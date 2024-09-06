Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: 2021 Alienware Games, alien

Marvel Decided Alien Romulus Comic Will Now Have Explicit Content

Marvel Comics has told retailers that the contents rating of the upcoming Alien: Romulus comic book has been changed to Explicit Content.

Article Summary Marvel's Alien: Romulus comic rating upgraded to Explicit Content, joining Get Fury and Miracleman.

The comic, a prequel to the Alien: Romulus film, promises to tackle the film's lingering mysteries.

Creators Zac Thompson and Daniel Picciotto collaborated closely with Director Fede Alvarez.

The story offers new insights into the film's antagonists, set for release on Oct 16, 2024.

Marvel Comics has told retailers that the contents rating of the upcoming Alien: Romulus comic book has been changed from Parental Advisory to Explicit Content. The only other books Marvel Comics currently publish with that label are the Punisher/Nick Fury series Get Fury by the creators of Crossed, Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows – and Miracleman by Mark Buckingham and Neil Gaiman. The note reads as follows:

The below Comics now have a content rating of EXPLICIT CONTENT and not the previously solicited PARENTAL ADVISORY. ALIEN: ROMULUS #175960621103600111

ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 BJORN BARENDS VARIANT75960621103600116

ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 MARCO CHECCHETTO VARIANT75960621103600121

ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 MOVIE VARIANT75960621103600131

Alien: Romulus comic is an official prequel to the recently released film of the same name. It is written by Zac Thompson and drawn by Daniel Picciotto, but is intended to go further than that. Marvel promised that the comic book would tackle "one of the film's lingering mysteries", will "take place prior to the events of the film, providing an illuminating backstory behind the film's main threat". And was "made in close partnership with Director Fede Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, both of whom wrote Alien: Romulus." And "an all-new story revealing secrets of the film's legendary antagonists and this issue shines light on them all."

"The Alien franchise is responsible for my lifelong love of body horror, so needless to say, I'm ecstatic to be contributing a small piece to the canon," Thompson shared. "Working with Fede Alvarez to craft a prequel to Alien: Romulus was a genuine dream come true and a responsibility I don't take lightly. The result is a thrilling, terrifying story that slowly gestates into something wholly unpredictable." And too much for the under-18 reader, it seems…

ALIEN ROMULUS ANNUAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240890

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Daniel Picciotto (CA) Leinil Yu

Following the theatrical release of the highly anticipated blockbuster Alien: Romulus, Marvel Comics presents an all-new story revealing secrets of the film's legendary antagonists! How did Xenomorphs find Rain, Andy and their scavenger crew? Familiar faces lurk in the shadows; and this issue shines light on them all! Horror master Zac Thompson (ABSOLUTE CARNAGE, X-MEN) and rising star Daniel Picciotto (GHOST RIDER, X-FORCE) collaborate directly with filmmakers for this must-have collector's item! See Alien: Romulus in theaters August 16th. Explicit ContentIn Shops: Oct 16, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!