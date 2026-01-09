Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bag, daredevil

Marvel Comics Promises To Take Better Care Of Daredevil #1 Blind Bags

Marvel Comics Promises to take better care of their Daredevil #1 Blind Bags than with Ultimate Endgame

Article Summary Marvel addresses quality concerns for Daredevil #1 True Believers Blind Bags with better packaging.

Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett launch a new Daredevil #1 series on April Fool’s Day.

Blind bags feature rare variant covers, exclusive sketches, and ultra-rare hand-drawn editions.

Matt Murdock returns with a new status quo, new villains, and a fresh start for both fans and newcomers.

Marvel Comics is promising comic book stores that they won't have the same kind of problems that many of them had with the Ultimate Endgame True Believers Blind Bag promotion, which saw damages all over the place. They have fold retailers "We're aware that a portion of last week's Ultimate Endgame #1 True Believers Blind Bag shipments had imperfections or packing issues. While we confirmed early shipments and production checks did not have these issues, we are working to implement different packaging alternatives, additional quality checks, and other production changes to ensure March's Daredevil #1 True Believers Blind Bags do not encounter these issues, especially considering it is published on April Fool's Day. We've been thrilled to see the incredible excitement across the board for Ultimate Endgame and the one-of-a-kind finds in the blind bags, so our top priority is ensuring the next blind bag program meets everyone's expectations." And that's what they are now pushing, the Daredevil #1 True Believers Blind Bags. Doing pretty much what they did with Ultimate Endgame, though no sign yet of my cousin Charlie Cox and what he will be sketching/signing as Robert Downey Jr and Kevin Feige did with Ultimate Endgame.

"DAREDEVIL #1 by acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix, Planet She-Hulk) and superstar artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange, Uncanny Spider-Man), arrives on April 1. One of the most anticipated launches of the year, DAREDEVIL #1 will be the second Marvel comic to be available in TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS, following last month's Ultimate Endgame #1. TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS give fans a chance to purchase the issue in special sealed bags that contain one of the issue's covers, including rare variant covers exclusive to Blind Bags and ultra-rare, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers by surprise contributors. Today, fans can see all the issue's regular covers, the reveal of more sketch covers, including ones by Bill Sienkiewicz, Dan Panosian, Mark Bagley and Alex Maleev, AND a never-before-seen lettered preview! "DAREDEVIL #1 covers include a main cover by series artist Lee Garbett and variant covers by Rose Besch, Alex Maleev, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Joe Quesada, Greg Land, Peach Momoko, and Dan Panosian. A special Bicentennial Calendar Hidden Gem Cover by Sal Buscema, a Marvel Television Variant Cover spotlighting Muse by Marvel Studios Visual Development artist Jackson Sze, and a Foil Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman are also available. Fans can also purchase a blank variant cover. Any of these covers can be found in a TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAG, which can also contain special exclusive covers including a Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by NetEase Games and surprise original sketch covers just like the ones fans have discovering this past week in Ultimate Endgame #1's True Believers Blind Bags! Each DAREDEVIL #1 BLIND BAG will contain one issue of DAREDEVIL #1 with one of the following covers:

DAREDEVIL #1 COVER BY LEE GARBETT

DAREDEVIL #1 FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

DAREDEVIL #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

DAREDEVIL #1 250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

DAREDEVIL #1 BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY SAL BUSCEMA

DAREDEVIL #1 BLANK VARIANT COVER

DAREDEVIL #1 MARVEL TELEVISION VARIANT COVER

DAREDEVIL #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN (Available only in the Blind Bag)

DAREDEVIL #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (Available only in the Blind Bag)

DAREDEVIL #1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES (Available only in the Blind Bag)

"Following in the footsteps of legendary creative teams from the title's esteemed history, Phillips and Garbett set out to redefine Daredevil for a new age! A fresh start that's perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike, the new run sees Matt Murdock confront unprecedented challenges—both in his personal life as Matt Murdock and on the dangerous streets of Hell's Kitchen as Daredevil. Matt will go back to school, taking on a new role as a law professor just as a new supervillain named Omen emerges with a mysterious vendetta against his super hero alter ego. YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE!

"Lee and I are longtime fans of the character, so you're absolutely going to get familiar faces and elements of the character that made us fall in love with him," Phillips told Marvel.com in a recent interview. "But we're also setting up a new status quo, new characters, and a new entryway for readers to fall in love with Daredevil alongside us. We're not ignoring any of the previous stories, but we get to start readers off fresh and really develop something that is uniquely ours."

