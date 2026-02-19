Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hulking, LGBTQ, pride, scarlet witch, ultron, wiccan

Marvel Comics To Publish Wiccan And Hulking: Raid Of Ultron In 2026

Just in time for Pride Month, Wiccan and Hulkling headline a new one-shot, Raid Of Ultron at the end of May in time for Pride Month.

Just in time for Pride Month, husbands Wiccan and Hulkling headline a new one-shot comic this May, Wiccan And Hulking: Raid Of Ultron, with stories by Wyatt Kennedy, Josh Trujillo, Luciano Vecchio, and more, as Wiccan, Hulkling and Wiccan's mother Scarlet Witch protect their family from Ultron, ahead of Pride Month with an all-new Marvel's Voices one-shot hitting stands on the 27th of May.

WICCAN & HULKLING: RAID OF ULTRON #1

Written by WYATT KENNEDY, JOSH TRUJILLO, ZOE TUNNELL & MORE

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO, RACHAEL STOTT & MORE

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 5/27

WICCAN & HULKLING REUNITE WITH FAMILY…AND DANGER!

Wiccan & Hulkling gather their known & beloved friends and family to celebrate their wedding anniversary – but everything goes awry when Ultron arrives to reclaim Vision and Viv!

The special spotlights fan-favorite couple Wiccan and Hulkling along with their amazing—and complex—family including Scarlet Witch, Vision, Speed, and Viv Vision. Bringing together an incredible lineup of superstar LGBTQIA+ talent and rising stars, WICCAN & HULKLING: RAID OF ULTRON #1 will feature stories by Wyatt Kennedy, Josh Trujillo, Marvel's Stormbreaker Luciano Vecchio, Zoe Tunnell, Rachael Stott and more! The saga will spotlight the importance of re-centering community in times of darkness as Wiccan and Hulkling join forces with their loved ones to defeat an evil villain bent on shattering their shared happiness!

The issue's framing story by writer Wyatt Kennedy picks up where Wiccan: Witches' Road leaves off as Wiccan and Hulkling host an epic anniversary party at their new home, but a certain megalomaniacal robot is eager to have a family reunion of their own and an Ultron army attacks the festivities!

Returning from last year's Marvel United: A Pride Special, writer Zoe Tunnell's story sees Hulkling and his alternate universe half-sister Phyla-Vell together bond over their shared legacy, exchange advice, and combine their mighty Marvelous strength to take down Ultron's forces!

Acclaimed writer Josh Trujillo brings father and daughter together again as Viv deconstructs her own identity and how it interacts with being a synthezoid with her dad, Vision.

And more!

With Russell Dauterman's main cover and more to come, and Pride Variant covers across the Marvel Comics line…

