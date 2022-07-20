Marvel Comics October 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined

Welcome to the Marvel Comics October 2022 solicits and solicitations, not yet released in full, so we have Frankensteined together what is available to us right now and run a bolt of electricity from tip to toe… more as we have it! But this should do for now… from Miracleman to Ant Man, here we go…

Ghost Rider #7

(W) Benjamin Percy

(A) Cory Smith

(A) Kael Ngu

SHADOW HUNTERS! There's a new splinter group within the F.B.I. that is charged with quelling the rise in supernatural activity in the country, and it's helmed by Agent Talia Warroad, who aims to enlist the dangerous power of the drifter named Johnny Blaze!

Ant Man #4

(W) Al Ewing (A) Tom Reilly

Who is the mysterious Ant-Man of the future who the past Ant-Men keep bumping into? Find out here as the Ant-Man of 2549 recruits Hank Pym, Eric O'Grady and Scott Lang to take on a godlike Ultron! Don't miss this epic anniversary finale as the Ant-Man of past, present and future come together to save the world!

X-Terminators #2

(W) Leah Williams (A) Carlos Gómez

REFLECTIONS OF DEADLY VENGEANCE! Four deadly X-Women find themselves held captive and fighting for their lives…and more importantly, fighting to get revenge on the @#$%#$@ dead man who did this to them!

Gambit #4

(W) Chris Claremont (A) Sid Kotian

REMY AND RO'S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE!

• Riverboat heists! Interdimensional battles! And an OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD concert with headliner LILA CHENEY!

• But headhunters from beyond the stars threaten to disrupt the festivities, and their actions will change the course of GAMBIT and RO's destinies forever!

• All this and BOUNTY strikes!

Variants #5

(W) Gail Simone (A) Phil Noto

In this heart-stopping conclusion, Jessica discovers who is actually BEHIND the appearance of the VARIANTS who have been ruining her life…but it may be too late to stop them from destroying the Multiverse!

Thunderbolts #3

(W) Jim Zub (A) Sean Izaakse

Hawkeye and Spectrum square off, Persuasion has her own perfume and Super Apes conquer Central Park!

She-Hulk #7

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Luca Maresca

SHE-HULK #7 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by JEN BARTEL

After the earthquake that was SHE-HULK #6, She-Hulk knows she has some work to do and a humdinger of a mystery to solve.

• You will not be able to predict what she finds.

Strange #7

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Marcelo Ferreira

STRANGE #7 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by ALAN DAVIS

THE SORCERER SUPREME OF DEATH!

Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they're going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!

X-Men: Legends #4

(W) Ann Nocenti

(A) Javier Pina

CAN THE X-MEN SURVIVE MOJOWORLD? IT'S A LONGSHOT!

Ann Nocenti returns to her co-creation with an all-new story set after the original LONGSHOT miniseries! Longshot's adventure on Earth may be over, but before he can continue his mission, he's pulled into Mojoworld for a multi-picture deal he simply can't refuse. And when WOLVERINE and SHADOWCAT investigate the mysterious psionic disturbance, will they be able to escape the pull of Mojoworld before things SPIRAL out of control?

Damage Control #3

(W) Adam F. Goldberg Hans Rodionoff (A) Will Robson Nathan Stockman

After two disastrous days of office mayhem, Head Intern Bart Rozum decides that he has to find Gus a job outside of the Flatiron Building – so he assigns Gus to the Search and Rescue unit. Bart thinks, if Gus is mostly responding to the scenes of superhuman battles after the fact, how much trouble could he really get in to? Unfortunately, on Gus' first day with Search and Rescue, the unit is summoned to New Jersey to deal with a giant mutated catfish monster who calls himself Trentonn the Terrible. ADAM F. GOLDBERG and HANS RODIONOFF write pithy dialogue while NATHAN STOCKMAN adds his visual wizardry to bring you a tale of Catfish Kaiju, Insurance Fraud and Terrigenesis with special appearances from the Black Tarantula, Hammerhead and the God of Thunder himself…the Mighty Thor!

Avengers #61

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Ivan Fiorelli

AVENGERS #61 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by HUMBERTO RAMOS

HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST UNTOLD SECRETS!

If the Avengers hope to survive being lost in time, they'll need the help of some of history's greatest heroes, from the Thor of the Viking Age to the T. Rex Starbrand at the dawn of time, plus all the forgotten Avengers of bygone eras whose stories can finally be told.

