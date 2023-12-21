Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, TV, X-Men | Tagged: march 2024, X-Men '97

Marvel Comics Puts Out X-Men '97 In March 2024

Marvel is to publish a new X-Men '97 comic book series in March ahead of the upcoming Disney+ show, from Steve Foxe and Salva Espín.

Leading up to Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, coming soon to Disney+, the X-MEN '97 comic is a 4-issue series created in close collaboration with the showrunners, and will serve as a companion story to the television show. The series is written by Steve Foxe (Dead X-Men, Dark X-Men) with art by Salva Esoon In this official prelude, discover what Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine and the rest of the beloved '90s X-Men cast have been up to in the time before their return! Startling revelations here lead directly into the hotly anticipated new series – fans won't want to miss out! Steve Foxe SAYS "There's a very good chance I wouldn't be writing comics today if not for the impact X-Men: The Animated Series had on me as a kid–heck, the voice actors from the show are still the voices I hear when I read the comics today! Getting to reunite with my X-Men '92: House of XCII collaborator Salva Espín on this official prelude to X-Men '97 has felt like a bucket-list project a lifetime in the making, and Beau and the rest of the '97 team gave us a fantastic runway to come up with our own original tale that feeds right into what viewers will get to experience in the new season."

X-Men '97 from Beau DeMayo for Disney+ is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series that ran from 1992 to 1997, and the plot will continue where the original series left off. Cast members Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, and Alyson Court are returning to the show in early 2024 for ten episodes with a second season to follow.

X-MEN '97 #1 (OF 4)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by SALVA ESPÍN

Cover by TODD NAUCK

On Sale 3/27

