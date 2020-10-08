Does Marvel's Contest Of Champions Reveal Krakoa Secrets? (Spoilers)

Marvel's Contest Of Champions continues to be a successful mobile game and recently has an update including elements of recent X-Men titles, including House Of X and the new-look Professor Xavier. How it gets there is a different way of course, this is its own continuity, with Professor Xavier revealing he has always been part of the game, but hidden.

And who found Krakoa and took it under his telepathic wing.

And how Krakoa has been around in the Battlerealm all this time. So, something separate from comic book continuity.

But later, Apocalypse reveals all to Iron Man. That everything Xavier said was a lie.

That it all came via Apocalyopse and Mister Sinister (which ties in with the comics)…

But that it is a prison, not freedom, for mutants and others.

And it is all a telepathic trap by Xavier. Of course, this is according to Apocalypse. But still, he has been around for a bit. And it does mirror our own initial suspicions way back then. Might it have shared more about what's going on with Krakoa than intended? It certainly has Apocalypse claims that have been suspected of Xavier and Krakoa but not yet supported by the storyline. Yet.

Is this a completely independent take on the X-Men comic books of late? Does it share hidden secrets? Is it a lucky guess from the game's developers? Or total misdirection?

