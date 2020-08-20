Marvel Comics November 2020 Solicitations, 19 Comics Frankensteined

Marvel Comics will be releasing their full solicitations for November 2020 later today. But until then, here's a roundup of everything they announced for November already…

U.S.AGENT #1 (of 5)

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by STEFANO LANDINI

Cover BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

In "American Zealot," Chapter 1 of 5, John Walker, the former Super Patriot, has been stripped of his official USAgent status and is now operating as an independent government contractor protecting government covert interests. His latest protection detail draws him into a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant trying to destroy it. John acquires a new partner and new enemy along the way while being haunted by ghosts from his past and confronting challenges to his future…

ETERNALS #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Colors by MATTHEW WILSON

NEVER DIE. NEVER WIN

MARVEL'S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES #1 Written by JEFFREY VEREGGE, REBECCA ROANHORSE, DARCIE LITTLE BADGER & STEPHEN GRAHAM JONES Art by JEFFREY VEREGGE, WESHOYOT ALVITRE, KYLE CHARLES & DAVID CUTLER Cover by JIM TERRY & BRIAN REBER Commentary by TABOO & BEN JACKENDOFF On sale November 2020

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #4 (of 5)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

SECRETS REVEALED!

For months, the young AGENTS OF ATLAS have served secret agent Jimmy Woo's Atlas Foundation and defended billionaire Mike Nguyen's Portal City of Pan.

But as their efforts to defendmanipulating Pan from KING NAMOR and ATLANTIS rip the hard-fought unity of their team to pieces, Silk and Amadeus Cho finally fight to find out if Woo and Nguyen have been guiding them – or them.

And why is new Agent of Atlas WAVE sitting atop the Atlantean throne?

What's Jimmy's true endgame? Is Nguyen a visionary or villain? The curtain's ripped aside – and the Agents of Atlas may never be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

POWER PACK #1 (of 5)

RYAN NORTH (W) • NICO LEON (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY NICO LEON

VARIANT COVER BY EDUARD PETROVICH

Power Pack is back! Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex Power have been super-heroing since they were learning to tie their own shoes. It's been ages since they fought side by side as a family, but a special occasion — and an old grudge — is about to put the gang back together. There's just one teeny tiny hiccup: a brand–new law restricting underage super heroes! But surely, if the fate of all New York City is at stake, the powers that be will make an exception? Keep your fingers crossed as the Power siblings fight for their right to save the world!

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #Beginning in November, each issue of WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD will feature three action-packed adventures from Wolverine's long and fascinating history. In WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1, return to the Weapon X program with Gerry Duggan and Adam Kubert—and encounter a new revelation from Wolverine's shattered memories. Then, join Matthew Rosenberg and Joshua Cassara on an explosive deep-cover spy mission from Wolverine's association with Nick Fury. After that, head into the wilds with writer/artist Declan Shalvey as Logan finds himself in the crossfire of a deadly trap!

X-MEN #14

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MAHMUD ASRAR & LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X of Swords, Chapter 12

The Lovers. A Garden. A chasm of secrets.

MARAUDERS #14

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

X of Swords, Chapter 13

A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part I

MARAUDERS #15

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

X of Swords, Chapter 14

A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part II

EXCALIBUR #14

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

X of Swords, Chapter 15

Two swords. Two cups. Two must answer.

WOLVERINE #7

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

X of Sword, Chapter 16

Endurance. Survival. The true lesson of pain.

X-FORCE #14

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

X of Swords, Chapter 17

Chivalry gives way to fury. A knight must kneel.

HELLIONS #6

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by CARMEN CARNERO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

X of Swords, Chapter 18

Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.

CABLE #6

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO

X of Swords, Chapter 19

A son. The stars. A Fool and his bravery.

X-MEN #15

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MAHMUD ASRAR

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X of Swords, Chapter 20

A great division. Bitter victories. Bitterer hearts.

EXCALIBUR #15

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

X of Swords, Chapter 21

A game abandoned, but a great gamble remains. A Tower answers.

X OF SWORDS: DESTRUCTION #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & TINI HOWARD

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

X of Swords, Chapter 22

The wheel of fortune turns. The unfortunate fall. A sword against the darkness.

WIDOWMAKERS: RED GUARDIAN AND YELENA BELOVA #1

Written by DEVIN GRAYSON

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Writer Devin Grayson, one of the creators of Yelena Belova — the Red Room recruit who once nearly killed Natasha Romanoff — returns with a brand–new story drawn by rising star Michele Bandini in WIDOWMAKERS: RED GUARDIAN AND YELENA BELOVA. Yelena has spent years trying to figure out who she is. Once she thought the Black Widow mantle was her destiny, but fate had other plans. Now the past is catching up with her — and with Alexi Shostakov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian! Alexi has worn many titles, including husband to Natasha, but while the Widow played her avenging games, the Red Guardian waited in the shadows. Now a new day is dawning — and this time, no one will stand in his way.

TASKMASTER #1 (of 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO VITTI

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

The world believes Taskmaster murdered Maria Hill! Now the greatest spies in the Marvel Universe are on the hunt and won't stop until Taskmaster is dead. Follow writer Jed Mackay (Black Cat) and artist Alessandro Vitti (Secret Warriors) in TASKMASTER, a globe–spanning adventure that will send ripples through every corner of Marvel's espionage community and beyond!