artform. Now, relive the first groundbreaking 1980s adventures that captured lightning in a bottle — or experience them for the first time!

120 PGS./Mature …$9.99 (POLYBAGGED)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #11

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

TIMELESS M.O.D.O.K. VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS M.O.D.O.K. VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

PRELUDE TO COLD WAR!

Captain America and the new Invaders may be free from M.O.D.O.C.'s mind control, but they are not yet guaranteed their lives, and with the battle nearly won, the Outer Circle have arrived on the ground to collect their prize. It's up to Steve Rogers to wrestle victory from the Power and finally end the Outer Circle's invasion of Manhattan — but choices made at this critical point will alter Steve's understanding of friendship and the stakes of his fight against the Outer Circle for good.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • Carlos Magno (A)

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

TIMELESS BARON ZEMO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS BARON ZEMO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

THE REVOLUTION STARTS HERE: COLD WAR – PART ONE!

Bucky Barnes is the Outer Circle's New Revolution, and he has enacted his deadliest move yet — an alliance with Sam Wilson's nemesis, the White Wolf. When Steve Rogers' adopted son, Ian, A.K.A. Nomad, is abducted by someone Steve thought was a friend, he suspects Bucky's hand at work and calls upon the people who know Ian best — Sam Wilson, Sharon Carter and Misty Knight — to help him get to the bottom of the attack. Has Bucky finally gone too far? Why has Nomad been taken, and what does it have to do with a portal to Dimension Z opening over a secret battleground in Alaska? The Symbol of Truth and the Sentinel of Liberty reunite for a pulse-pounding crossover event that will make them question everything they believe in…and each other.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #12

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

COLD WAR – PART TWO!

White Wolf has used the power granted him by Bucky Barnes to take control of Dimension Z and unleash its creatures onto the Captains America. Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers are prepared to fight their way through the onslaught, but the Outer Circle has more stakes in this fight than our heroes realize. Can Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers agree on their priorities before they fall to this new threat? And what exactly does Bucky Barnes intend to do to Ian Rogers?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: UNFORGIVEN #1

TIM SEELEY (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

CAPTAIN AMERICA…VAMPIRE HUNTER?

• The FORGIVEN have lost their way — defeat after defeat has made them bitter and bloodthirsty…and they're starting to like it!

• Can CAPTAIN AMERICA bring them back into the light? Or will they give in to their darker natures?

• Witness the thrilling conclusion to the UNFORGIVEN saga…if you dare!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #3 (OF 5)

JOHN JENNINGS (W)

VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

Surfer and Ghost Light are caught in the crossfire between the Stranger and A.I.M.! But what do these villainous forces want from our heroes? And why do they look so different? Get ready for a modern twist on these classic Marvel villains!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CLOBBERIN' TIME #2 (OF 5)

STEVE SKROCE (W) • STEVE SKROCE (A/C)

Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

The THING travels to Krakoa for a symposium on the Mutant and Superhuman Interconnection. While there, he teams up with Wolverine and is confronted by the mysterious plunderer from issue #1 — and the table is set for a battle for all creation and possibly Ben Grimm's greatest adventure.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #6

RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

TIMELESS ANNIHILUS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS ANNIHILUS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

• The Fantastic Four have been restored to their correct dimension and orientation, but they don't know that some microscopic invaders, immune to all predators on Earth, have come along for the ride!

• What happens when the Fantastic Four accidentally threaten all life on the planet? Well, they try to fix it. But what happens when they can't?

• I'll tell you what happens: Sue and Johnny team up to pull off their most audacious stunt yet and maybe, just maybe, save us all. Meanwhile, Ben, Alicia and Reed have to convince a skeptical world that what they're doing is worth it…

• Plus: Doctor Octopus is in this one! Only for a little bit, because, come on — he's going up against the FANTASTIC FOUR. It's gonna be a short fight.

• OR IS IT???

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WASP #4 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • KASIA NIE (A)

Cover by TOM REILLY

Just when it seems like Janet and Nadia Van Dyne might lose a mental and physical battle against the Creature from Kosmos, an unlikely ally returns to remind them where real strength comes from. With enemies old and new aligned against them, Janet and Nadia must tap into the best parts of themselves to win — and to define the true legacy of the Wasp.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #3 (OF 5)

DANNY LORE (W)

KAREN S. DARBOE (A/C)

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Variant Cover by R1C0

TWO BLADES ARE BETTER THAN ONE!

BRIELLE BROOKS has wanted to meet her father forever…but it's safe to say her first encounter with BLADE didn't go as anticipated! As the supernatural world learns about the new vampire hunter on the scene and threats mount, this daddy-daughter Daywalker duo will have to figure out who they want to be to one another — before it's too late!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH #4

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE • Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

TIMELESS MAGNETO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS MAGNETO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

BATTLE FOR BLOOD!

• The Scarlet Witch's shopkeeper, Darcy Lewis, has a secret — and when the consequences of that secret result in the annihilation of Wanda's shop, Wanda Maximoff must choose between protecting her new life or saving her friend's.

• SCARLET WITCH faces SCYTHIA, leader of the Bacchae, in a battle to answer the question: What does it mean to enact justice?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #6

ALYSSA WONG (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

Variant Cover by TBA • TIMELESS MOLE MAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS MOLE MAN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VALENTINE'S DAY!

Love is in the air as Deadpool takes his new romance, Valentine, out on the town! Unfortunately, bullets, blades and explosive devices are also in the air since both of them have enemies who want them DEAD.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Connecting Variant Cover by BOB LAYTON • Variant Cover by Phil Noto

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Tony Stark is at the end of his ropes, so for support, he turns to…Emma Frost?! Will she help Tony overcome the attacks from his new foe, Feilong? Or will the White Queen leave Tony frozen in his tracks?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHE-HULK #12

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRIGN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

She-Hulk reaches the landmark 175th issue!

• Not only does She-Hulk find herself face-to-face with the brand-new villain, Scoundrel, but she also puts her whole law practice in danger!

• All this, plus bonus stories that will have people talking!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HULK #14

RYAN OTTLEY (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN • Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

TIMELESS ABOMINATION VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS ABOMINATION VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

"HULK PLANET" FINALE — TITAN IS UNLEASHED!

• Titan is now in control, and his endless rage will lead to the destruction of Hulk Planet. Within the remaining fragments of the Mind Palace, Bruce Banner must reckon with the harm he has inflicted on the Hulk if either of them are to have any chance of regaining control and saving the planet.

• But Bruce knows better than anyone that once a part of the Hulk has unlocked itself, there's no closing that door ever again…

• Surprise revelations and shocking twists abound in Ryan Ottley's mind-blowing "Hulk Planet" finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #5 (OF 5)

EVE L. EWING (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

IS THIS THE END FOR MONICA RAMBEAU?

