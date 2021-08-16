Marvel Comics Solicitations For November 2021, Frankensteined

Welcome to the Marvel Comics October 2021 solicits and solicitations, not yet released in full, so we have Frankensteined together what is available to us right now… more as we have it! 22 titles all in so far, and odds are we'll have to add a bunch more in the morning. Probably involving Hawkeye. He'll have a TV show out, you know.

X-FORCE: KILLSHOT #1

Written by ROB LIEFELD

Art by ROB LIEFELD

The special one-shot will feature an explosive adventure starring Cable and his mighty militant mutant squad, taking readers back to the beloved 90s heyday of the X-Men franchise. Cable and his counterparts will assemble five separate X-Force squadrons – from various points in time – to converge on Asteroid S for an all-out assault to defeat Stryfe once and for all.

VENOM #1

Written by RAM V & AL EWING

Art by BRYAN HITCH

Inks by ANDREW CURRIE

Colors by ALEX SINCLAIR

BLACK WIDOW #13

The Black Widow knows no fear, but that all changes when she faces a threat from her past. The Eisner Award-winning series reveals an untold story of Natasha's time in Madripoor in 'Black Widow' #13 this November!

ETERNALS #7

Hail Thanos, Eternal Prime. A new Marvel Comics arc begins this November in 'Eternals' #7.

FANTASTIC FOUR #38

It's time to call on everyone's favorite green lawyer! The Sensational She-Hulk joins 'Fantastic Four' #38 this November for a battle both in and outside of the courtroom.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #2 (OF 5)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by DAVID LÓPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LÓPEZ • VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

EMERICK AND SIAN FACE TOTAL AN-NIHIL-ATION!

As dead ends and loose threads mount in Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor's investigation, he's called to Coruscant, where Chancellor Soh introduces him to his new partner: private eye Sian Holt.

Together, they must go undercover to infiltrate one of the most crime-riddled and dangerous planets in the galaxy.

Will Emerick's duty to the Republic get in the way of Sian's personal vendetta? Time's running out to close this case…and what do the Nihil have to do with any of this?!

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #11

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

THE HUNT FOR LOURNA DEE CONTINUES!

The NIHIL have unleashed a unknown terror against the Jedi. MARSHAL AVAR KRISS is more determined than ever to bring LOURNA DEE to justice, but does STELLAN GIOS and the JEDI COUNCIL agree?

As KEEVE TRENNIS struggles with what she experienced on the Nihil base, the Jedi prepare for war.

PLUS, the truth about SSKEER is finally revealed – but what does it mean for his future?

STAR WARS #19

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

LUKE'S QUEST FOR ANSWERS TAKES A DANGEROUS TURN!

As the REBELLION tries to pull itself together for a last-ditch effort to defeat the evil GALACTIC EMPIRE, LUKE SKYWALKER realizes it is time for his journey to become a JEDI to continue.

After near-death at the hands of DARTH VADER, he knows he has much to learn if he will ever defeat the DARK LORD OF THE SITH.

But the JEDI ORDER is gone, and his teachers have vanished… where can Luke turn to find the Jedi legacy he so desperately needs?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #16

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY SWAY

A DEADLY GAME!

DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS have escaped the VERMILLION, but there's no escaping CRIMSON DAWN: their spies are EVERYWHERE!

As DOMINA TAGGE contends with moles within TAGGE CORPORATION and Aphra struggles with the damage inflicted on her by a POWERFUL ARTIFACT, they strike one last bargain…

But who can Aphra really trust?

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #18

ETHAN SACKS (W) • RAMON BACHS (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY Daniel Acuña

THE GALAXY'S GREATEST!

In the wake of the shocking events of WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS, the underworld has become more dangerous than ever.

T'ONGA has assembled the greatest team of bounty hunters in the galaxy — including BOSSK, ZUCKUSS and TASU LEECH for a special mission!

Can she keep them from killing each other long enough to become a real team while she grieves the loss of an old friend?

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #18

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

RED REVENGE!

Fearful whispers echo in every corner of the Empire – Darth Vader is on the hunt, searching for anyone with any connection to the criminal organization known as Crimson Dawn.

