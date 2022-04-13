Marvel Confirms New X-Terminators Project For July

Earlier this month Bleeding Cool reported that comic book artist Carlos Gómez posted on his Instagram feed… that he was currently working on a new X-Terminators comic book for Marvel Comics, featuring Dazzler. We asked if we might get an announcement for Marvel Comics' July 2022 solicitations?

And we did. Marvel Comics has announced a new X-Terminators series by Leah Williams and Gómez.

Four of the fiercest X-Men are about to have a night they'll never forget! Writer Leah Williams (X-FACTOR, TRIAL OF MAGNETO) and artist Carlos Gómez (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BEYOND) will take Dazzler, Jubilee, Boom-Boom, and Wolverine on a chaotic ride through a dark corner of Marvel's underworld in a new limited series titled X-TERMINATORS. Influenced by grindhouse films, fans can expect plenty of blood, sweat and sweet REVENGE in this refreshing new take on Marvel's merry mutants! In typical X-Men fashion, what starts as a wild night out gets even crazier when Jubilee, Boom-Boom, and Dazzler are kidnapped and put into elaborate death traps by a mysterious new army of enemies. What are three fierce mutants with the power to blow things up to do? Expect a hardcore, neon-fueled, down and dirty type of adventure unlike any seen before in X-Men history with all the light blasts, fireworks, time bombs, and brawling you can possibly hope for! "I'm excited about how gleefully transgressive this book is—it's sexy, stupid, and chaotic," Williams said. "One of my favorite moments in the making-of this book was Jordan[D. White] asking, 'What do you think… Parental Advisory for this book? Or just T+?… I am leaning PA.'" "I'm eager to be working on X-TERMINATORS with Leah!" Gómez added. "She's an incredible writer and always delivers fun and engaging stories and this title is no exception! Did I mention it's action-packed? Also, X-Men has been one of my favorite series, and it's always cool to be back in the X-Family!"

The X-Terminators was originally the name used by X-Factor, Angel, Beast, Cyclops, Iceman, and Marvel Girl, in disguise as a new dangerous mutant team, for political and public purposes. Another X-Terminators team spun out of Inferno. made up of Boom-Boom, Rusty Collins, Rictor, Skids, Wiz-Kid and mutant kids Leech and Artie Maddicks. Wiz-Kid recently returned to X-prominence in the S.W.O.R.D. comic book.

X-TERMINATORS #1 (OF 5)

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 7/6