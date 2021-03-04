Marvel Cuts The Cord And Cancels Cable With #12 In June

The current Cable series from Marvel Comics featured the version of the character from the Extinction series a few years ago, that saw Nathan Summers killed by his younger self. Reuniting with his father, the clone source of his mother, and the parallel dimension version of himself we are calling Rachel. They were living as the Summer Family on Krakoa – and on the moon. As you do. Well, all things come to an end and for Teen Cable, it appears that the future is once again catching up to him, in the final issue of Cable #12, out in June, and with a cover that reflects that of #11.

Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto's action-packed run on CABLE will reach its explosive climax this June. While the rest of the X-Men gear up for the highly-anticipated Hellfire Gala, young Nathan Summers will have to contend with his grizzled war veteran future self in CABLE #12. The past and future of Nathan Summers will finally collide in a game-changing confrontation that will set this iconic character on a new path!

"I was grateful to be reunited with Cable in this exciting new era of the X-Men, and even more excited to be reunited with one of my most important collaborators, and friends. Phil Noto and I have wrenched on a lot of comics together, and this one will be immortal because of his sublime work," Duggan said. "On your feet, soldiers, we have our most dangerous battle in the final chapter."

It's the end of an era and the beginning of a new age for Cable. Don't miss the final issue of this epic saga when CABLE #12 goes on sale on June 30th! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

CABLE #11 (MAR210592)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 5/26

CABLE #12

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 6/30