AVENGERS #50/#750

Written by JASON AARON & CHRISTOPHER RUOCCHIO

Art by AARON KUDER, CARLOS PACHECO, ED MCGUINNESS, JAVIER GARRÓN & STEVE MCNIVEN

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

On Sale 11/17!

Continuing Jason Aaron's Marvel Universe-shaping run, AVENGERS #750 will be a 96-page milestone issue consisting of multiple game changing stories by an all-star lineup of artists including Carlos Pacheco, Aaron Kuder, Ed McGuinness, and Javier Garrón. The giant-sized epic will be packed with revelations and jaw dropping moments, including the introduction of THE MULTIVERSAL MASTERS OF EVIL, the deadly new group of villains fans met in this year's FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/HULK #1! Throughout this supersize extravaganza, fans will also witness the shocking conclusion of "World War She-Hulk", finally learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers, uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor, watch the Avengers recruit some surprising new members, and follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!

DAREDEVIL #36

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MANUEL GARCIA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 11/17!

Over the last two years, superstar writer Chip Zdarsky has teamed up with artists such as Marco Checchetto, Manuel Garcia, and more to make DAREDEVIL one of the hottest books on the stands! Throughout his groundbreaking work on the character, Zdarsky has delivered the most surprising era of Daredevil yet, including fascinating developments like Matt Murdock's imprisonment, Kingpin and Typhoid Mary's dangerous new relationship, and of course, Elektra taking over the mantle of Daredevil. And after 36 hard-hitting issues, Daredevil's legacy as the protector of Hell's Kitchen will never be the same. This November, Zdarsky's legendary run will reach its climax in an explosive final issue, but his acclaimed Daredevil saga is far from over… After a romance that's blossomed over the last two years in DAREDEVIL, Mayor Wilson Fisk and Typhoid Mary are prepared to tie the knot! But in a fashion truly befitting The House of Ideas, calamity is right around the corner for the happy couple! Also discover who will be left standing as Daredevil: Matt Murdock or Electra Natchios?

DARKHOLD: WASP #1

Written by JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by CLAIRE ROE

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

On Sale 11/10!

Renowned colorist and writer Jordie Bellaire makes her Marvel Comics writing debut alongside rising star artist Claire Roe for a story that will make you shrink in fear in DARKHOLD: WASP! Scarlet Witch chose Janet Van Dyne for her ingenuity and strength, will she prove to be the lynchpin in the coming battle against Chthon or will she be consumed by darkness? After reading the Darkhold, Wasp's entire life is subject to question but she has the power to reclaim her story…and fight back.

DARKHOLD: BLACK BOLT #1

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by DAVID CUTLER

Cover by TRAVEL FOREMAN

On Sale 11/24!

Critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell teams up with sensational artist David Cutler to brings you a scream-worthy story that will break an empire in DARKHOLD: BLACK BOLT! Black Bolt's mighty voice is his greatest gift…and since childhood, it has been his greatest curse. Black Bolt thought he was signing up for a battle befitting a king but after reading from the Darkhold, he'll discover the true battlefield will be his own mind.

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #1 (OF 5)

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by ÁNGEL UNZUETA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 11/24!

The dynamic duo of the Marvel Universe, Captain America and Iron Man, will be starring in their very own team up comic book series this November! Brought to you by acclaimed creative team, writer Derek Landy (FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER, THE BLACK ORDER) and artist Ángel Unzueta (IRON MAN, STAR WARS), CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN will be a first-of-its-kind series, taking two of Marvel's A-listers on an epic adventure that will explore the pair's fascinating dynamic and history as they go up against a mysterious new threat from Hydra! A government agent turned Hydra provocateur stages a daring breakout on her way to prison, attracting the attention of both Iron Man and Captain America. When Steve and Tony realize they both have a connection to the slippery fugitive, they team up to track her down—only to discover she's not the only player on the board with big plans and sinister motives…

GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 11/24!