Crypt of Shadows #1

(W/A) Al Ewing, Danny Lore, Rebecca Roanhorse, Adam Warren, Chris Condon, Karen S. Darboe, Geoff Shaw, Ibrahim Moustafa

The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying high above it all…but every once in a while, they venture into the darkness that lurks in the hidden corners of the world. There lurk the creatures, the monsters, the vampires…the ones who prey on innocence and goodness. Join us, and some of your favorite heroes, for tales of fangs, claws and silent, stalking swamp creatures to celebrate All Hallows' Eve!



Midnight Suns #2

(W) Ethan Sacks (A) Luigi Zagaria

THE MIDNIGHT SUNS…ARE DOOMED!

The new team of MIDNIGHT SUNS – MAGIK, WOLVERINE, BLADE, SPIRIT RIDER, AND NICO MINORU – face their first brutal test when DOCTOR DOOM lays siege to STRANGE ACADEMY! What is Doom after?! And an even bigger threat awaits IF they survive – a threat tied to the Sorcerer Supreme and one only the Midnight Suns have the power to overcome.

Moon Knight #16

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio

While Moon Knight ventures into unknown territory to make a new friend of an ancient monster, Hunter's Moon stalks the rooftops on his own, intent on his own definition of justice. Little does he know that he is far from the only one stalking the nighttime cityscape…

Namor #1

Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Pascual Ferry

Colours by Matt Hollingswortj

Lettered by Joe Caramagna

Edited by Emily Newcomen

A century into the future, not much land remains on Earth. A combination of a worsening climate and a devastating war with the Kree has left the surface of the planet mostly inhospitable, with an ever-dwindling population of air-breathers and a profound lack of super heroes to protect them. Enter NAMOR, who these many years on is no longer King of Atlantis…but ruler of the entire world.

Iron Man #24

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Ángel Unzueta

IRON MAN #24 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by KUBERT

Tony Stark has all but bankrupted himself buying up every dangerous piece of tech he's chased down on the black market network, dismantling it from the inside. As he and Rhodey lock it all up and plan their next steps, Tony and Riri Williams argue over what to do with the most powerful weapon they've recovered…the Mandarin's rings.

Defenders Beyond #4

(W) Al Ewing (A) Javier Rodríguez

On their quest to save reality itself, the Defenders have stared down the Beyonder and survived the scorching flames of the Phoenix, but now Loki and Co. must face their greatest threat yet — themselves! The Defenders find themselves in a plane of possibility, where they are haunted by visions of the lives they wish they could have – if only, the dream weaver warns, they didn't have the others holding them back! Will they turn against each other? Or accept closing those doors?

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi (A) Ig Guara

"PAX MOHANNDA" STARTS HERE! Still reeling from his conflict with Wakanda, Sam Wilson is called to the international stage once again to protect a visiting politician from the African nation of Mohannda. But the White Wolf has already put the second stage of his plan into motion, with dire consequences for both Sam's closest friends…and Mohannda. Old allies return and new enemies rise in this thrilling new chapter of CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH!

Carnage #7

(W) Ram V (A) Rogê Antônio

CARNAGE #7 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CARNAGE IN HELL – PART II! With violence and glory on its mind, the Carnage symbiote continues to carve a bloody path through the underworld with the singular goal of reaching MALEKITH THE ACCURSED. But what does Carnage want with the disgraced lord of the Dark Elves, and what does it have to do with Venom and Eddie Brock?

Iron Cat #5

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Pere Pérez

Tony Stark's legacy is being set on fire by Sunset Bain. She's corrupted all of his armor and everything he's built since his very first weapon. And it's all Black Cat's fault. Now, Iron Man and Felicia Hardy (in her own Iron Cat armor) are fighting for their lives against the Hulkbuster armor and every other Iron Man armor in existence. This is not going to go well.

Moon Knight Annual #3

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Federico Sabbatini

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by GUIU VILANOVA

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

On sale 10/5 Event architect Kieron Gillen's continues his bold work on the Eternals mythology alongside artist Guiu Vilanova in A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3. It looks like the end of the world. The world is taking it personally. The Machine That Is Earth is having a very bad day.

A.X.E.: STARFOX #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

On Sale 10/5 Gillen teams up with artist Daniele Di Nicuolo to bring Eros the Eternal into the action in A.X.E.: STARFOX #1! Complete with a new look designed by Valerio Schiti, this one-shot presents an important chapter for Starfox's exciting future.

