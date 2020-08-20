Marvel Comics To Publish Peach Momoko Portfolio In November

Peach Momoko Day is still going strong at Bleeding Cool – we looked at an exclusive free Peach Momoko print being given away as part of a Kickstarter, as well as Titan Comics releasing an exclusive Peach Momoko variant cover to Horizon Zero Dawn as well. But there's more, straight out of Marvel Comics' November 2020 solicitations that were released earlier today,

There's a Peach Momoko variant cover for X-Men #15 in November from Marvel and one for Eternals #1 too… we have the latter as well. Very pretty.

But we don't (yet) have the cover to something else Marvel is planning for November, Peach Momoko joining the Marvel Portfolio line, along with many of Marvel's other premiere artists with work that suits the format, featuring and showing off her covers for Marvel Comics over recent years, from Spider-Gwen up. Twelve of the covers, reprinted

Japanese sensation Peach Momoko has wowed comic book collectors with beautifully rendered variant covers that leap off the shelves! Momoko's work includes incredible portraits of many of Marvel's most powerful heroes, including Captain Marvel, Spider-Gwen, the Black Cat, Spider-Woman, Doctor Strange and Venom! Now Marvel proudly presents twelve gorgeous, full-color reproductions of some of Momoko's most eye-catching works from the House of Ideas — all in a stunning hardcover case!

12 PGS./Rated T+…$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92832-2

Trim size: 10-5/8 x 14-7/8

Peach Momoko is a comic book creator and cover artist who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014. She drew a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when he was EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine and has since become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business. And she shows no sign of slowing down right now either.