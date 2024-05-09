Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, x-men

X-Men Spoilers in The Daily LITG for the 9th Of May, 2024

X-Men Spoilers topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more.

Article Summary X-Men Spoilers lead Bleeding Cool traffic with anticipation of "The Fall Of The X" issues.

Unveiling of new "Wolverine #1" comic by Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo.

Review of high-profile collectibles, including McFarlane Toys' latest Batmobile.

Retrospective pieces on TV shows "S.W.A.T." and "The Flash" from previous years.

X-Men Spoilers topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

X-Men Spoilers in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends

LITG two years ago, Flash Funeral

LITG three years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG four years ago – Bechdel, BBC, Baron Corbin

LITG continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with Alison Bechdel combined with Rick And Morty to take the top spot. Who knew?.

LITG five years ago – Marvel #1000

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame one year ago.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Marc Laming , artist on Six Degrees, Planet Hulk



, artist on Six Degrees, Planet Hulk Dennis Crisostomo , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Ty Templeton , creator of Stig's Inferno.

, creator of Stig's Inferno. Barbara Slate , creator of Yuppies From Hell

, creator of Yuppies From Hell David Campiti , CEO of Glass House Graphics

, CEO of Glass House Graphics Pinguino Kolb , comics photojournalist, creator of Penguin Palace.

, comics photojournalist, creator of Penguin Palace. Tony Barletta, director of Comics Programming at Dragon Con