Monica is pretty sick of navigating topsy-turvy fractured realities and their strange denizens — who keep insisting she's the problem! Unfortunately, the only way out is by doing the one thing she wants to do least: Look inward…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #5 (OF 5)

Jordan Ifueko (W) • Alba Glez (A)

Cover by Ken Lashley

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY

STEFANO CASELLI

An epic final showdown!

Moon Girl and the SAD SAKs have one chance to stop OMG Olivia before she takes over the other Inhumans — and their teammate Tasha — for good. And to do that, they have to bring the fight to influencer Olivia at an exclusive gala. Lunella can handle dressing to the nines and teaching a dinosaur table manners, but can she save her new friends before they're forced to turn on her?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THOR #33

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C) • Variant Cover by JEFFREY BROWN

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS LOKI VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS LOKI VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

All roads lead to…Doom!

The time storm threatens all of existence past, present and future! While Doctor Doom hunts for Bor's weapon, which will allow him to claim Latveria, Earth and the whole of the universe as his own, Thor and Jane Foster hunt for Doom — deep in the past. But what IS the weapon Bor created? And with Doom hell-bent on controlling free will itself, what does that spell for Thor's sister Laussa, trapped in time between the present and the future?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PUNISHER #11

JASON AARON (W)

JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

Frank Castle has finally embraced the role of Fist of the Beast, the High Slayer of the world's most powerful clan of murderers, the Hand. And the rest of the Marvel Universe has taken notice. If Frank really wants to end his war once and for all, he's going to have to fight his way through some old familiar faces.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

JOE FIXIT #4 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES

• The fan-favorite Hulk persona known as Joe Fixit faces off against some of the most deadly villains in Spider-Man's history!

• Kingpin has put the "force" back in "enforcer" now that Joe Fixit is under his control. And after calling in a cavalry of New York troublemakers to threaten casino owners all across the Vegas Strip, it seems like Kingpin will be able to take over Las Vegas after all. It's up to Spider-Man to drag Bruce Banner back to his senses — and stop the parade of his worst enemies from New York from leveling Vegas to the ground!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #22

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • COVER by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by TOM REILLY

TIMELESS KINGPIN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS KINGPIN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

The Were-Woman hunts! Tigra sets her sights on the Midnight Man, stalking her prey across the concrete jungle, while Moon Knight pursues new leads in a mystery that raises new questions with every answer!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #13

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Cory Smith (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Unlucky 13 Variant by Michael Walsh • Variant Cover by BOSSLOGIC

KETCH'S KEEPER!

Another Ghost Rider is on the loose, leaving behind a wake of fiery destruction and brutality beyond measure! Is Danny Ketch to blame? Or will the clues lead Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad to something even more sinister?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #10

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

A TURNING POINT!

With Elektra at his side, Matt Murdock has launched his most ambitious campaign against injustice EVER, but as recent explosive and destructive events have unfolded, he has found himself more and more isolated — and with fewer allies than ever before…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PREDATOR #2

Ed Brisson (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW • Variant Cover by TBA

THE PREDATORS BECOME PREY!

The Yautja dumped an army of trained soldiers on their preserve planet for the sheer sport of hunting them. Most are already dead, no match for one of the universe's most fearsome races. But one of the Yautja "guests" wasn't invited… Theta Berwick is back and still hell-bent on revenge, and her kill count is climbing. Ed Brisson's mad epic continues with show-stopping art by Netho Diaz!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99



STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE AND RED #1

JASON AARON, PEACH MOMOKO & Torunn Grønbekk (W) • PEACH MOMOKO & MORE! (A)

COVER BY Alex Maleev • VARIANT COVER BY Gabriele Dell'Otto

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY Jim Cheung • VARIANT COVER BY Kaare Andrews

THE DARK LORD OF THE SITH LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE!

• Following the successful black, white and red series produced by Marvel Comics, DARTH VADER now takes the spotlight for tales of terror by some of the industries most talented creators!

• PEACH MOMOKO will spin a story only she can bring to life!

• PLUS, the return of JASON AARON to the world of STAR WARS with Part One of his Vader tale spanning all four issues!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Variant Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE • Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

TERROR ON THE DUNES OF BLOOD!

• One Jedi lies dying in Jedha's frozen desert, and another is missing. Can Vildar, Matty and Tey escape the siege of Enlightenment in time to save them both?

• And all the time, the Leveler waits in the shadows, desperate to feed.

• Plus, the identities of the mysterious raiders are revealed.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #5 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Connecting Variant Cover by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Travel Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ • Battle Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

CHAOS REIGNS!

• The epic conclusion to the trilogy begun with WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS and CRIMSON REIGN!

• At last, Qi'ra will reveal herself to the Sith.

• At last, she will have her revenge.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: YODA #6

JODY HOUSER (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

DARK VISIONS!

• A fearful vision has infected the students at the Jedi Temple, leading to a violent confrontation that could spell doom for the would-be Jedi.

• Will Yoda sense the danger in time, or will he lose one of his students forever?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #3 (OF 5)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL

PARTY CRASHERS!

• Sana has just run into one of the roughest bounty hunters in the galaxy: DEVA LOMPOP!

• But what does she want with Sana?

• And why is Sana on a RANCOR?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – EWOKS #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • LEE GARBETT, CASPAR WIJNGAARD, KYLE HOTZ & PAULINA GANUCHEAU (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

Connecting Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

TALES OF THE EWOKS!

• On the moon of Endor occupied by the species called Ewoks, a group of these stout creatures has gathered around the fire to recount tales of triumph, defeat…and horror!

• In the art-forward manner of storytelling, watch an eclectic group of artists interpret the stories from the unique minds of Ewoks in a manner only they can envision!

• This can't-miss issue for Star Wars fans of mirth, merriment and artistry is the book you've been craving!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #33

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

DARTH VADER'S INFERNO SQUAD STRIKES!

• The DARK LORD has ordered one of the EMPIRE'S deadliest commando units to take out VALANCE, BOSSK, 4-LOM and ZUCKUSS!

• Meanwhile, assassin droid IG-88 has his sights on another high-value target. But who is he after and who hired him?

• Featuring fan favorites from the hit video game, STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #31

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by RACHAEL STOTT

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE PARTING GLANCE!

• Is this the end of the line for former allies APHRA and TOLVAN?

• DARTH VADER'S least favorite archaeologist must face a cold hard truth that will shake her to her core!!!

• Can she forgive herself for the chaos she's about to unleash upon the galaxy?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #33

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Action Figure Variant Cover by

JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by ALAN QUAH

UNTETHERED!

• Luke Skywalker's connection to the Force has been disrupted; one of his most powerful tools in his journey to become a Jedi is gone.

• He must undertake an epic quest to find what he has lost…or he, and the galaxy, will fall to darkness.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #33

GREG PAK (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by KHOI PHAM

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

UNBOUND FORCE – Part One!

