Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski & DC Publisher Jim Lee Together at Terrificon

Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski & DC Publisher Jim Lee at Terrificon Signing DC Vs Marvel Print Together

Article Summary Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski and DC Publisher Jim Lee sign exclusive DC vs. Marvel print at Terrificon.

175 lucky fans get limited signed prints by Cebulski and Lee at Terrificon in Connecticut.

Exclusive comic book prints feature cover art by Jim Lee, promoting the DC vs. Marvel Omnibus.

Fans speculate on eBay value for signed prints by C.B. Cebulski and Jim Lee, limited to 175 copies.

Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski posts on Instagram, "Something truly special we pulled off for my home state comic con… To help celebrate the upcoming October release of the DC vs. Marvel Omnibus, 175 lucky fans attending @terrificon_ct in Connecticut this Sunday will be receiving an exclusive print of of Jim Lee's original cover, signed by Marvel's editor-in-chief, C.B. Cebulski and DC's President, Publisher, CCO @jimlee. The first 175 fans through the doors on Sunday, August 18th will receive a ticket from Terrificon staff for one signed print, to be picked up at Cebulski's artist alley table at 11am. Tickets must be presented for redemption at pickup, while supplies last."

And DC Comics Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee posted similar, "In celebration of the upcoming release of the DC vs. Marvel Omnibus this October, the first 175 lucky fans attending @terrificon_ct in Connecticut this Sunday will be receiving an exclusive print of my original cover, signed by me and @marvel comics editor-in-chief @cbcebulski! This will be a ticketed giveaway. Please follow @terrificon_ct for more details on how to receive this one-of-a-kind collectible this Sunday! Pick up is at 11am at @cbcebulski's table! "

Here's the print… Jim Lee and C.B. Cebulski together! And it may just be to promote DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus , which Bleeding Cool reported had been delayed until October, and would only be receiving one print each, so I'm not sure if they'll actually need any promotion, as they will probably be ripped from the shelf. Though the original print date was meant to be last week, so maybe they were originally planning to sign the actual Omnibuses themselves? Might it possibly suggest some good feelings between the two and a potential meeting of minds? If so, you will see it first on Sunday at Terrificon at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut this weekend. Also, how much is a signed print by C.B. Cebulski and Jim Lee, limited to 175 copies, going to sell for on eBay? And who will have one in hand up on eBay first? The race will be on…

DC Versus Marvel Omnibus Hardcover – 8th of October, 2024

by Dennis O'Neil, George Perez, Dan Jurgens, Chris Claremont

The vast and varied history of DC vs. Marvel returns to print for the first time in decades in one massive volume collecting the universe-bending crossovers between the greatest superheroes in pop culture! Superman vs. Spider-Man? Batman vs. Captain America? The X-Men meeting the Teen Titans? These unlikely encounters between the iconic superheroes of DC and Marvel have dominated theoretical fan conversations across comic book shops, message boards, and everywhere in between for years—and in rare but memorable instances, have been made reality through special comics stories co-presented by the two publishers, blurring the lines between the two fictional worlds! For years, these stories have been out of print and out of reach for most readers—but they're making their return in DC Versus Marvel Omnibus, collecting everything from 1976's Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man to 2000's Batman/Daredevil! DC Versus Marvel Omnibus includes stories from some of comics' most revered talents, including Denny O'Neil, George Pérez, Dan Jurgens, Chris Claremont, Walt Simonson, J.M. DeMatteis, Mark Bagley, Gerry Conway, John Romita Jr., and more. DC and Marvel fans alike can't miss these thrilling pieces of unearthed comic book history! DC Versus Marvel Omnibus is a companion volume to DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, presenting the unforgettable one-shots that combined DC and Marvel's heroes, villains, and mythologies. This volume collects Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man #1, Marvel Treasury Edition #28, DC Special Series #27, Marvel and DC Present: Featuring the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1, Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire #1, Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights #1, Darkseid Vs. Galactus: The Hunger #1, Spider-Man and Batman #1, Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances #1, Silver Surfer/Superman #1, Batman/Captain America #1, Daredevil/Batman #1, Batman/Spider-Man #1, Superman/Fantastic Four #1, Incredible Hulk Vs. Superman #1, and Batman/Daredevil #1. DCVersus Marvel: the Amalgam Age Omnibus: The Amalgam Age Omnibus Hardcover –8th of October, 2024

by Peter David, Dan Jurgens, Mark Waid, Dave Gibbons

Marvel and DC heroes and villains combine into one for some of the most unique stories in superhero history—and these once-in-a-life stories are back in print for the first time in decades, in a once-in-a-lifetime omnibus collection! Who would win: Batman or Captain America? Superman or the Hulk? Wonder Woman or Storm? In 1996, DC and Marvel decided to bring these timeless debates to the printed page, and give fans what they had been hoping-against-hope for: a DC vs. Marvel comic book series, with 11 battles between the superpowered worlds of the DC Universe and Marvel Universe! While seeing these conflicts brought to comic book life was shocking enough, what happened next was even more unexpected—the two fictional universes fusing together and creating the Amalgam Universe, combining DC and Marvel's heroes, villains, and mythologies! The result was unforgettable one-shot stories starring the likes of Dark Claw (Batman and Wolverine), Super Soldier (Superman and Captain America), Iron Lantern (Iron Man and Green Lantern), the JLX (the Justice League and the X-Men), and many more! These stories have been out of print for decades, and have become something of a legend among current readers—but they're back in DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, collecting the Amalgam one-shots, plus the historic DC vs. Marvel miniseries and its subsequent sequels! These stories, from creators such as Peter David, Dan Jurgens, Mark Waid, Dave Gibbons, Ron Marz, José Luis García-López, Gary Frank, Bill Sienkiewicz, and more, represent one of the most fun and unlikely periods in comic book history, and now are available in one omnibus, perfect for fans of both DC and Marvel. DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus is a companion volume to DC Versus Marvel Omnibus, presenting the many Marvel vs. DC battles over the years! This volume collects DC vs. Marvel #1 and 4, Marvel vs. DC #2-3, Amazon #1, Assassins #1, Dr. Strangefate #1, Dark Claw #1, Super Soldier #1, Bruce Wayne: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. #1, Bullets and Bracelets #1, Speed Demon #1, Spider-Boy #1, X-Patrol #1, DC/Marvel All Access #1-4, Bat-Thing #1, Dark Claw Adventures #1, Generation Hex #1, JLX Unleashed #1, Lobo the Duck #1, Super Soldier: Man of War #1, Challengers of the Fantastic #1, Exciting X-Patrol #1, Iron Lantern #1, Magnetic Men Featuring Magneto #1, Spider-Boy Team-Up #1, Thorion of the New Asgods #1, and Unlimited Access #1-4.

