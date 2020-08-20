Exclusive Peach Momoko Cover With Horizon Zero Dawn Four-Pack

It looks like it is going to be Peach Momoko Day here at Bleeding Cool, as the madness regarding her artwork continues to explode across the comic book industry. We already ran a special offer for a free print of her work through Bleeding Cool this afternoon. But we also have a special Horizon Dawn Zero offer from Titan Comics, who have been running her covers on every issue of the series so far.

Titan Comics is going to be releasing a Horizon Zero Dawn #1-4 Peach Momoko covers pack, collecting all four which features an exclusive never-before-seen virgin cover by Momoko, for a princely sum of $29.99, out in November 11th. Exclusive cover above, collection of covers below, link right here.

Here's the solicit.

Collects the stunning artwork of fan favorite artist Peach Momoko plus an exclusive virgin variant cover – only available with this pack! A brand-new comic series based on the award-winning game by Guerrilla. Aloy and Talanah return in a new story set after the events of the game! Nature has reclaimed the planet. Awe-inspiring machines dominate the land, as humanity fights for survival on this new earth. Co-created by one of the writers of Horizon Zero Dawn game Anne Toole.

Peach Momoko began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014. She drew a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when he was EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine and has since become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business. She is currently doing covers for Marvel, DC, Titan Boom, Dynamite and basically as many publishers as she will agree to work for. We may eventually get a critical mass of Peach Momoko covers for the collector market but we seem to be very far from that moment as we speak. The only question left to answer is how many more PEach Momoko articles will you see on Bleeding cool today?