A.X.E.: X-MEN #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by FRANCESCO MOBILI

Cover by NIC KLEIN

On Sale 10/5 Alongside artist Francesco Mobili, Kieron Gillen will also spotlight three central characters in key one-shots that will bridge the gap between the penultimate and final issue. A.X.E.: X-MEN #1 will examine Jean Grey's intricate relationship with the Phoenix Force, burning away the mystery behind their connection once and for all.

X-MEN RED #7

Written by AL EWING

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 10/5 As the dust settles and the costs are counted, change is coming to Arakko — starting at the top in Al Ewing and Madibek Musabekov's X-MEN RED #7. After the catastrophic war with the Eternals, the Great Ring declares that Isca the Unbeaten is no longer fit for the Seat of Victory. But Isca's power is never to lose. If she won't step down…is there anyone on Arakko who can make her?

A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by NIC KLEIN

On Sale 10/12 Alongside artist Pasqual Ferry, Kieron Gillen will also spotlight three central characters in key one-shots that will bridge the gap between the penultimate and final issue. A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1 will tackle Ajak's past decisions regarding the Celestials and how she plans to lead the Eternals through this latest challenge.

A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MICHAEL YG

Cover by PHILIP TAN

On Sale 10/12 Alyssa Wong and Michael YG reunite to continue the saga of Lin Lie as the new Iron Fist in A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1. After the clash between Lin Lie and his brother Lin Feng, Lin, protector of the mystical city of K'un-Lun – must reclaim access to K'un-Lun! But not before he faces a trial unlike any other: Shou-Lao the Undying?! Loki also stars as this adventure as the pair confront judgment and face Iron Fist's greatest challenge yet.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #42

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

On Sale 10/12 CAPTAIN MARVEL #42 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by JAMIE McKELVIE Judgment Day comes for Carol Danvers in Kelly Thompson and Andrea Di Vito's CAPTAIN MARVEL #42. Though Carol has had more than enough of being judged lately, there's no escaping THIS Judgment Day as it determines whether Earth lives or dies. But as Carol and Lauri-Ell give their heroic best to prove their worth an…unexpected new player emerges.

FANTASTIC FOUR #48

Written by DAVID PEPOSE

Art by JUANN CABAL

Cover by CAFU

On Sale 10/12 FANTASTIC FOUR #48 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by MARK BUCKINGHAM Writer David Pepose and Juann Cabal continue their thrilling guest arc spotlighting Invisible Woman in FANTASTIC FOUR #48. Trapped alone inside the Baxter Building with no backup in sight, the Invisible Woman battles her way up 35 flights of death traps to stop the mad science of Oubliette Midas! But with the clock running out on the Celestial's judgment, can Sue save her husband, Reed, from becoming the latest cog in the Exterminatrix's interdimensional war machine? Can the Thing and the Human Torch free themselves from Oubliette's twisted schemes, or will the hijacked Baxter Building prove to be the FF's ultimate undoing?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #7

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 10/12 IMMORTAL X-MEN #7 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by SARA PICHELLI

Each issue of IMMORTAL X-MEN has seen Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck dive deep into the motives of mutantkind's leaders and, in IMMORTAL X-MEN #7, they'll turn the spotlight on one of the most beloved X-Men: Nightcrawler! if you're the heart of the X-Men, there are days you want to tear out people's hearts. Judgment day is one of them. What extreme steps will Nightcrawler take in the name of the Spark?

LEGION OF X #6

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by RAFAEL PIMENTEL

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 10/12

Witness the divine judgment of the Eternals' brutal attack on Mars in Si Spurrier and Rafael Pimentel's LEGION OF X #6. Judgment Day has arrived…and our very own Legion is on the chopping block! The Eternal Uranos launches a savage attack on Arakko, but it's not only the planet Mars that's at stake. Is David Haller a hero, will he succumb to his madness just as everyone – perhaps even the Celestials themselves – predicts?

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 10/19 A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6 will conclude this new Marvel Comics epic with a fascinating and unforgiving climax. It's not that nothing will be the same again – it's that unless heroes can find a new way to be heroes, everything will be nothing forever.

X-FORCE #33

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 10/19

The astounding conclusion to "The Hunt for X" arrives in Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill's X-FORCE #33. Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it's time for Kraven the Hunter to prove once more he's the apex predator. Kraven, Wolverine, Omega Red, dinosaurs, and more in this Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come.

