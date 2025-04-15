Marvel Comics Revives The Hellfire Gala With X-Men: Hellfire Vigil

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, Hellfire Vigil

Hellfire Gala revival with X-Men: Hellfire Vigil by Jed MacKay, Gail Simone, Eve L Ewing, Luciano Vecchio, Javier Garrón, Sara Pichelli

Last month Bleeding Cool looked to a new Hellfire Gala from the X-Men comic books coming later next year courtesy of Amazon… "One year on from the fateful Hellfire Gala that changed everything — when a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces forever shattered the dream of a unified mutant nation — X-Men of all stripes come together in solidarity and celebration to mark the moment…and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands!" And "things are looking up when, for the first time in New Orleans history, the city declares a Mutant Appreciation Day festival and street fair, with all the music, food and fun the city is famous for. If the Hellfire Gala is filet mignon, this is corn dogs and lemonade."And now Marvel Comics have made it all official with X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 in July.

"This July, mutantkind's biggest night returns in X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1, a new Hellfire Gala comic book one-shot written and drawn by an incredible lineup of current X-talent…. including Jed MacKay (X-Men), Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men), Eve L. Ewing (Exceptional X-Men), Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men, Storm), Javier Garrón (Uncanny X-Men), Sara Pichelli (Scarlet Witch), and more!

"The annual gathering will strike a different note this time around, with mutantkind gathering to reflect on the loss of the mutant nation Krakoa. As they look back on the past, they'll reignite hope for the future, and readers can look forward to a night of joyous celebration, delicious drama, and, of course, super hero high fashion! Like previous Hellfire Galas, the glamourous party will be filled with reunions, returns, and revelations, all setting the stage for the next year of X-Men storytelling! Always one of the most talked about comics of the year, the Hellfire Gala is now a beloved staple of the X-Men mythos, even inspiring the new season of the hit video game Marvel Rivals, and fans won't want to miss this bold new installment!

"One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces. To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began, be there for a keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line in the near future!

"We've been working towards the Hellfire Vigil for a year now, and all of the assorted X-creators came together to make this a moment of significance for the X-Men and their world as a whole," Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained. "If you've been wondering when somebody was going to encounter somebody else, the answer is right here in this book! It's a capstone to events that began in From The Ashes and sets up major movements that will be playing out across the coming months. Plus it's full-packed with great art and great character moments."