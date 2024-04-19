Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, vampires

Marvel Comics to Send Free Copies of Blood Hunt #1 to All Comic Shops

Marvel Comics has told retailers, whether they ordered Blood Hunt #1 or not, they will be receiving at least six copies for free,

Comic shops can sell, give away, or use the copies of the $5.99 issue.

Marvel revisits overshipping strategy to boost Blood Hunt exposure.

Blood Hunt's dark tale features Avengers and vampires in a doomed world.

Marvel Comics has told retailers that every store, whether they ordered Blood Hunt #1 or not, will be receiving at least one bundle of six copies of the $5.99 Blood Hunt #1, out on the 1st of May, the Wednesday before Free Comic Book Day. These can be sold, given as samples to readers, used as reading copies instore, or cut up and turned into bloody papier mache if you so wish…

About a decade ago, Marvel Comics turned to using overships as a way to promote their comic books, something that was criticised as the time by some in the way that it devalued comic books. Though maybe not as much as DC's preferred solution at the time, making comics returnable, if the retailer stripped the cover off and returned just that…

It may also be that some comic shops may be a little tired of Marvel and vampires and recall the previous attempt at an event with the X-Men and the Vampire Narion back in 2010, that originated with marketing and fought with editorial for a bit, leaving Jubilee as a vampire. So if any store did skip this one, at least its a chance for them to catch up.

BLOOD HUNT #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240585

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

THE BLOODIEST MARVEL EVENT EVER! The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth's final night has fallen – can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the AVENGERS, BLADE, BLOODLINE, SPIDER-MAN, HUNTER'S MOON, TIGRA, DOCTOR STRANGE and CLEA as the dance of death begins in BLOOD HUNT #1! On-Sale in May! Rated T+In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $5.99