When the Dark Lord of the Sith loses control of the Force, nothing is safe — not even his own Executor-class Star Dreadnought. But in the face of total destruction, Commander Sabé finds an opportunity. Does Vader's untrammeled onslaught expose a vulnerability? Or is it just another doorway to the terrifying tyranny of the Sith?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY SALADIN AHMED

OMNIBUS HC SOUZA COVER

Written by SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & MORE

Penciled by JAVIER GARRÓN, CORY SMITH, CARMEN CARNERO, MARCELO FERREIRA, NATACHA BUSTOS, CHRIS ALLEN, MICHELE BANDINI, LUIGI ZAGARIA, ALBERTO FOCHE, FEDERICO VICENTINI, CARLOS GÓMEZ, DAMION SCOTT, LUCA MARESCA & MORE

Covers by ERNANDA SOUZA & TAURIN CLARKE

Saladin Ahmed shakes up the world of Miles Morales! The young Spider-Man has his hands full with adversaries including the Rhino, Tombstone and…Vice Principal Drutcher?! But is the high-flying Starling friend or foe? When an unknown assailant captures Miles, it sets in motion a series of events that will change his life — while an oddly familiar villain named Ultimatum threatens to destroy it! Meanwhile, the Morales family has a new arrival, the nation threatens to outlaw teen vigilantes, and Miles is about to face his own clone saga! But there are even bigger problems lurking — both in a dark future and out in the Multiverse! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2018) #1-42, ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: MILES MORALES #1-3, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #81 and MILES MORALES: THE END — plus material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019 (SPIDER-MAN/VENOM) #1, INCOMING! #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #49 and MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1.

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95078-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY SALADIN AHMED OMNIBUS HC CLARKE COVER [DM ONLY]

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95079-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WONDER MAN: THE EARLY YEARS OMNIBUS HC

ARTHUR ADAMS COVER

Written by STAN LEE, ROY THOMAS, STEVE ENGLEHART, GERRY CONWAY, JIM SHOOTER, DAVID MICHELINIE, BOB BUDIANSKY, DANNY FINGEROTH, ROGER STERN, BILL KUNKEL, BILL MANTLO, DANN THOMAS,

MICHAEL HIGGINS & MORE

Penciled by DON HECK, JOHN BUSCEMA, SAL BUSCEMA, GEORGE PÉREZ, JOHN BYRNE, ARVELL JONES,

CARMINE INFANTINO, GENE COLAN, AL MILGROM, DAVE COCKRUM, DON PERLIN, RON FRENZ, RON WILSON, RICK LEONARDI, RICHARD HOWELL, BOB HALL, PAUL RYAN, KERRY GAMMILL, JAVIER SALTARES & MORE

Covers by ARTHUR ADAMS & JACK KIRBY

Discover the wonder of Wonder Man! Simon Williams is imbued with incredible ionic powers by Baron Zemo to become an enemy of the Avengers but gives his life to save them — and later returns from the grave to join them! Traumatized by his death, Simon must summon all his courage, strength and will to prove himself a hero! His burgeoning confidence sees him head to Hollywood to become a movie star — and a founding member of the West Coast Avengers! But he's never far from drama with his complicated family tree — which includes Vision, Scarlet Witch, Ultron…and his brother, the Grim Reaper! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #9, #52, #131-132, #151-153, #157-160, #164-166, #181, #192-194, #197, #203, #207-208, #211 and #239; GIANT-SIZE AVENGERS #3; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #78 and #136; MARVEL PREMIERE #55; MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #78; VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1982) #3; VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1985) #2; WEST COAST AVENGERS (1984) #2; WEST COAST AVENGERS (1985) #1-2 and #25; AVENGERS WEST COAST #66-68 and WONDER MAN (1986) #1 — plus material from AVENGERS (1963) #201 and ANNUAL #6, SOLO AVENGERS #13, MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #38-45, AVENGERS SPOTLIGHT #28, MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #4, AVENGERS WEST COAST #65 and AVENGERS CLASSIC #9.

1064 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95352-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WONDER MAN: THE EARLY YEARS OMNIBUS HC KIRBY COVER [DM ONLY]

1064 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95353-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ARTGERM COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, JOHN BYRNE, ROGER STERN, BOB LAYTON, LOUISE SIMONSON & ALAN DAVIS

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, PAUL SMITH, WALTER SIMONSON, JOHN ROMITA JR., RICK LEONARDI,

MARC SILVESTRI, JOHN BUSCEMA, BUTCH GUICE, TERRY SHOEMAKER, ALAN DAVIS & WILL SIMPSON

Covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU & WALTER SIMONSON

The cycle of death and rebirth continues! A new Phoenix rises, an oddly familiar figure debuts, and Jean Grey returns from a watery grave! Rachel Summers has arrived from a frightful future to the present day, but can she cope with meeting her father — or claiming the power of Phoenix? Meanwhile, Cyclops has fallen for the redheaded Madelyne Pryor — but is she the reincarnation of his late love? Or is the truth even more sinister? And when Jean Grey is discovered very much alive, the true nature of the original Phoenix is revealed! X-Factor is forged, Rachel faces the Anti-Phoenix and fights to save her future, and the Phoenix's flames ignite an Inferno! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #141; UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #142, #168-176, #184, #199, #201-203, #207-209, #221-222 and #239-243; AVENGERS (1963) #263; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #286; X-FACTOR (1986) #1, #13, #18 and #35-39; and EXCALIBUR (1988) #42-50, #52, #61 and #66-67.

1328 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95191-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SIMONSON COVER [DM ONLY]

1328 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95192-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SIGIL OMNIBUS HC CASTELLINI COVER

Written by BARBARA KESEL, MARK WAID, CHUCK DIXON & TONY BEDARD

Penciled by BEN LAI, STEVE MCNIVEN, KEVIN SHARPE, SCOT EATON, PAUL PELLETIER, EDUARDO BARRETO, ANDY SMITH, FABRIZIO FIORENTINO, DALE EAGLESHAM, RON WAGNER, GEORGE PÉREZ, ANDREA DI VITO

& MORE

Covers by CLAUDIO CASTELLINI & BEN LAI

Experience the epic saga of galactic mercenary Samandahl Rey, fighting to survive amid a brutal war against the Saurians! When Sam suddenly receives the Sigil — a mark burned into his chest that grants him access to vast power, but without any instruction or control — it makes him a weapon…and a target! Sam and his crew must travel the cosmos, battling their enemies and trying to unravel the mystery of the Sigil. But for a mercenary like Sam, allies can quickly become enemies — and vice versa! In this complete collection of the original hit series, a grizzled space soldier grabbing his second chance at glory might become humanity's last hope for survival! Collecting SIGIL (2000) #1-42, CROSSGEN CHRONICLES #4, SAURIANS: UNNATURAL SELECTION #1-2 and material from CROSSGEN CHRONICLES #1.

