Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ,

Marvel To Publish Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 in December

Marvel Comics to publish Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 in December 2025

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Marvel releases Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 on December 3, 2025, continuing the saga.
  • This issue bridges Ultimate Universe: One Year In and the game-changing Ultimate Endgame event.
  • Major ongoing titles include Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimates, Black Panther, Wolverine, and X-Men.
  • Ultimate Endgame #1 launches in December, featuring the return of the Maker and a universe-wide conflict.

Marvel Comics will be publishing Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 on the 3rd of December, 2025. following on from Ultimate Universe: One Year In from last year, and before December's Ultimate Endgame and Ultimate Spider-Man #24. The original Ultimate Universe: One Year In took a run around the universe midway through its two-year span. And this one? Heading for Endgame…  Here's how the Ultimate solicitations are looking for the Marvel November 2025 solicits, as well as December's Endgame…

  • ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #23
    JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY
    VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW
    You think we're going to tell you what happens in the penultimate issue of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN? That would be spoilers galore! Just know it's building to a finale you won't want to miss!
    32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
  • ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #22
    BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)
    VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
    WAR ON THE PROGENITORS!
    • Black Panther and a bevy of new Wakandan war machines designed by Shuri take the offensive!
    • With the gods themselves empowering Black Panther, he and his allies can't possibly lose…right?
    • And a betrayer makes themself known!
    32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
  • ULTIMATES #18
    DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN
    ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE
    VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
    LAST CHANCE BEFORE THE MAKER RETURNS! CALLING ALL ULTIMATES!
    There's only one month remaining before the City reopens and the Maker emerges. And Tony Stark has a message for the entire world…
    32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
  • ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #11
    ChriS Condon (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)
    VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA
    THE EURASIAN REPUBLIC'S COUNTERATTACK!
    • Furious after the events of issue #10, Magik, Colossus and OmegaRed will have their vengeance!
    • Can the Opposition survive Dr. Prostovich's "Psychic Bomb"?!
    • Will Wolverine be able to protect the friends he's only just been reunited with?
    32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
  • ULTIMATE X-MEN #21
    PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) (Issues #19-21 are connecting coverS)
    VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY AKA
    VARIANT COVER BY KAE TANAKA
    ANTI-MUTANT LEGISLATION RISES…
    The X-Men thought the Children of the Atom were their biggest problem. Little did they know, things are about to get much harder for mutants in Hi No Kuni…
    32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
  • ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24
    Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
    Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
    On Sale 12/24
  • ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 (OF 5)
    Written by DENIZ CAMP
    Art by JONAS SCHARF & MORE
    Cover by MARK BROOKS
    Foil Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
    On Sale 12/31
    ULTIMATE ENDGAME delivers the moment every reader has been waiting for—the return of the Maker! Imprisoned for the last two years—both in real time and in-universe—the Maker is set to emerge and finally confront the heroes who have brought hope and freedom to a world he once held in his tight grip! Bringing the characters of all five titles together for the first time, the Ultimate fate of this captivating new universe is decided in an epic, multi-front conflict with the Maker and his powerful allies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.