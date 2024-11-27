Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, new york

Marvel Comics' Social Media Calls Out Cyclops For Adultery

Well, someone on Marvel Comics' X account is having fun. It makes up for not having set up a Blue Sky account yet, I guess. With the news that New York finally repealed a 117-year-old law that made it a crime to cheat on your spouse, alongside a three-month jail term. And that Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill repealing the statute, stating, "While I've been fortunate to share a loving married life with my husband for 40 years — making it somewhat ironic for me to sign a bill decriminalizing adultery — I know that people often have complex relationships. These matters should clearly be handled by these individuals and not our criminal justice system. Let's take this silly, outdated statute off the books, once and for all."

Only for Marvel Comics to post on X, "big day for Scott Summers", with the famous "distracted boyfriend" photo by Antonio Guillem.

In 1986, the X-Men editors demanded that the original X-Men team of Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Angel, Iceman and Beast join the new X-Factor series, despite Cyclops being married to Madelyne Pryor, having a kid, Nathan, and retiring from the X-Men. So they decided to have Cyclops desert Madelyne Pryor and Nathan Summers when he discovered that his former girlfriend, Jean Grey, Marvel Girl, had returned from the dead.

This then left Madelyne unprotected when her genetic creator, Mister Sinister, attacked, allowing Sinister to kidnap Nathan and trigger Madelyne to become the Goblin Queen, again manipulated by Sinister and the demons of Inferno. It's not exactly like this has been ignored over the years. And they totally rewrote it for the X-Men 97 animated series so that Cyclops would not abandon his family when the same storyline emerged. But a few weeks ago, X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic #17 from Alex Paknadel and Phillip Sevy made it a little more blatant.

Is the Beast running Marvel's X account? And is this a sign we should all be worried again?