1192 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95350-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SIGIL OMNIBUS HC LAI COVER [DM ONLY]

1192 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95351-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ROMITA JR. COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & DON HECK with DICK AYERS

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & JACK KIRBY

ON SALE AUGUST 2023

The Avengers comics' greatest super team, burst onto the scene in 1963 at the forefront of revolutionary Marvel Age of Comics. Iron Man, Thor, the Incredible Hulk, Ant-Man and the Wasp joined together to face the menace of Loki – and set off a streak of tales that nearly 50 years later still sets the trend for super-hero epics. From Captain America's return from the icy depths of the Atlantic to the first appearances of classic enemies like Kang the Conqueror to the game-changing introduction of a trio of former villains into their ranks – Avengers was a bona-fide comic-book blockbuster! And you'll experience every story, every villain, even every letters page in this painstakingly restored Omnibus collection – written by Stan "The Man" Lee, and illustrated by Jack Kirby and Don Heck. It's a must-have for every Marvel fan's collections – so reserve your copy today, True Believer! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #1-30.

744 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95354-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KIRBY COVER

[NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

744 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95355-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ALEX ROSS COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by ROY THOMAS, STAN LEE & GARY FRIEDRICH

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & DON HECK

COVERS BY Alex Ross & John Buscema

ON SALE AUGUST 2023

One of the Avengers' greatest eras has been assembled for this amazing Omnibus collection! Beginning master Avengers storyteller Roy Thomas' run, it's cover-to-cover watershed moments: the first appearances of Ultron and the Vision! The Black Widow's surprise connection with the Red Guardian! Hercules' epic battles with the Sub-Mariner and Dragon Man! The Avengers vs. the Super-Adaptoid! Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch defect! The Black Panther joins the team! The Avengers fight the X-Men! An all-new Masters of Evil! The first-ever full telling of Bucky Barnes' tragic death! A reality-bending battle between the new Avengers and the original Avengers! And more! Featuring breathtaking artwork by John Buscema and Don Heck, this Omnibus is a must-have for every Avengers fan! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #31-58, AVENGERS ANNUAL (1967) #1-2, X-MEN (1963) #45; MATERIAL FROM NOT BRAND ECHH (1967) #5, 8.

832 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95356-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER [NEW PRINTING]

832 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95357-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

PAREL COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE, LARRY LIEBER, ROY THOMAS, ROBERT BERNSTEIN, DON RICO & AL HARTLEY

Penciled by DON HECK, GENE COLAN, JACK KIRBY & STEVE DITKO

Covers by GERALD PAREL, ADI GARNOV & JACK KIRBY

As the Marvel Age of Comics exploded on the pop-culture scene, super hero after super hero that redefined the genre leaped forth from the imagination of the Marvel Bullpen. Adventurers and innovators, scientists and high-school bookworms, they were amazing men and women with all the failings and foibles of you and me. And there are none that touch both adventurer ideal and human reality as Tony Stark, the Invincible Iron Man. A jet-setter, playboy, and brilliant scientist, Tony is cut down to Earth when a battlefield explosion rips into his heart. Only by creating the amazing Iron Man armor can he stay alive! Packed with debonair and debutantes, Cold War monsters and sultry super-spies, the Iron Man Omnibus presents the stories of one of comics' most intriguing characters from the very beginning! Featuring the first appearances of such classic Marvel characters as the Mandarin, the Black Widow, Hawkeye, the Crimson Dynamo and the Titanium Man in lushly-illustrated stories by "Dazzling" Don Heck, Gene "The Dean" Colan and scripted by no less than Stan "The Man" Lee himself, this is the go-to volume for every Iron Man fan. Including every page, every pinup, and every letters column. Not to mention unused covers, critical essays, and bonuses galore! Collecting MATERIAL FROM TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #39-83, TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #82.

720 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95358-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GRANOV COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

720 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95415-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC KIRBY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

720 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95359-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 17 HC

Written by BILL MANTLO with STEVEN GRANT, MARK GRUENWALD & JO DUFFY

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & JOHN ROMITA JR. with RICK LEONARDI, RICH BUCKLER & FRANK MILLER

Cover by FRANK MILLER

Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema take the Hulk around the world! First, Israel's best defense against the Hulk is the super hero called Sabra! Next up is Egypt, where the Hulk faces the swashbuckling might of the Arabian Knight! Then it's off to Mother Russia for a battle against Darkstar and the Soviet Super-Soldiers! In Japan, Glenn Talbot faces a dramatic reckoning — after which the Hulk gets his passport stamped on Easter Island by the Absorbing Man! And in a pair of Hulk-sized Annuals, Rick Leonardi joins Mantlo to fuse Bruce Banner with the cosmic power of Captain Universe, and the Hulk battles the Avengers! Plus: Frank Miller's first Marvel story! And CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS — the Mantlo limited series that changed everything! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #256-265 and ANNUAL #10-11, and MARVEL SUPER HERO CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS #1-3.

400 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94937-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 17 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 346 [DM ONLY]

400 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94938-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 25 HC

Written by JOHN BYRNE with MARK GRUENWALD & MIKE CARLIN

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with MARK BRIGHT & RON WILSON

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

It begins with the FF, the Inhumans, a wedding, and a war between the Kree and Skrulls on the Moon! Then, the FF and Wyatt Wingfoot face a galactic menace who has landed in remote Oklahoma with a message: "I claim this planet!" The two-part tangle with Terminus is one for the ages! Meanwhile, Reed shares a tale of alien invasion by the giant green monster Gormuu before setting off on a time-traveling journey that will bring him up close with cowboys and aliens — and his time-tramping father! And as the relationship between Wyatt and She-Hulk grows more intimate, the demonic Mephisto rears his awful head — and the Thing returns from Battleworld! Plus: John Byrne's unfinished cosmic masterpiece "The Last Galactus Story!" Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #269-277 and ANNUAL #18, THING (1983) #19 and #23, and material from EPIC ILLUSTRATED #26-34.

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94939-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 25 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 347 [DM ONLY]

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94940-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

MILGROM COVER

Written by PETER B. GILLIS, ROY THOMAS, DANNY FINGEROTH, JIM VALENTINO, DOUG MURRAY,

KURT BUSIEK, JEAN-MARC LOFFICIER, GLENN HERDLING, RICHARD HOWELL, DWAYNE MCDUFFIE,

RON MARZ, GEORGE CARAGONNE, MARK GRUENWALD & MORE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO, RON WILSON, GREG CAPULLO, DAVE SIMONS, MARK BAGLEY, JIM VALENTINO, RON LIM, RICH BUCKLER, RIK LEVINS, VINCE MIELCAREK, MARC JORGENSEN, GARY KWAPISZ,

RICHARD HOWELL, LUKE MCDONNELL, RODNEY RAMOS, TOM MORGAN, GAVIN CURTIS, DALE EAGLESHAM, RURIK TYLER, SCOTT MCDANIEL, JOE PHILLIPS, DAVE HOOVER, MARK PACELLA & MORE

Covers by AL MILGROM & RODNEY RAMOS

Anything can happen in WHAT IF? — and this is the volume to prove it! Imaginative creators line up to explore alternate possibilities in unexpected ways — featuring amazing, incredible and uncanny variants of all your favorite heroes! Ask yourself the important questions: What if the alien costume possessed Spider-Man? What if the new X-Men died on their first mission? What if the Fantastic Four all had the same power?! Plus: Professor X becomes the Juggernaut, Wolverine is an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil kills the Kingpin and the Punisher's family survives! Captain America won't give up the shield, Iron Man loses the Armor Wars and the Vision destroys the Avengers! But when the Time-Keepers step in, can the Multiverse survive a cosmic crossover between the many worlds the Watcher has witnessed? Collecting WHAT IF? (1988) #1, WHAT IF? (1989) #1-39 and QUASAR #30.

