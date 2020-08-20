Marvel Comics November 2020 Solicitations, 19 Comics Frankensteined

Marvel Comics will be releasing their full solicitations for November 2020 later today. But until then, here's a roundup of everything they announced for November already…
U.S.AGENT #1 (of 5)
Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
Art by STEFANO LANDINI
Cover BY MARCO CHECCHETTO
In "American Zealot," Chapter 1 of 5, John Walker, the former Super Patriot, has been stripped of his official USAgent status and is now operating as an independent government contractor protecting government covert interests. His latest protection detail draws him into a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant trying to destroy it. John acquires a new partner and new enemy along the way while being haunted by ghosts from his past and confronting challenges to his future…
ETERNALS #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ
Colors by MATTHEW WILSON
NEVER DIE. NEVER WIN
MARVEL'S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES #1
Written by JEFFREY VEREGGE, REBECCA ROANHORSE, DARCIE LITTLE BADGER & STEPHEN GRAHAM JONES
Art by JEFFREY VEREGGE, WESHOYOT ALVITRE, KYLE CHARLES & DAVID CUTLER
Cover by JIM TERRY & BRIAN REBER
Commentary by TABOO & BEN JACKENDOFF
On sale November 2020
ATLANTIS ATTACKS #4 (of 5)
Written by GREG PAK
Art by ARIO ANINDITO
Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN
SECRETS REVEALED!
For months, the young AGENTS OF ATLAS have served secret agent Jimmy Woo's Atlas Foundation and defended billionaire Mike Nguyen's Portal City of Pan.
But as their efforts to defendmanipulating Pan from KING NAMOR and ATLANTIS rip the hard-fought unity of their team to pieces, Silk and Amadeus Cho finally fight to find out if Woo and Nguyen have been guiding them – or them.
And why is new Agent of Atlas WAVE sitting atop the Atlantean throne?
What's Jimmy's true endgame? Is Nguyen a visionary or villain? The curtain's ripped aside – and the Agents of Atlas may never be the same!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
POWER PACK #1 (of 5)
RYAN NORTH (W) • NICO LEON (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN
VARIANT COVER BY NICO LEON
VARIANT COVER BY EDUARD PETROVICH
Power Pack is back! Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex Power have been super-heroing since they were learning to tie their own shoes. It's been ages since they fought side by side as a family, but a special occasion — and an old grudge — is about to put the gang back together. There's just one teeny tiny hiccup: a brand–new law restricting underage super heroes! But surely, if the fate of all New York City is at stake, the powers that be will make an exception? Keep your fingers crossed as the Power siblings fight for their right to save the world!
WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #Beginning in November, each issue of WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD will feature three action-packed adventures from Wolverine's long and fascinating history. In WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1, return to the Weapon X program with Gerry Duggan and Adam Kubert—and encounter a new revelation from Wolverine's shattered memories. Then, join Matthew Rosenberg and Joshua Cassara on an explosive deep-cover spy mission from Wolverine's association with Nick Fury. After that, head into the wilds with writer/artist Declan Shalvey as Logan finds himself in the crossfire of a deadly trap!
X-MEN #14
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MAHMUD ASRAR & LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
X of Swords, Chapter 12
The Lovers. A Garden. A chasm of secrets.
MARAUDERS #14
Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by STEFANO CASELLI
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
X of Swords, Chapter 13
A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part I
MARAUDERS #15
Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by STEFANO CASELLI
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
X of Swords, Chapter 14
A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part II
EXCALIBUR #14
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art by PHIL NOTO
Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
X of Swords, Chapter 15
Two swords. Two cups. Two must answer.
WOLVERINE #7
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
X of Sword, Chapter 16
Endurance. Survival. The true lesson of pain.
X-FORCE #14
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER
X of Swords, Chapter 17
Chivalry gives way to fury. A knight must kneel.
HELLIONS #6
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by CARMEN CARNERO
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
X of Swords, Chapter 18
Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.
CABLE #6
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO
X of Swords, Chapter 19
A son. The stars. A Fool and his bravery.
X-MEN #15
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MAHMUD ASRAR
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
X of Swords, Chapter 20
A great division. Bitter victories. Bitterer hearts.
EXCALIBUR #15
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
X of Swords, Chapter 21
A game abandoned, but a great gamble remains. A Tower answers.
X OF SWORDS: DESTRUCTION #1
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & TINI HOWARD
Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
X of Swords, Chapter 22
The wheel of fortune turns. The unfortunate fall. A sword against the darkness.
WIDOWMAKERS: RED GUARDIAN AND YELENA BELOVA #1
Written by DEVIN GRAYSON
Art by MICHELE BANDINI
Cover by MIKE MCKONE
Writer Devin Grayson, one of the creators of Yelena Belova — the Red Room recruit who once nearly killed Natasha Romanoff — returns with a brand–new story drawn by rising star Michele Bandini in WIDOWMAKERS: RED GUARDIAN AND YELENA BELOVA. Yelena has spent years trying to figure out who she is. Once she thought the Black Widow mantle was her destiny, but fate had other plans. Now the past is catching up with her — and with Alexi Shostakov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian! Alexi has worn many titles, including husband to Natasha, but while the Widow played her avenging games, the Red Guardian waited in the shadows. Now a new day is dawning — and this time, no one will stand in his way.
TASKMASTER #1 (of 5)
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by ALESSANDRO VITTI
Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO
The world believes Taskmaster murdered Maria Hill! Now the greatest spies in the Marvel Universe are on the hunt and won't stop until Taskmaster is dead. Follow writer Jed Mackay (Black Cat) and artist Alessandro Vitti (Secret Warriors) in TASKMASTER, a globe–spanning adventure that will send ripples through every corner of Marvel's espionage community and beyond!