Marvel Comics Launches Marvel All-On-One in August 2025

Article Summary Marvel All-On-One launches in August 2025, starring The Thing in a bold new adventure.

Written by Ryan North and illustrated by Ed McGuinness, the comic features all splash and double-page art.

The Thing faces the entire Marvel Universe after returning to find everyone turned against him.

This 50-page one-shot promises nonstop action, epic battles, and classic Marvel spectacle.

Back in the seventies, Marvel Comics used to publish Marvel Team-Up, teaming up Spider-Man with other Marvel characters. Then it published Marvel Two-In-One, doing the same for The Thing. Now, Ryan North and Ed McGuinness are creating Marvel All-On-One, a comic that is told entirely on splash pages, with the Thing fighting the entire Marvel Universe in one.

MARVEL ALL-ON-ONE #1

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art and Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 8/20

THE THING VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Ben Grimm, A.K.A. The Thing: He's the ever-lovin' idol of millions and powerhouse of the Fantastic Four. He's strong, he's kind, and he never gives up. And he's also tired, and he's sore, and he's grumpy. There's always a new threat facing the world or the galaxy or the universe – and somehow, he and the rest of the Fantastic Four are always the only ones who can stop it. Ben Grimm is sick and tired of it. He just wants a break! But when he returns to Earth after a solo mission in space to discover the Fantastic Four have turned against him – along with the rest of New York City, and, apparently, the entire world – he's got a mystery to solve…and a whole wide world to clobber.

"This year's one-shot, MARVEL ALL-ON-ONE, from current Fantastic Four scribe Ryan North and superstar artist Ed McGuinness, will pit Ben Grimm against the entire pantheon of Marvel super heroes! The battle takes place across 50 pages of incredible nonstop action so bold, so colossal, that the only pages that aren't splash pages are double-page spreads! It promises to be the wildest anniversary one-shot ever published, Marvel as you've always wanted to see it, at our biggest – our baddest – our most clobberingest!

"On the experience crafting such a unique issue, North shared, "So, Ed McGuinness is a modern legend, and working with him is obviously going to be a thrill. BUT – working with him on an issue that's so big, explosive, and clobber-filled that it HAS to be told in JUST splash pages and double-page spreads, well, that's literally a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Every single page is an artist's showcase, but it's ALSO the biggest Thing story I've ever told, and has a ton of VERY fun battles. And heart too? Moments of recognition and self-discovery? It was a joy to write, one that's only been surpassed every day as I see the new joys of Ed bringing each page to spectacular life." "The Thing vs Everybody?! 50 splash pages?! What could go wrong?" McGuiness added. "This has been one of the most fun, challenging books I've ever worked on! IT'S CLOBBERIN' TIME!"