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94645-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RAMOS COVER [DM ONLY]

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94646-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



DAREDEVIL: GUARDIAN DEVIL GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by KEVIN SMITH

Penciled by JOE QUESADA & MORE

Cover by JOE QUESADA

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen! A scared teenager on the run. An infant child some say is humanity's savior. A former lover hobbled by a terrible secret. A law partner accused of a horrible crime. A city overcome by an inscrutable menace. They need a guardian. Someone to protect them. Someone with faith in them. They need the Man Without Fear: Daredevil! "Guardian Devil," the Marvel Knights imprint's very first offering, is a modern classic — one that saw Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy) confidently transition from writing acclaimed screenplays to comics that hit the top of sales charts and critics' lists. It also featured artist Joe Quesada at his peak, as the stylist who would usher Marvel Comics into the 21st century! And now Quesada's astonishing artwork looks better than ever on the oversized pages of a Gallery Edition! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #1-8 and #1/2.

232 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95017-0

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE TPB

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

The end of the Spider-Verse! Morlun is back — and he's not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest villain of all time is making his biggest play — and no Spider is safe. Especially not the "chosen" Spider himself, Peter Parker! But as webbed heroes make their stand — and one by one, begin to fall — Morlun isn't their only problem. Shathra is back, even more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel! And since then, she's had plenty of time to plot the death of all Spiders! Spidey's 60th Anniversary is no joke as writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley — two of the most legendary Spider-Creators of all — collaborate on a Spider-Title for the first time! This will be one for the record books! Collecting SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1-7.

176 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94656-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN TPB

Written by TABOO & B. EARL

Penciled by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by RAHZZAH

A revolutionary dark take on Spider-Man! What is reality and what is dream? What is science and what is magic? At the intersection of these crossroads stands the Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker travels to Los Angeles, but what he finds are definitely not angels. The demons waiting there will test him like never before. And one demon in particular — a very famous one for Marvel and X-fans — might just eat Spider-Man alive! Beset by nightmares whenever he falls asleep — and sometimes even when he's awake — a weary Peter is in no condition to face…the Demon Bear! But with no rest in sight, the web-slinger will have little choice but to dig in and hang on — unless he wants to meet a grizzly end! Collecting DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94714-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 4: DARK WEB TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS & ADAM KUBERT

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Marvel's two most infamous clones are back to take what's theirs! Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor have had enough — and they're reigniting the Inferno! And as Chasm and the Goblin Queen spin their dark web over New York City, Spider-Man and the X-Men are not ready for what's coming! If Peter Parker is to survive this supernatural nightmare, he'll have to get through Venom, Chasm, Hallows' Eve and — when he finds himself trapped in Limbo — hordes of demons! But not your typical, run-of-the-mill demons — no, we're talking hellish versions of his rogues' gallery! Can Spidey somehow make it home to rejoin the fight, and stop Chasm and the Goblin Queen?! And how will Limbo change the landscape of NYC forever?! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #15-18, DARK WEB #1 and DARK WEB FINALE #1.

152 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94736-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS VOL. 5: THE PATH TO VICTORY TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by ANDRÉS GENOLET & RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

The Rebel Fleet is reunited at last! Leia Organa, Mon Mothma and the other Alliance leaders send a message to the galaxy that resistance to Palpatine's rule remains as strong as ever. Meanwhile, Crimson Dawn has activated their sleeper agents across the galaxy — and two of them race to deliver a dangerous secret to the Rebel Alliance. But the Empire knows what they have stolen, and the entire Imperial Navy is in hot pursuit! Meanwhile, Threepio enters into aggressive negotiations, Luke embarks on a mission that will test his growing Jedi skills to the limit, and the rebels come to understand the true scope of the threat they face! Collecting STAR WARS (2020) #26-30.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93274-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA VOL. 2 –

THE CRYSTAL RUN PART TWO TPB

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Penciled by DAVID MESSINA & PAUL FRY

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Chewbacca behind bars! Chewie is held captive on the prison planet of Gulhadar, and his cellmate is none other than Maz Kanata! But where is Han Solo, and what happened to the Millennium Falcon? Outnumbered and outgunned, Chewie makes a daring escape! Elsewhere, Greedo is on the run — and you won't believe who's after him! Now, these two wanted men are on a collision course, and together they just might have a chance to get their hands on Jabba's urn. But it's in some dangerous clutches, so how will an angry Wookiee pull off the greatest heist in history? And what does this urn hold that will unlock the future of the Star Wars galaxy? Collecting STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #6-10.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93306-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL TPB

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by LAN MEDINA, RAFAEL PIMENTEL

& DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ON SALE MAY 2023

The Punisher's war has evolved — and it's time for a new volume of his war journal! Three thrilling tales explore Frank Castle's updated modus operandi through some of his deadliest missions yet! Frank now has the Hand's entire ninja army at his disposal, and he's targeting the Hate-Monger! But this vile warmonger is fighting back. Good for him: It's not going to change anything but the death toll. Plus: Lady Bullseye failed. Lord Deathstrike failed. Every assassin sent to kill Frank fails. So the leaders of the underworld — crime bosses, terrorists and even a corrupt government or two — must unite to solve the growing problem of the Punisher! And in a story from Frank's past, discover the origin of the war journal itself! Collecting PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BLITZ, PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BROTHER and PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BASE.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93285-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MURDERWORLD TPB

Written by JIM ZUB & RAY FAWKES

Penciled by JETHRO MORALES, FARID KARAMI,

CARLOS NIETO, LUCA PIZZARI & NETHO DIAZ

Cover by PACO MEDINA

ON SALE JUNE 2023

Ready. Set. Die! Hundreds are killed every year in an elaborate secret tournament run by a sadistic lunatic with nearly limitless resources at his fingertips. It's not an urban legend. It's not a myth. Murderworld is real! It's online, and the gruesome truth has been hidden from everyone except its victims — until now! This is the wildly violent ride you've been waiting for. Gut-wrenching twists, unbelievable deaths and the Avengers bloodier than you've ever seen them before as the twisted minds of Jim Zub (CONAN THE BARBARIAN, AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER), Ray Fawkes (WOLVERINES) and a murderers' row of talented artists deliver the must-have story of the year! Featuring Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Wolverine, Black Widow and the gamesmaster himself, Arcade — who's putting the murder back into Murderworld! Collecting MURDERWORLD: AVENGERS, MURDERWORLD: SPIDER-MAN, MURDERWORLD: WOLVERINE, MURDERWORLD: MOON KNIGHT and MURDERWORLD: GAME OVER.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94722-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CARNAGE VOL. 2: CARNAGE IN HELL TPB

