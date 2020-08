Marvel Drops a Ton of Marvel Classics Comics on Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Comics has announced the classic comics that are hitting the Marvel Unlimited binge-reading service in August, and it's just one title: Marvel Classics Comics. Marvel is adding issues 13-36 of the series to their app this month, initially published in 1977 and 1978.

Marvel Classics Comics was Marvel's take on Classics Illustrated, taking celebrated works of literature and adapting them as comic books. The first twelve issues were reprints of comics first published by Pendulum Press, but starting with Marvel Classics Comics #13, Marvel began making their own. War of the Worlds, Last of the Mohicans, The Illiad, The Odyssey, Treasure Island, Frankenstein, Arabian Nights, Alice in Wonderland, and A Christmas Carol are just some of the works adapted in the twenty-four issues to be added to Marvel Unlimited this month.

Marvel Classics Comics features work by legends such as Chris Claremont, Marie Severin, Howard Chaykin, John Romita Jr., and more. Most of the issues feature both an adaptation of one or more classic works along with a biography of the author. In addition to the classic comics added to Marvel Unlimited each month, Marvel also releases new comics on a time delay. Here's the list of new comics joining Marvel Unlimited in August.

Week of August 3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #347 FACSIMILE EDITION

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE DAILY BUGLE #1

AVENGERS #30

AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA #18

CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE END #1

DEADPOOL: THE END #1

DOCTOR STRANGE: THE END #1

DR. STRANGE #2

FALLEN ANGELS #6 SERIES COMPLETE!

FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

HAWKEYE: FREEFALL #2

IMMORTAL HULK #30

NEW MUTANTS #6

RAVENCROFT #1

SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE #3

SPIDER-HAM #2

SPIDER-VERSE #4

STAR WARS #2

TAROT #2

WEAPON PLUS: WORLD WAR IV #1

X-FORCE #6

X-MEN #5

Week of August 10

ANT-MAN #1

BLACK CAT #9

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE END #1

DAREDEVIL #17

DOCTOR DOOM #5

IMMORTAL HULK: GREAT POWER #1

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #12

MARAUDERS #7

MARVEL'S AVENGERS: HULK #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #15

SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE #4 SERIES COMPLETE!

SPIDER-VERSE #5

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

STRIKEFORCE #6

SWORD MASTER #8

X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

YONDU #5 SERIES COMPLETE!

Week of August 17

AERO #8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39

BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #6

DR. STRANGE #3

EXCALIBUR #7

GWEN STACY #1

HAWKEYE: FREEFALL #3

IMMORTAL HULK #31

IRON MAN 2020 #2

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #2

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #3

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: THE BLACK CAT STRIKES #2

MARVELS X #2

MORBIUS #4

NEBULA #1

SPIRITS OF GHOST RIDER: MOTHER OF DEMONS #1

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF KYLO REN #3

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #3

THOR #3

VENOM #23

X-FORCE #7

X-MEN #6

Week of August 24

2020 MACHINE MAN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

AMAZING MARY JANE #5

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #2

CAPTAIN AMERICA #19

CAPTAIN MARVEL #15

DAREDEVIL #18

DEADPOOL #3

FANTASTIC FOUR #19

GHOST-SPIDER #7

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2

MARAUDERS #8

MARVEL'S BLACK WIDOW PRELUDE #2 SERIES COMPLETE!

MARVEL'S VOICES #1

NEW MUTANTS #7

REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #3

RUNAWAYS #30

VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #8

WOLVERINE #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

Week of August 31

2020 FORCE WORKS #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE DAILY BUGLE #2

ANT-MAN #2

AVENGERS #31

AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #2

BLACK PANTHER #21

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

FANTASTIC FOUR: GRIMM NOIR #1

GHOST RIDER #5

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY AND EMMA FROST #1

NEW MUTANTS #8

RAVENCROFT #2

SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE #4

SPIDER-HAM #3

STAR #2

STAR WARS #3

TAROT #3

WOLVERINE BY CLAREMONT & BUSCEMA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

X-FORCE #8

X-MEN #7

X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR #2