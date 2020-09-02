Cable Revisits Own Death, All Was Not What It Seemed (#4 Spoilers)

Today's Cable #4 revisits a rather important scene from X-Men: Extermination #1, published by Marvel Comics back in 2018. He hasn't been revived like other mutants, because he was killed by himself, a younger version of the character, known today as Teen Cable and starring in the current Dawn Of X Cable title, living on Krakoa with the rest of the Summers.

In the previous issue, Teen Cable found his future corpse to retrieve the time machine in his bionic arm. Which now gives us a chance to revisit that scene and answer the question as to why Cable would have let himself be killed by a past version of himself, there to rescue the younger, time-displaced All-New X-Men and let them return to their own timeline. Wouldn't Cable have remembered having done this to himself and avoided it?

Yes, he should have seen it coming. And today's Cable #3 gives us a reprise. With Grown-Up Cable deliberately and with full knowledge going to their deaths.

With Teen Cable making his mark on the timeline.

With a new line from Cable.

He always knew. He went to his death willingly, at the hands of his younger self. And while you may have had a funeral back then – will that really be the end of it all? Was his moment prepared for?

And is the adult Cable also seen from before – or after – the events in Extermination? After all, we have seen the body – and this issue confirms that this is indeed Cable's dead body. Or at least definitely his bionic arm. Time to draw some more time travel diagrams?

CABLE #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR200898

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

FORCED INTO A CORNER… Ancient knights from another galaxy are targeting Cable… and he's got no choice but to give them what they want! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99