Written by RAM V

Penciled by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO & FRANCESCO MANNA

Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM

New depths of Carnage! The Carnage symbiote has a bloodlust unlike any other organism in the Marvel Universe. Now, prepare for it to reach new and never-before-seen heights! With violence and glory on its mind, the symbiote carves a bloody path through the Asgardian underworld with the singular goal of reaching Malekith the Accursed. But what does Carnage want with the disgraced lord of the Dark Elves? What does it have to do with Venom and Eddie Brock? And what fresh Hel will be unleashed on the Marvel Universe if the symbiote succeeds?! Carnage has ambitions of universal destruction and death, the likes of which would make even Knull himself tremble. But unlike the slain King in Black, Carnage has no weapon to inspire fear in the hearts of the living. Until now! Collecting CARNAGE (2022) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93461-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 6 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by CHRIS ALLEN & ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

ON SALE JUNE 2023

The planet Arakko is a new target for Arakkii pirate Sevyr Blackmore! But where there's crime, there's inevitably punishment. And that's where X-Force comes in, along with hired hands Maverick and the Mercs! But are even their combined forces up to the task of keeping these deadly warriors from overrunning the solar system? Back on Earth, XENO and its mysterious leader, the Man with the Peacock Tattoo, make their deadly move against X-Force — and all mutants! And Domino, Deadpool and Omega Red are about to fall right into his clutches! At last, learn the secrets of the fiend who's been plaguing X-Force since the series began! But as the terrible truth of XENO's horror-show experiments stands revealed, who — or what — is the Omni-Mutant?! Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #34-38.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94767-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TRIALS OF X VOL. 10 TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS, TINI HOWARD, GERRY DUGGAN & VITA AYALA

Penciled by STEPHEN SEGOVIA, ZÉ CARLOS, MARCUS TO, MATTEO LOLLI, PHIL NOTO, DANILO S. BEYRUTH & PEPE LARRAZ

COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

ON SALE MAY 2023

Endings and beginnings in the Trials of X! As Orphan-Maker faces the ultimate penalty for his horrible crime, secrets and betrayals come to the surface — and the outcome may mean the end of the Hellions! Then, Otherworld falls as Merlyn and King Arthur take the Starlight Citadel — and Betsy Braddock and Excalibur must decide where exactly their loyalties lie! The Marauders' first tour comes to a close as the shakeups within the Hellfire Trading Company crystalize. Will any of the Inner Circle remain standing? The New Mutants regroup in the aftermath of the Shadow King's attack! And Captain Krakoa is the latest hero to join the X-Men. But why is he here, and who is he underneath the mask? Collecting HELLIONS #18, EXCALIBUR (2019) #26, MARAUDERS (2019) #27, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #24 and X-MEN (2021) #6.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94844-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 9: REVENGE OF THE BROOD PART 1 TPB

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by ANDREA DI VITO & SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

ON SALE MAY 2023

A nightmare mission to the stars changes everything for Captain Marvel! A mysterious degraded message from Rogue arrives at the same time that Carol's emergency beacon begins screaming with cries from Binary, and that cannot possibly be a coincidence. Captain Marvel assembles a team of allies — including Polaris, Gambit, Wolverine and Psylocke. But their rescue mission is soon derailed by a dangerous old enemy out for blood! The Brood has always been one of the most fearsome alien races in the galaxy. Now — under the rule of an Empress gone rogue, with a hive mind bent on revenge — will even Captain Marvel and the X-Men be enough to stop them?! Plus: As a mighty war rages that threatens the fate of the world, Captain Marvel — and her whole household — face Judgment Day! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #42-46.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94762-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IMMORTAL X-MEN BY KIERON GILLEN VOL. 2 TPB

WRITTEN BY KIERON GILLEN

PENCILED BY LUCAS WERNECK & MICHELE BANDINI

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

ON SALE MAY 2023

Judgment comes, courtesy of the Eternals…and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. With one notable exception: Do you think a man devoted to Hellfire cares one jot? Let's find out! Plus, even if you're the heart of the X-Men, there are days you just want to tear out other people's hearts. Judgment day is one of them. What extreme steps will Nightcrawler take in the name of the Spark? Collecting IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #7-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94762-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE HOOD: THE SAGA OF PARKER ROBBINS TPB

Written by BRIAN K. VAUGHAN, JEFF PARKER & RICK REMENDER

Penciled by KYLE HOTZ & MAX FIUMARA

Cover by KYLE HOTZ

With great powe …comes great opportunity. With a pregnant girlfriend, a demanding mistress and an institutionalized mother to care for, Parker Robbins can barely make ends meet. So when the smalltime crook finds mystical apparel that grants him strange powers, he decides to forgo organized crime for the more prestigious and financially rewarding world of costumed villainy. Is the Marvel Universe ready to meet…the Hood?! Norman Osborn sure is — and when his Dark Reign begins, Parker has a major role to play as a tough-talking crime boss organizing NYC's super villains — while wheeling and dealing with the likes of Loki and Doctor Doom! But what price is Parker paying for his rapid climb up the ladder of infamy? And what terrible secret lies behind the source of his powers? Collecting THE HOOD #1-6, DARK REIGN: THE HOOD #1-5 and material from DARK REIGN: THE CABAL.

296 PGS./Explicit Content …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95155-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 2:

JEN OF HEARTS TPB

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Penciled by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by JEN BARTEL

Questions abound for the jade giantess! Nightcrawler visits Book Law, but what does the X-Men's resident fuzzy elf need legal defense for? Which of Marvel's greatest traditions will She-Hulk help uphold? And how many miles does it take…to save the universe? After shocking events hit like an earthquake, Jennifer Walters has some serious work to do — and a humdinger of a mystery to solve. And trust us, you will not be able to predict what she finds! She-Hulk's new archnemeses finally step from the shadows — but who are they, and what do they want with her? The answers to these questions will chill She-Hulk to the bone! Can Jen and her adorable new beau, Jack of Hearts, make it through this alive — or will this power couple suffer heartbreak? Collecting SHE-HULK (2022) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94796-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

rials of

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN TPB

Written by KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM

Penciled by DAVIDÉ TINTO, DAVID LÓPEZ & GURIHIRU

Cover by E.J. SU

ON SALE MAY 2023

Ultraman is gone! Giant kaiju roam. A sinister conspiracy consolidates power. And there's nobody left to stop it! How did the situation go so wrong? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before! But he is powerless and trapped in the lion's den. With the walls closing in, all hope rests on unraveling a decades-long mystery! How is it related to a galactic conspiracy, how can Dan Moroboshi still be alive, and why is Ultraseven menacing Japan? Collecting ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9469-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN LEGENDS: PAST MEETS FUTURE TPB

