McFarlane Toys Debuts New Jokerized Batman 66' Batmobile 2-Pack

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as the Joker takes control of the Batman 1966 Batmobile

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases Jokerized '66 Batmobile & Joker 2-Pack, a DC Retro Gold Label.

New villainous design with Joker decals, set exclusive to Amazon pre-orders for $49.99.

Set includes a Joker figure in Batman-inspired attire with a fabric cape and wicked design.

Expect more '66 figures including Alfred, Nightwing, and Space Batman in the latest wave.

Gotham is a crazy place, and it is about to get a little crazier as McFarlane Toys is taking Batman fans back to 1966. It appears that a new Gold Label DC Retro has arrived as there is a new Batmobile hitting the streets of Gotham. However, it seems that the Joker is taking his infamous car for a joyride and has even given the ride a villainous makeover. The Batmobile & The Joker (Batman 66′) Gold Label has arrived, giving McFarlane's previous 66' Batmobile a new design with purple, green, and Joker decals on it. The set will also come with a DC Retro Clown Prince of Crime figure with a wacky Batman-inspired design with a new fabric cape. The ultimate race for Gotham is underway with the release, and this new Gold Label 2-Pack is set as an Amazon Exclusive release. Pre-orders are already live with Amazon for $49.99, with Joker taking to the streets in July 2024. Be on the lookout for the newest wave of 66' figures from McFarlane Toys as well with Alfred, Nightwing, and Space Batman!

Batmobile & The Joker (Batman 66′) Gold Label 2pk

"Introducing the ultimate clash of chaos and justice in Gotham City™ – The Joker's™ twisted takeover of the Batmobile™ and himself!"

Product Features:

Batman™ and Robin's™ iconic ride has been given a villainous makeover by none other than The Joker™ himself. This hi-tech and stylish vehicle is ready to power on with the touch of a button, boasting gadgets galore to outsmart any adversary.

The Joker's™ transformation into the Clown Prince of Crime is complete his comic look and jokerized cape. His crimes are laced with pranks and jokes that only he finds amusing, leaving chaos and mayhem in his wake.

Despite his whimsical appearance, The Joker is a formidable foe for Batman™ and Gotham City™, ready to unleash his brand of madness at any moment.

Join the eternal battle between good and evil as Batman™ faces off against The Joker™ in a showdown that will shake Gotham City™ to its core.