This summer, fans discovered the whereabouts of Marvel Comics' most legendary artifacts in INFINITE DESTINIES! Unfolding over a series of epic annuals, this unpredictable story saw heroes from all corners of the Marvel Universe on a chase to prevent the powerful Infinity Stones from falling into the wrong hands. Central to the action was Marvel's iconic thief Black Cat who walked away as the new wielder of this great cosmic power. The events of this story spun out into INFINITY SCORE, the current arc in her hit ongoing series. Now, fans will witness the stunning conclusion to this grand saga in GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE. Written by BLACK CAT writer Jed MacKay with art by C.F. Villa, this oversized special will be a character-redefining one-shot with huge repercussions for the future of the Marvel Universe… Black Cat has brought half of the Infinity Stones together, collecting a level of power that hasn't been seen in years! But to what end? This hasn't taken her out of the crosshairs of Nick Fury OR Nighthawk, and with the Infinity Stones involved, can Thanos be far behind?!

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 11/17

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3: THE THREE MOTHERS! Designed by series artist Lee Garbett, this deadly trio are unlike any the Marvel Universe has encountered before: the Wyrd, an alien mage-priestess; the Crown, a powerful warrior-queen; and the Crawling, a monstress composed of acid-mouthed worms. Will they be the Marvel Universe's undoing? And were they the ones who killed Stephen Strange?! In the vein of the Thanos' legendary Black Order, don't dare miss the debut of the next great Marvel villain team!

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by MARCELO FERREIRA

Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 11/17

Written by Jed MacKay with art by Marcelo Ferreira, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER-MAN #1 will reveal that Doctor Strange had a last request for Spider-Man in case of his death, but will current Spider-Man Ben Reilly be up to the task? And is Black Cat tagging along to keep an eye on Ben or to sabotage him?

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: WHITE FOX #1

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by ANDIE TONG

Cover by R1c0

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 11/24

Writer Alyssa Wong will team up with artist Andie Tong in DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: WHITE FOX #1 which will see Ami Han, the last of the mystical shape-shifting Kumiho, tested like never before. In the wake of Doctor Strange's death, a mysterious threat with dark ties to White Fox's origin will surface to reveal shocking secrets about White Fox's origin and change her future forever. This startling one-shot will also guest star Sword Master and Tiger Division and will lay to the groundwork for exciting upcoming stories starring these heroes.



GENIS-VELL: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by PETER DAVID

Art by CHRISCROSS

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Meet the son of the greatest warrior the galaxy has ever known! Spawned in a test tube, Genis-Vell now struggles to fill the boots of his late father Mar-Vell — the original Kree Captain Marvel! Genis has inherited Mar-Vell's greatest gift, cosmic awareness — which might be enough to make him go mad, if he didn't have Rick Jones along for the ride. But sharing a body, and switching places back and forth from the Negative Zone, might drive them both crazy! Get ready for Peter David and Chriscross' hilarious saga featuring the Hulk, Wendigo, Moondragon…and Rick's estranged wife, Marlo!

FANTASTIC FOUR ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1

Written by STAN LEE & JACK KIRBY

Art by ACO, AARON KUDER, ADAM HUGHES, ALBERT MONTEYS, ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, BRYAN HITCH, CAFU, CARLOS PACHECO, CHRIS SPROUSE, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, DAVID LAPHAM, ELSA CHARRETIER, ERICA D'URSO, FEDERICO VICENTINI, GREG LAND, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, JOHN CASSADAY, JOHN ROMITA JR., KATE NIEMCZYK, KEI ZAMA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, LEONARD KIRK, LUCAS WERNECK, LUCIANO VECCHIO, MARCO CHECCHETTO, MATTIA DE IULIS, MICHAEL ALLRED, MIKE DEL MUNDO, NEAL ADAMS, NIC KLEIN, OLIVIER COIPEL, PACO MEDINA, PATCH ZIRCHER, PEPE LARRAZ, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, ROD REIS, RON FRENZ, SIMONE DI MEO, STEFANO CASELLI, STEVE EPTING, TOM REILLY, SALVADOR LARROCA, JORGE FORNES, KIM JACINTO, WALT SIMONSON, SIMONE DI MEO, LEONARDO ORTOLANI, SANFORD GREENE, TERRY DODSON & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Sixty years ago, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby made history and brought about the beginning of the Marvel Age of comics with the release of FANTASTIC FOUR #1. Now a bevy of Marvel's finest creators will pay tribute to that monumental moment by reinterpreting, page by page, the story from that inaugural release as well as FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #3, the wedding of Reed Richards and Sue Storm!