Daredevil #4

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Rafael De Latorre

DAREDEVIL #4 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Solicit Synopsis

A PERILOUS TREK!

For months, Elektra Natchios has been developing a plan to save the world from the violent and ruthless HAND by rebuilding its opposite equal – the FIST. And with the world at large believing he's dead, Matt Murdock has become her most trusted ally. But Elektra needs more than just an ally – she needs a partner. And in this issue, Matt and Elektra will grow closer than ever before…

WAKANDA #1 (OF 5)

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS & EVAN NARCISSE

Art by PACO MEDINA & NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

On Sale 10/12

An in-depth tale about T'Challa's genius younger sister and former Black Panther, Shuri, who is also prominent in the new movie. Shuri proves that being without the Black Panther doesn't mean Wakanda is without heroes to protect it – and that there is a reason she too once wielded the power. Each issue of Wakanda will also contain a History of the Black Panthers backup story by Evan Narcisse and Natacha Bustos, providing for the first time anywhere a definitive overview of all the Wakandans who have held the mantle of the Black Panther.

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #1

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art and Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Young Miracleman — the lost member of the Miracleman Family — is back! His last memories were of a 1963 world of joy and innocence. Now, he's been thrust into the 21st century, where his best friends have become gods and monsters. Where can a hero from a simpler time call home in this brave new world?

Miracleman #0

(W) Neil Gaiman, Jason Aaron, Mike Carey, Ty Templeton

(A) Mark Buckingham, Ryan Stegman, Ty Templeton

Spider-Man #1

(W) Dan Slott

(A) Mark Bagley

"The End of the Spider-Verse" is here! Morlun is back and he is not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe. Especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider…does he have it coming? Spidey's 60th Anniversary is no joke as two of the most legendary Spider-Creators are working together on Spidey for the first time and you know it's going to be one for the record books!

YODA #1

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Nico Leon

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A/C)

Variant Cover by JAN DUURSEMA

Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

A NEW CHAPTER BEGINS FOR STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC!

One hundred and fifty years before the fall of Starlight, another beacon burns bright in the galaxy, a beacon of faith and spirituality. Jedha. The Pilgrim Moon. The Kyber Heart. But tensions are rising in the holy city and dark days are to come.

Jedi Vildar Mac, a Jedi safe and secure in who he is and what he could be, arrives as Jedha's fragile peace begins to crumble. But a nightmare awaits…a nameless terror that will become the stuff of legend.

The cover of The Mandalorian issue 4.A variant cover of The Mandalorian issue 4.A variant cover of The Mandalorian issue 4.A variant cover of The Mandalorian issue 4.

STAR WARS #28

CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by E.M. GIST

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary Variant cover by GREG LAND

THE CALCULUS OF LOSS!

The price of freedom is examined, as the Rebel Alliance comes to understand the true scope of the threat against it.

Threepio enters into aggressive negotiations, and Luke Skywalker embarks upon a desperate mission that will test his growing Jedi skills to the limit.

The cover of The High Republic issue 1.A variant cover of The High Republic issue 1.A variant cover of The High Republic issue 1.

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #4

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by JAN DUURSEMA

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Virgin Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

(Concept art variant cover also available.)

SANCTUARY!

After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #28

GREG PAK (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary Variant cover by GREG LAND

THE SHADOW IN THE FIRE!

For decades, Sabé, Handmaiden of Padmé, schemed to assassinate Darth Vader, whom she believed murdered her queen.

But Sabé has learned Vader's greatest secret, and now she fights at his side, believing that someday, she may prove there is still good in him.

What happens when the Handmaiden finally comes face-to-face with the Emperor, who knows all of her secrets?

The Queen's Shadow enters the crucible! Will Vader let her burn?

The cover of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 25.A variant cover of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 25.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #25

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary Variant cover by GREG LAND

DESOLATION!

The spark undying lives in Doctor Aphra's body, and as its power grows, so does its hunger!

But Aphra's plotting her own escape…!

As everyone flocks to the Vermillion, their showdown will change everything!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by PATRICK GLEASON

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

BLACK PANTHER #10 TBD

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #4 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by JIM CHEUNG

HULK #11 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by MAHMUD ASRAR

THOR #29 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by KAARE ANDREWS

VENOM #12 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by RYAN STEGMAN