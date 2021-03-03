Marvel Comics' Ike Perlmutter Sues Chubb Over DNA Retrieval

The Law&Crime website is reporting the latest in the long-running legal battle between Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter and his wife Laura, and Canadian businessman Harold Peerenboom, both residents of the Sloan's Curve gated community of Palm Beach, on the doorstep of Mar-a-Lago, where Perlmutter is a member.

Bleeding Cool has been covering this case across the decades, focusing on the management of a tennis court in the estate. The dispute over who would run the club, Perlmutter's role in that appointment and Peerenboom's attempt to counter that was followed by a series of anonymous letters sent to other residents detailing Peerenboom business and legal history in a negative fashion that the Perlmutters, eventually, admitted sending. And another series of letters alleging Peerenboom was a paedophile and murderer, sent to residents, local services, incarcerated prisoners and more, which the Perlmutters deny sending. There was the anonymous "hate mail" creation kit ordered from Canada for one of Peerenboom's former employees caught by authorities in the mail. With everyone making claims about false flag operations from both sides. And an attempt to get Laura and Ike Perlmutter's DNA to compare to the second wave of letters, which one side claimed proved the case, while the other that that it proved the opposite.

Marvel Comics has gotten involved as well, with claims that Marvel employees were used in the research on Peerenboom, which saw e-mails subpoenaed to court and everything, all the time while the Perlmutters were active in Donald Trump's inauguration, administration and dining with him for Thanksgiving instead of Donald's family. And lawsuits flying everywhere.

One day there will be a book. I won't write it but I might end up in the Index. Anyway.

The latest news is that Ike and Laura Perlmutter have launched a new lawsuit against the Federal Insurance Company (Chubb), stating that one of the company's in-house staff attorneys, William Douberley, helped Peerenboom plan to steal DNA from the Perlmutters in order to tie them to the hate-mail campaign. That Douberley, appointed by Federal as part of Heerenboom's insurance policies, issued subpoenas to attend depositions, and arranged for a private forensic firm to secretly steal their DNA, using specially prepared papers and bottles of water. And that this is a violation of Florida state law. They state "It truly shocks the conscience that, instead of simply assessing a claim and providing counsel to its insured client, Federal engaged in a shameful attempt to shake down the Perlmutters."

A spokesperson for Federal Insurance Company told Law&Crime it is their policy not to comment on legal matters. You can read through the two-hundred-odd pages of deposition below.

