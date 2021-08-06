Marvel Comics' Star Wars: The High Republic #10 Listing, Fixed

Marvel Comics made a little catalogue error in their recent October 2021 solicitations. This is how the description to their upcoming Star Wars: The High Republic #10 went:

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

A NEW STORY BEGINS THIS ISSUE – THE SHADOW OF THE NIHIL!

• Following the terrible events of The Rising Storm, the villainous NIHIL are in retreat, hunted by THE JEDI.

• WAYSEEKER KNIGHT ORLA JARENI is attacked by a lone Nihil Stormship in deep space, a Stormship commanded by one of the Jedi's own.

• Which of STARLIGHT BEACON'S number have joined the Nihil Horde? And how far will they turn from the light?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

It turns out, however, that was the solicitation for the previous issue, out in September. This is the real and amended description.

*STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #10

OUT OF BALANCE, OUT OF TIME!!!

• KEEVE TRENNIS and bond-twin TEREC have defected to the villainous NIHIL.

• With AVAR KRISS and her former master closing in, Keeve must make a terrible choice. Can she take an innocent life to secure her place within the TEMPEST?

• A turning point is reached in the lives of THE JEDI OF STARLIGHT BEACON. The shadow of the Nihil has never loomed larger!

Would anyone have noticed? Yes, this is Star Wars fans we are talking about, of course, they would have noticed!

Star Wars: The High Republic, first announced as Project Luminous, is an ongoing multimedia project being worked on by Cavan Scott, Claudia Gray, Charles Soule, Daniel José Older, and Justina Ireland, which spans both comics and books to tell one cohesive story set in the High Republic Era, two centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Think "Empire Babies".