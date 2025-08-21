Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Marvel To Publish Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 in December

Marvel Comics to publish Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 in December 2025

Article Summary Marvel releases Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 on December 3, 2025, continuing the saga.

This issue bridges Ultimate Universe: One Year In and the game-changing Ultimate Endgame event.

Major ongoing titles include Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimates, Black Panther, Wolverine, and X-Men.

Ultimate Endgame #1 launches in December, featuring the return of the Maker and a universe-wide conflict.

Marvel Comics will be publishing Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 on the 3rd of December, 2025. following on from Ultimate Universe: One Year In from last year, and before December's Ultimate Endgame and Ultimate Spider-Man #24. The original Ultimate Universe: One Year In took a run around the universe midway through its two-year span. And this one? Heading for Endgame… Here's how the Ultimate solicitations are looking for the Marvel November 2025 solicits, as well as December's Endgame…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #23

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

You think we're going to tell you what happens in the penultimate issue of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN? That would be spoilers galore! Just know it's building to a finale you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WAR ON THE PROGENITORS!

• Black Panther and a bevy of new Wakandan war machines designed by Shuri take the offensive!

• With the gods themselves empowering Black Panther, he and his allies can't possibly lose…right?

• And a betrayer makes themself known!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LAST CHANCE BEFORE THE MAKER RETURNS! CALLING ALL ULTIMATES!

There's only one month remaining before the City reopens and the Maker emerges. And Tony Stark has a message for the entire world…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #11

ChriS Condon (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

THE EURASIAN REPUBLIC'S COUNTERATTACK!

• Furious after the events of issue #10, Magik, Colossus and OmegaRed will have their vengeance!

• Can the Opposition survive Dr. Prostovich's "Psychic Bomb"?!

• Will Wolverine be able to protect the friends he's only just been reunited with?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) (Issues #19-21 are connecting coverS)

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY KAE TANAKA

ANTI-MUTANT LEGISLATION RISES…

The X-Men thought the Children of the Atom were their biggest problem. Little did they know, things are about to get much harder for mutants in Hi No Kuni…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 12/24

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JONAS SCHARF & MORE

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Foil Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

On Sale 12/31

ULTIMATE ENDGAME delivers the moment every reader has been waiting for—the return of the Maker! Imprisoned for the last two years—both in real time and in-universe—the Maker is set to emerge and finally confront the heroes who have brought hope and freedom to a world he once held in his tight grip! Bringing the characters of all five titles together for the first time, the Ultimate fate of this captivating new universe is decided in an epic, multi-front conflict with the Maker and his powerful allies.

