Marvel Comics Pulls Wonder Man From Schedule, No Longer December 2025

Marvel Comics pulls Wonder Man from previous schedule, no longer In December 2025

Article Summary Marvel Comics has pulled the planned Wonder Man #1 from its December 2025 schedule without explanation.

The comic was set to be written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Mark Buckingham but is now delayed.

Timing may relate to the upcoming Wonder Man Disney+ series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams.

Speculation swirls on whether changes ties to Ultimate Universe events or a revamped version of Wonder Man.

This is Mindless Speculation of the highest order. The very highest order. Because last month, Bleeding Cool got the nod about an upcoming solicitation for a new Wonder Man comic book launching from Marvel Comics in December 2025. And that it would be written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Mark Buckingham. Here was the solicitation… which has now been scrubbed from Marvel and Penguin Random House servers.

WONDER MAN #1

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Mark Buckingham

TO LIVE AND DIE IN L.A.! SIMON WILLIAMS was a villain. SIMON WILLIAMS is an Avenger. SIMON WILLIAMS was dead. SIMON WILLIAMS is a living actor. SIMON WILLIAMS was friends with TREVOR SLATTERY. SIMON WILLIAMS is… WONDER MAN — and he's in big trouble. GERRY DUGGAN & MARK BUCKINGHAM bring you a book you won't soon forget — don't miss out on what is sure to be one of the most talked about books of the year! $4.99

And here's the proof from Marvel's own documents that it was lined up and everything. Just not any more. What happened?

Well, December is also the month slated for the new Wonder Man TV series on Disney+ starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man. Does the absence from the December schedules for Wonder Man #1 suggest that the Disney+ series has also been moved? Or could it be… and this is where the really mindless speculation comes in, just as it looks like the Ultimate Incursion #5 comic may be being shifted from October into November, could the Origin Box from the Ultimate Universe coming into the 616 be behind a new Wonder Man, a new Simon Williams? And maybe one who looks a little more like how Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play the character?

Me, I'm just excited about the return of Trevor Slattery, a character Bleeding Cool was very early on, two months before the release of Iron Man 3, returning in Hail The King and Shang Chi, named by screenwriter Drew Pierce after Tony Slattery, and played by Ben Kingsley. And now it will be coming to the Marvel 616 comic book continuity for the first time. Whether Marvel gets round to it or not, of course…

