Digital Dragons 2024 Reveals Full Conference Plans

Organizers behind Digital Dragons 2024 have revealed their full list of plans for this year's coference, happening next weekend.

Article Summary Digital Dragons 2024 conference set for May 19-21 in Kraków, Poland.

Keynotes from industry leaders and workshops, including the Game Design Summit.

Awards ceremony for Polish games with live music by "Wønder" Mrugala.

Networking opportunities plus an Indie Game showcase with prizes from AMD.

Organizers behind Digital Dragons 2024 have confirmed their full plans for the conference taking place next weekend in Kraków, Poland. The event will take place from May 19-21, as they present a chance for industry professionals to check out what those in the region are working on, as well as speak with several individuals across multiple companies. They've also provided new networking abilities, a showcase for indie titles, and an awards ceremony for Polish games over the past calendar year. We have the full details for you below.

Digital Dragon s 2024

As part of the Games Marketing Summit (under the auspices of MARKETING COMMUNICATION ASSOCIATION SAR), participants will learn about effective methods of promoting games. Speakers will include Tytus Klepacz (Creative Director & Partner, ENDLESS Warsaw), Kamil Kosz (Global Brand Marketing Director, CD PROJEKT RED), and Carolin Wendt (Acting Lead Community International, CD PROJEKT RED). Game Design Summit powered by Anshar Studios & Fools' Theory is being held in the form of eight workshops, to which separate entrance fees apply. Among the presenters are such well-known figures as Robert Kurvitz (Creative Director, Disco Elysium), Tomasz Marchewka (Story Director, CD PROJEKT RED), and Marta Fijak (Lead Game Designer, Mechanistry).

Awards For The Best Polish Games

On the second day of the conference, Digital Dragons Awards statuettes for the best Polish games of the past year will traditionally be awarded. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD PROJEKT RED) and Witchfire (The Astronauts) received the most nominations – five each. The awards ceremony will be honored with a musical performance by Carolin "Wønder" Mrugala, awarded Artist of the Year at the GG Awards, known for creating original music and using cosplay to deepen the immersion of her music's audience. Her talent has attracted international gamedev giants like Riot Games or Tencent. The gala will be broadcast live on Remigiusz "Rock" Maciaszek's channels. It is worth mentioning that the winner of the Best Polish Game category will receive a valuable prize funded by AMD in the form of a powerful PC equipped with Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX, a 7900XTX graphics card, and 256 GB of RAM.

Independent Games

Developers and enthusiasts of indie games will also find something for themselves. Indie Zone of the ICE Congress Centre will showcase the finalists of the Indie Showcase competition, the studios present as part of the National Showcase, and the graduates of Digital Dragons Incubator & Accelerator. The best games selected in Indie Showcase will be awarded with Best Indie Game statuettes and prizes from AMD – fourteen Ryzen 9 7950X processors and two high-end workstations equipped with Ryzen 9 7950X processors and Radeon 7900XTX graphics cards and 64GB of RAM. Digital Dragons Arena, on the other hand, allows indie game developers to present their projects to the media and potential investors and publishers. The event will showcase carefully selected studios that are actively seeking business partners due to their maturity.

Networking

Digital Dragons Conference is a meeting place for people in the industry. That is why it is worth planning a visit to the Business Networking Zone, where visitors can arrange business meetings via the conference app. Almost 3000 of these took place during the previous edition. The organizers have also prepared an event emphasizing the significant role of women in the games industry – Women in Gamedev Networking. Integration of all participants will also be fostered by somewhat less formal events, such as the Digital Dragons Party powered by Activision, which will again be held in the Forty Kleparz club, and the Badge Pickup Party powered by Creepy Jar in Stara Zajezdnia.

Conference guests will also have the opportunity to see an exhibition of photographs from Polish games – PHOTOmodeBOOK vol. 1-15 by Rafał Szrajber. The presentation highlights the contribution of local artists to the development of this field of art – from locations to characters. An attractive offer has also been prepared for VIP ticket holders. Awaiting them is, among other things, the VIP Party powered by Activision in the form of a banquet at the Gallery of 19th Century Polish Art in Sukiennice and a sp

