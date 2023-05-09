Marvel Comics Promises A Rebirth For Fall Of X… Marvel Comics just tweeted out the following, three hours before some Fall Of X-style announcement they are planning to make.

Marvel Comics just tweeted out the following, three hours before some Fall Of X-style announcement they are planning to make. With the Krakoan language for "Rebirth" because yes, I can soght-read Krakoan now. What have you done to me, Jonathan Hickman...

"Fall of X" is the planned upcoming relaunch of the X-Men, a sequel to Destiny of X following the end of the Sins of Sinister is expected to be a major status-quo changing war for the future of Krakoa . It began with the Free Comic Book Day Uncanny Avengers/X-Men comic this past weekend. And here are some of the books coming… may there be more?

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

On Sale 8/16

Announced last month at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala and the tragic circumstances of FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers' Unity Squad in a new run of UNCANNY AVENGERS written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Javier Garrón! The new lineup will include Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance. This powerhouse new team must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is — and stop his army of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war.

X-MEN #25

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 8/2

Duggan will also continue to write X-MEN throughout FALL OF X. Following the Hellfire Gala, the title will see a cast shakeup with new additions such as the winner of this year's X-Men fan vote and Kate Pryde. She's been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as the X-Men finds their way through their darkest hour… SHADOWKAT emerges! Harkening back to the character's ninja training, see the characters radical transformation in a new design sheet by visionary artist Peach Momoko.

X-FORCE #43

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ROBERT GILL

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

On Sale 8/23

Benjamin Percy's run on X-FORCE has been delivering pulse-pounding action and thought-provoking drama since the Dawn of X, and now the stakes are higher than ever! Daniel Acuña joins as cover artist for this bold new era, and his X-FORCE #43 piece unveils new team leader Colossus on the frontlines with the squad…but where he leads them you will never expect!

WOLVERINE #36

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 8/30

Percy's astounding work on WOLVERINE will also be kicked into high gear as the dire circumstances of FALL OF X send Logan on the run and into a collision course with GHOST RIDER! Alongside acclaimed artist Geoff Shaw, Percy will bring both his WOLVERINE and GHOST RIDER runs together in a four-part epic: GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE! A demonic serial killer is murdering innocent mutants. But what is it about this deadly new villain that forces our two heroes to team up? And what buried secret does he share with Wolverine and Ghost Rider's never-before-seen very first meeting in the past? The crossover kicks off in August's GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA before unfolding in the pages of GHOST RIDER #17 and WOLVERINE #36 and coming to a fiery conclusion in GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA.

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 8/9

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by KAEL NGU

On Sale 8/23

Fans also got a peek at Tony Stark's new stealth armor on the cover of Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9. With Feilong in control of Stark Unlimited and using its resources to build Stark Sentinels, Tony Stark has proposed a new alliance with Emma Frost. Tony will play a key role during FALL OF X and his latest solo title impacts mutantkind's new status quo in surprising ways.

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1 (OF 4)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

On Sale 8/9

This post-human species is seen as the next stage of evolution, superior to mutants in every way. Their motives and the existential threat they represent has been brewing in the pages of both Jonathan Hickman and Gerry Duggan's X-MEN runs, and after the dramatic events at this year's Hellfire Gala, they're be unleashed from their virtual prison with a new mission. Former enemies become brother-in-arms as Cable and Bishop team-up to fight this crucial war against the Children of the Vault all on their own!

The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity's salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its costs. What is the motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? And how do Bishop and a now-Orchis-captured Cable figure into their plans?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #14

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 8/9

The Quiet Council has been reduced to a single member while X-MEN RED #14 hints that Apocalypse's long-awaited return from Amenth may make matters far, far worse… TO ME, MY NO ONE. In IMMORTAL X-MEN #14, witness the X-Men's founder at his lowest. Xavier had a dream. Now he has nothing. He fell. He fell furthest.

X-MEN RED #14

Written by AL EWING

Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 8/16

As the Brotherhood reels from the cataclysmic events of the Hellfire Gala, Genesis takes advantage of the chaos — and declares war! Two vast mutant armies clash, and Arakko's idols fall…but this is only the beginning of a conflict that will remake the Red Planet. And whatever happened to Isca the Unbeaten?

DARK X-MEN #1

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On Sale 8/16

DARK X-MEN will star a squad of X-Men unlike any other you've seen before: Madelyne Pryor, Havok, Archangel, Gambit, Azazel, Zero, Albert, and Emplate. This deadly group will band together to fill the void left by the X-Men, and are seemingly the perfect team to combat the harsh conditions of FALL OF X. Their hearts are in the right place but under the unpredictable leadership of the Goblin Queen and operating out of New York's new Limbo Embassy, will this team's dark ways turn the tide for mutantkind or make things far worse? Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, Madelyne Pryor realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. Havok, Archangel, and Gambit have served on teams before…but never one that looks like this! And how does Gimmick, breakout star of Children of the Atom and 2023's Marvel's Voices: Pride, fall under the Goblin Queen's sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet!

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

On Sale 8/2

Elevate Bobby Drake to Super Hero greatness, complete with a new base of operations, never-before-seen uses of his abilities, and fierce new enemies. Iceman's newfound purpose will position him amongst Marvel's most powerful beings, but a dark side effect of his new mission could cause it all to shatter… After the events of this year's can't-miss Hellfire Gala, Bobby Drake, aka Iceman, sets his sights on heroic deeds like never before. But as a new situation develops that links Iceman to his Antarctic ice palace, he'll have to be slicker than ever to accomplish his mission before ORCHIS knows what hit them! See the Omega-level mutant as you've never seen him before in a new saga that'll push Iceman to the limits of his powers…and beyond!

REALM OF X #1

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by DIÓGENES NEVES

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

On Sale 8/23

REALM OF X will continue the Krakoan Era's fascinating exploration of mutant magic as a ragtag group of mutants become players in a mystical war orchestrated by a familiar adversary. This mysterious mastermind wants to manipulate mutantkind just as they're at their lowest—but they've messed with the wrong ones! Can Magik, former Valkyrie Dani Moonstar, Marrow, Dust, Curse, and Typhoid Mary overcome their differences and rise as legendary heroes of the Ten Realms? Or will their mere presence escalate the conflict and warp mutantkind's destiny forever? Leaping straight from the astonishing events of this year's Hellfire Gala, an unlikely group of mutants find themselves stranded in…Vanaheim? And what's even more confusing, the locals seem to believe that they hold the key to fulfilling a prophecy that can either raise the realm to riches – or cause it to fall to ruin. With Magik's powers malfunctioning and a mysterious figure amassing power on the outskirts of the realm, these X-Men are going to going to have to band together if they want to stay alive long enough to find their way home!

ALPHA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5)

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by LEONARD KIRK

On Sale 8/16

Mutantkind's actions have put Canada on the offense and in addition to crafting a new line of sentinels, they'll assign a government-sponsored team with de-escalating the mutant conflict by any means necessary! But a second Alpha Flight team joins the fight, striking from the shadow. More secrets and conspiracies are revealed as classic Alpha Flight members and new faces alike become major players on both sides of the war that will define mutantkind!