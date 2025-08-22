Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, Ultimate Daredevil

Marvel Comics To Launch Ultimate Daredevil With Alex Paknadel?

From yesterday's Marvel November 2025 solicits and solicitations, we noticed a stub for a title Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 for the first week of December, ahead of Ultimate Spider-Man #24 and Ultimate Endgame #1. Naturally I speculated much. But now we have an actual solicitation… and a new name joining the Ultimate Universe.

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN #1

ALL PATHS LEAD TO ENDGAME! In preparation for the Maker's return in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling all across time and space, recruiting members new and old… Travel across all the corners of the Ultimate Universe! Don't miss the dawn of many new characters, including ULTIMATE DAREDEVIL! $5.99

(W) Deniz Camp, Alex Paknadel (CA) Ryan Stegman

So we have an Ultimate Daredevil, presumably, with room to grow in 2026. And will Bleeding Cool-favourite Alex Paknadel of Assassin's Creed, Astonishing X-Men, Red Goblin, Arcadia, Kino, DC Vs Vampires, Doctor Who, All Against All, Friendo, Sentinels, Giga, Incursion, Carnage, Turncoat, Cult Of the Lamb, Detetcive Comics, The Flash and The Raid be the one carrying that forward? In other Ultimate news, we also have Ultimate X-Men #22 for December as well…

Ultimate X-Men #22

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN BETWEEN ARMOR AND SHADOW KING! Kageyama has proclaimed death to Hisako! But the X-Men aren't going to go down without a fight! $4.99

(W/A/CA) Peach Momoko

And the other Ultimate solicits revealed already for December…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 12/24

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JONAS SCHARF & MORE

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Foil Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

On Sale 12/31

ULTIMATE ENDGAME delivers the moment every reader has been waiting for—the return of the Maker! Imprisoned for the last two years—both in real time and in-universe—the Maker is set to emerge and finally confront the heroes who have brought hope and freedom to a world he once held in his tight grip! Bringing the characters of all five titles together for the first time, the Ultimate fate of this captivating new universe is decided in an epic, multi-front conflict with the Maker and his powerful allies.

