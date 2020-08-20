Peach Momoko Cover, Free Print for Aster Of Pan, Only on Kickstarter

Magnetic Press today announced it is launching a new Kickstarter for Aster Of Pan, a post-apocalyptic graphic novel by author Merwan. The campaign will begin next week on Tuesday, August 25th at 11am EST. The project is described as "Hunger Games meets Dodgeball," promising 200 pages of fast-paced action and drama. Aster Of Pan was an Official Selection of the 2020 Angoulême International Comics Festival (Festival international de la bande dessinée d'Angoulême) in the Young Adult category, and now it's coming to English for the first time. With a little new Peach Momoko action. Intended for a January release in comic shops and book stores, the title is being presented to fans first through Kickstarter with exclusive limited-edition offerings, including the exclusive Peach Momoko cover, bonus content, discounted bundles, and a number of supplemental stretch goals to be announced upon launch, including a bonus ashcan full of production sketches, character designs, and progress pages.

Publisher Mike Kennedy states "Aster Of Pan is one of those rare gems that checks off every box on our wishlist: gorgeous art, explosive action, relatable and diverse characters, an exciting plot, good laughs, dramatic twists, and a powerful conclusion, all wrapped in a thick, premium hardcover. I knew we had to do this book after only the second page. It has that 'summer blockbuster' feel – big, choreographed action set-pieces and down-to-Earth character drama all set against an otherworldly post-apocalyptic backdrop."

War. Plague. Famine. Death. The metaphorical horsemen had a field day with humanity, driving civilization to ruin before we could even make it to the next century. The post-apocalyptic society of Pan now survives by growing rice and scavenging among the wreckage of their destroyed civilization. But their precarious existence comes under threat when the powerful, technologically advanced Federation of Fortuna forces them into a dangerous choice—submit to Fortuna's rule or best them in a barbaric, ritualized game known as "Celestial Mechanics". Pan's only hope? A hot-headed outcast they'd rejected for being too "un-Pan": a girl named Aster.

Aster Of Pan is lushly watercolored original graphic novel by acclaimed writer-artist-animator Merwan ("Blood and Gold", "For the Empire", and "Glory Days"). This 200-page hardcover is packed end-to-end with high-octane action sequences mixed with gripping character drama and a moving spirit of determination and hope. Like the best high-concept YA summer blockbusters, Aster Of Pan will have you poised at the edge of your seat till the end credits roll.

In regard to using Kickstarter in Magnetic's publishing plan, Kennedy adds, "The entire retail landscape has changed, and we (like most publishers) have been pushed into forced evolution. While traditional distribution is still a cornerstone of our business model, direct sales through our webstore and now Kickstarter have proven to be incredibly effective at filling in some of the gap at retail created by this pandemic. People thought the weakened economy would hit crowdfunding the hardest, but it seems to have had the opposite effect – our first "official" Kickstarter campaign for PARIS 2119 exceeded our expectations by a mile! And we have plans to use that platform to offer even more suitable, premium titles through similar campaigns throughout the year."