Written by ROY THOMAS, ANN NOCENTI,

WHILCE PORTACIO & BRIAN HABERLIN

Penciled by DAVID WACHTER, JAVIER PINA

& WHILCE PORTACIO

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

ON SALE MAY 2023

More all-new, in-continuity tales set in the X-Men's legendary past! First, writer Roy Thomas returns to bridge the gap between his 1960s run and the team-redefining GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1! Discover Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by Professor X — including unrevealed details of his battle with the Hulk, an early encounter with the X-Men and a secret behind his iconic costume! Then, Ann Nocenti takes the X-Men back to Mojoworld for an adventure set after her sensational LONGSHOT limited series! Will Longshot, Wolverine and Shadowcat be able to escape the pull of Mojoworld before things Spiral out of control? And the future is now as superstar Whilce Portacio returns to his iconic co-creation Bishop in a time-traveling tale that finally reveals the genesis of the X.S.E.'s ill-fated final mission back to the X-Men's present day! Collecting X-MEN LEGENDS (2022) #1-6.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94629-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN '92: THE SAGA CONTINUES TPB

Written by CHAD BOWERS, CHRIS SIMS & STEVE FOXE

Penciled by SCOTT KOBLISH, ALTI FIRMANSYAH, CORY HAMSCHER & SALVA ESPÍN

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Revisit a beloved X-Men era in this series inspired by the classic cartoon! The 1990s roll call is as uncanny as ever: Professor X, Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, Rogue, Gambit and Jubilee! And they're facing off against their decade's fiercest foes, both on Battleworld and at a newly expanded Xavier's School! But who are the Shadow Queen and Alpha Red?! And with the X-Men under siege, can X-Force '92 save them? New mutants arrive at the school, Lila Cheney teleports in for Westchester's biggest music festival, and deadly menaces threaten mutantkind — including the Brood and Apocalypse! But when the X-Men found their own nation on the island of Krakoa, will they finally find peace? And which mysteriously long-lived mutant is guiding them from the shadows? Collecting X-MEN '92 (2015) #1-4, X-MEN '92 (2016) #1-10 and X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #1-5.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94787-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: ARMAGEDDON NOW TPB

Volume #8 in the X-Force Epic Collections

Written by JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, TOM BIERBAUM, MARY BIERBAUM & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by ANGEL UNZUETA, JIM CHEUNG, TERRY SHOEMAKER, TOMMY LEE EDWARDS, MIKE S. MILLER, ANTHONY WILLIAMS, CHRIS RENAUD & MORE

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

The Hellions return! X-Force's newest member, Jesse Bedlam, has finally found his long-lost brother. But the reunion won't be what he expected! "King Bedlam" plans to awaken the deadly Armageddon Man, and the team backing him up includes some familiar faces! Can X-Force triumph against former friends and family to avert a nuclear nightmare? Then, the team risks the fury of Magneto on a mission to Genosha, and Cannonball is shaken to the core when he learns a secret from his father's past! Plus: X-Force teams up with the Champions, Siryn is silenced, Domino faces the horror of Halloween Jack, and Rictor and Shatterstar return. And will Sunspot join the Hellfire Club? It all culminates with the return of the Demon Bear and an unbelievable crisis for Dani Moonstar! Collecting X-FORCE (1991) #85-100, X-FORCE/CHAMPIONS ANNUAL '98 and X-FORCE ANNUAL '99.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94830-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: THE SECRET OF M TPB

Volume #3 in the Generation X Epic Collections

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, JAMES ROBINSON, TOM DEFALCO, ELLIOT S! MAGGIN, BEN RAAB, TOM PEYER, J.M. DEMATTEIS, JIM MAHFOOD & MORE

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO, JOE BENNETT, MARK BUCKINGHAM, DAN FRAGA, MEL RUBI, PAT OLLIFFE, MARTIN EGELAND, JIM MAHFOOD & MORE

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Nightmares and daydreams! When D'Spayre targets Generation X, can Chamber overcome his inner darkness? Then, Black Tom Cassidy attacks — with a secret weapon the team won't see coming! Meanwhile, Bastion has launched Operation: Zero Tolerance — and while Jubilee struggles to escape his manipulative clutches, Gen X faces the threat of the elements, the fury of the Sentinels…and the sting of betrayal! What horrible line will Emma Frost cross to ensure her students' safety? And amid the chaos, the shocking truth about M finally comes to light! Plus: Emma's past is revealed! Generation X meets Spider-Man! Artie, Leech and Franklin Richards journey into the unknown with Man-Thing and Howard the Duck! And Gen X like you've never seen them! Collecting GENERATION X (1994) #24-32, #-1 and ANNUAL '97; X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #16; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1997) #1; DAYDREAMERS #1-3; and GENERATION X UNDERGROUND #1.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95173-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE CROSSING TPB

Volume #21 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by TERRY KAVANAGH, BOB HARRAS, BEN RAAB, DAN ABNETT & ANDY LANNING

Penciled by TOM MORGAN, HECTOR OLIVEIRA, JIM CHEUNG, YANCY LABAT, MIKE DEODATO JR.,

M.C. WYMAN, FRED HAYNES & MORE

Cover by TOM MORGAN

Iron Man: murderer?! Kang the Conqueror weaves a complicated plot that pits the Avengers against Tony Stark! As figures from the future desperately try to warn the heroes, murders at the mansion shake the Avengers to their core. Meanwhile, Tony has begun having unexplained blackouts — and it's possible he's the killer! As threats mount and the mystery deepens, War Machine and Force Works become entangled, while Masque has an agenda of her own. But how do Gilgamesh, the Swordsman, the Anachronauts and the Priests of Pama fit in? Which former Avenger is Kang's secret ally? And can Iron Man unravel what's happening to him before he's lost to the darkness forever? Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #319-324, AVENGERS (1963) #390-394, AVENGERS: THE CROSSING, FORCE WORKS #16-20 and WAR MACHINE (1994) #20-22.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95159-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

w

SGT. FURY EPIC COLLECTION: BERLIN BREAKOUT TPB

Volume #2 in the Sgt. Fury Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS

Penciled by DICK AYERS

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Ready yourself for all-out action against the Axis powers in the Mighty Marvel manner! Nick Fury and the Howling Commandos embark on exciting World War II adventures — including a mission to protect the Manhattan Project and the atom bomb against Nazi spies and saboteurs, uprooting an undercover agent who is none other than the Red Skull, confronting a traitor in their own ranks, and going mano a mano with Baron Strucker in war-torn France! And that's just for starters! This volume also features the origin of Nick Fury's eyepatch, Dum Dum Dugan going it alone behind enemy lines, and the story that spurred the concept for the film Inglorious Basterds! Topping it off, we're including a rare Nick Fury adventure from the Korean War — and the story of Fury's promotion from sergeant to second lieutenant! Collecting SGT. FURY #20-36 and ANNUAL #1-2.

