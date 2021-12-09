Marvel To Publish Captain Carter Comic In March 2022?

Marvel just sent out the following tease, "REPORTING FOR DUTY THIS MARCH… Stay tuned tomorrow for more information." Is this a new Captain America shield to be worn by Betsy Braddock, the new Captain Britain of Krakoa, as part of the new Knights Of X series, probably written by Tini Howard? There was no #DestinyOfX hashtag… so maybe, just maybe, Marvel Comics is giving Captain Carter her own comic book.

"What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?" was the first episode of the first season of the What If…? show and explored what would happen if the events of Captain America: The First Avenger occurred differently, with Peggy Carter taking the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers and becoming the superhero "Captain Carter". The episode was written by head writer A.C. Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews with Hayley Atwell reprising her role voicing Peggy Carter, alongside Sebastian Stan, Dominic Cooper, Stanley Tucci, Toby Jones, Bradley Whitford, Ross Marquand, and Darrell Hammond.

As inventor Howard Stark prepares to put Rogers through the procedure, Heinz Kruger—a spy from the Nazis' science division Hydra—attacks the lab and attempts to steal the serum. He kills SSR leader Chester Phillips and shoots Rogers before Carter kills Kruger. With limited time to complete the procedure, Carter volunteers to take the serum. She is successfully enhanced, but new SSR leader John Flynn refuses to allow her to join the war because she is a woman.

In Norway, Hydra's leader Johann Schmidt / Red Skull obtains the Tesseract, a powerful artifact that can manipulate space, which he plans to win the war with. Flynn refuses to send anyone to stop Schmidt, but Stark secretly gives Carter a costume and a shield made of vibranium, which she uses to attack a Hydra convoy and successfully retrieve both the Tesseract and Hydra scientist Arnim Zola. After this success, Flynn promotes Carter to a combat role and she becomes "Captain Carter".

Captain Carter has also been one of the more cosplayed characters I have seen at recent comic book conventions, Maybe Marvel Comics executives were looking out. And maybe, just maybe, Captain Carter will return in What If? season two…