416 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95254-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: MAXIMUM CARNAGE TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #25 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, TERRY KAVANAGH, J.M. DEMATTEIS & TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, ALEX SAVIUK, TOM LYLE, SAL BUSCEMA, SCOTT MCDANIEL & RON LIM

Cover by RON LIM

Symbiotes clash — with Spidey in the middle! Carnage, the spawn of Venom, has assembled an army of the web-slinger's criminally insane adversaries to spread his message of hostility, chaos and wholesale slaughter: Carrion, Demogoblin, Shriek and the Spider-Man Doppelganger! Outmanned and overpowered, the wall-crawler must recruit his own band of super-beings to combat the rising tide of evil: Black Cat, Cloak & Dagger, Firestar, Captain America, Iron Fist, Deathlok and…Venom?! Spider-Man's worst enemy becomes his uneasy ally in the battle to halt the pure evil of Carnage's mad rampage! Plus: An explosive day for Peter Parker leads him into a savage showdown with the Punisher — and Sabretooth! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #378-380, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #101-103, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #35-37, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #201-203, SPIDER-MAN/PUNISHER/SABRETOOTH: DESIGNER GENES and material from SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #1-2.

432 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95046-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHE-HULK EPIC COLLECTION: THE COSMIC SQUISH PRINCIPLE TPB

Volume #4 in the She-Hulk Epic Collections

Written by STEVE GERBER, BUZZ DIXON, SIMON FURMAN, DWIGHT JON ZIMMERMAN & LOUISE SIMONSON

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH, TOM ARTIS, RIK LEVINS, AARON LOPRESTI, TOM MORGAN & MIKE CLARK

Cover by DALE KEOWN

Into the Baloney-Verse! She-Hulk stars in some of her most madcap adventures of all, beginning with a visit to the Village of the Darned — where curse words mean certain death! Then, Howard the Duck waddles in to join Jen in a wacky exploration of the Cosmic Squish Principle that takes them both on a magical mystery tour through alternate realities — including a far-out realm filled with floating lunch meats! She-Hulk shares a batty team-up with Nosferata, and travels through time to meet the All-Winners Squad and her ol' pal Weezie in her prime as the Blonde Phantom! Plus: Jen battles the bounty hunter Death's Head, takes out the trash with Excalibur, and clashes with a host of classic Marvel heroes and villains plucked from across the timestream! Collecting SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #13-30 and material from MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #5.

448 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95163-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-WOMAN

BY DENNIS HOPELESS TPB

Written by DENNIS HOPELESS

Penciled by GREG LAND, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ,

NATACHA BUSTOS, VERONICA FISH & TIGH WALKER

Cover by SIYA OUM

ON SALE JUNE 2023

The mother of all Spider-Woman sagas! Writer Dennis Hopeless takes Jessica Drew on a life-transforming journey — beginning by embroiling her in the multidimensional insanity of SPIDER-VERSE! Then, Jess heads back into the investigating business with reporter Ben Urich at her side. And their first case is a doozy: Someone is kidnapping super villains' loved ones! Get ready for a new nemesis in Lady Caterpillar — and a prickly Silver Age bad guy joins Team Spider-Woman! But he isn't the only addition to the cast: Jess is a mother-to-be! What a terrible time to be abducted by Skrulls! And just as Jess' baby arrives, the Marvel Universe erupts in a second superhuman Civil War! Will new mom Spider-Woman stand against her best friend, Captain Marvel? Collecting SPIDER-WOMAN (2014) #1-10, SPIDER-WOMAN (2015) #1-5 and #8-17, and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2015) #1.

536 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95004-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX SAGA TPB

NEW PRINTING!

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

ON SALE MAY 2023

An epic tale of triumph and tragedy! The X-Men have fought many battles, been on galaxy-spanning adventures and defeated enemies of limitless might — but none of it prepared them for the most shocking struggle they would ever face. One of their own, Jean Grey, has gained cosmic power beyond all comprehension — and that power has corrupted her absolutely! Now, the X-Men must decide whether the life of the friend they cherish is worth the possible destruction of the entire universe! This touching tale of ultimate power and the triumph of the human spirit has been a cornerstone of the X-Men mythos for decades. Relive the saga that changed everything! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #129-137.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95003-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE GN-TPB

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI & VITA AYALA

Penciled by GURIHIRU

Cover by GURIHIRU

Miles Morales is Peter Parker's friend, super-hero namesake, crimefighting ally and…sidekick?! No way! Peter has dragged Miles to "Take Your Sidekick to Work Day," and Miles is not amused — they're both Spider-Man! So when Peter makes a mistake that unleashes villainous shenanigans on New York City, it's up to Miles to save the day — and prove exactly which Spider-Man is the true sidekick! Writer Vita Ayala joins the fan-favorite team that brought you SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE and THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE for a brand-new adventure! Plus: Look back at another case of double trouble as the best of frenemies, Spider-Man and Venom, get inside each other's heads…literally! Collecting PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #1-4 and SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE #1.

120 PGS./Ages 9-12 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93147-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: MONICA RAMBEAU — PHOTON GN-TPB

Written by ROGER STERN, DWAYNE MCDUFFIE, KELLY SUE DECONNICK & CHRISTOPHER SEBELA

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., MARK BRIGHT & DEXTER SOY

Cover by MARK BRIGHT

Monica Rambeau has called herself Captain Marvel, Spectrum, Photon and more — but no matter the name, she's one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel-Verse! And in Monica's first appearance, Spider-Man will learn that fact the hard way! As Monica struggles to keep her awesome energy abilities in check, will she find salvation — and a new home — with the Avengers? Monica flies solo with a new job as a ship's captain — but when hijackers target her vessel, she'll have to suit up to face their incendiary super-villain boss, Powderkeg! Then, when Carol Danvers takes on the Captain Marvel name, how does Monica feel about it? There may be trouble on the high seas for this pair of mighty Marvels! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #16, CAPTAIN MARVEL (1989) #1 and CAPTAIN MARVEL (2012) #7-8.

128 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95167-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 2 – THE RED SKULL LIVES GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE with ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & GIL KANE with JACK SPARLING & TOM SUTTON

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & JACK KIRBY

Strap on your shield and prepare for a barrage of Stan and Jack's best as Captain America battles the Red Skull in the original Cosmic Cube saga — and so much more! There's the Super-Adaptoid, a robotic creation with the combined powers of the entire Avengers; the Red Skull, who returns to destroy Captain America in the court of public opinion by convincing America that Cap has turned traitor; and the horrendous head of A.I.M., the one and only M.O.D.O.K., making his first appearance! And as if that wasn't enough, Nick Fury guest-stars and Cap battles Batroc in an action extravaganza! Reserve your star-spangled copy today! Collecting material from TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #78-94 and NOT BRAND ECHH #3.

200 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94897-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 2 —

THE RED SKULL LIVES GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

200 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94898-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

MARVEL POSTERS

