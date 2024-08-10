DC Versus Marvel Omnibuses Now Both Delayed Until October

Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: late, omnibus

The DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus were both scheduled to be published on the 6th of August.

The DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus were both originally scheduled to be published on the 6th of August 2024. Then delayed until the 24th of September. And now, further delayed until the 8th of October. There will only ever be one printing of either.

Also delayed are Batman '89: Echoes #4 from the 25th of June to the 24th of July to the 7th of August and now to the 25th of September. Batman: Off-World #5 from the 24th of March to the 25th of June, then to the 14th of August, but now to the 28th of August. And Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 4 SC delayed from the 1st of October to the 3rd of December and now to the 24th of December.

The vast and varied history of DC vs. Marvel returns to print for the first time in decades in one massive volume collecting the universe-bending crossovers between the greatest superheroes in pop culture! Superman vs. Spider-Man? Batman vs. Captain America? The X-Men meeting the Teen Titans? These unlikely encounters between the iconic superheroes of DC and Marvel have dominated theoretical fan conversations across comic book shops, message boards, and everywhere in between for years—and in rare but memorable instances, have been made reality through special comics stories co-presented by the two publishers, blurring the lines between the two fictional worlds! For years, these stories have been out of print and out of reach for most readers—but they're making their return in DC Versus Marvel Omnibus, collecting everything from 1976's Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man to 2000's Batman/Daredevil! DC Versus Marvel Omnibus includes stories from some of comics' most revered talents, including Denny O'Neil, George Pérez, Dan Jurgens, Chris Claremont, Walt Simonson, J.M. DeMatteis, Mark Bagley, Gerry Conway, John Romita Jr., and more. DC and Marvel fans alike can't miss these thrilling pieces of unearthed comic book history! DC Versus Marvel Omnibus is a companion volume to DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, presenting the unforgettable one-shots that combined DC and Marvel's heroes, villains, and mythologies. This volume collects Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man #1, Marvel Treasury Edition #28, DC Special Series #27, Marvel and DC Present: Featuring the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1, Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire #1, Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights #1, Darkseid Vs. Galactus: The Hunger #1, Spider-Man and Batman #1, Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances #1, Silver Surfer/Superman #1, Batman/Captain America #1, Daredevil/Batman #1, Batman/Spider-Man #1, Superman/Fantastic Four #1, Incredible Hulk Vs. Superman #1, and Batman/Daredevil #1.

Marvel and DC heroes and villains combine into one for some of the most unique stories in superhero history—and these once-in-a-life stories are back in print for the first time in decades, in a once-in-a-lifetime omnibus collection! Who would win: Batman or Captain America? Superman or the Hulk? Wonder Woman or Storm? In 1996, DC and Marvel decided to bring these timeless debates to the printed page, and give fans what they had been hoping-against-hope for: a DC vs. Marvel comic book series, with 11 battles between the superpowered worlds of the DC Universe and Marvel Universe! While seeing these conflicts brought to comic book life was shocking enough, what happened next was even more unexpected—the two fictional universes fusing together and creating the Amalgam Universe, combining DC and Marvel's heroes, villains, and mythologies! The result was unforgettable one-shot stories starring the likes of Dark Claw (Batman and Wolverine), Super Soldier (Superman and Captain America), Iron Lantern (Iron Man and Green Lantern), the JLX (the Justice League and the X-Men), and many more! These stories have been out of print for decades, and have become something of a legend among current readers—but they're back in DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, collecting the Amalgam one-shots, plus the historic DC vs. Marvel miniseries and its subsequent sequels! These stories, from creators such as Peter David, Dan Jurgens, Mark Waid, Dave Gibbons, Ron Marz, José Luis García-López, Gary Frank, Bill Sienkiewicz, and more, represent one of the most fun and unlikely periods in comic book history, and now are available in one omnibus, perfect for fans of both DC and Marvel. DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus is a companion volume to DC Versus Marvel Omnibus, presenting the many Marvel vs. DC battles over the years! This volume collects DC vs. Marvel #1 and 4, Marvel vs. DC #2-3, Amazon #1, Assassins #1, Dr. Strangefate #1, Dark Claw #1, Super Soldier #1, Bruce Wayne: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. #1, Bullets and Bracelets #1, Speed Demon #1, Spider-Boy #1, X-Patrol #1, DC/Marvel All Access #1-4, Bat-Thing #1, Dark Claw Adventures #1, Generation Hex #1, JLX Unleashed #1, Lobo the Duck #1, Super Soldier: Man of War #1, Challengers of the Fantastic #1, Exciting X-Patrol #1, Iron Lantern #1, Magnetic Men Featuring Magneto #1, Spider-Boy Team-Up #1, Thorion of the New Asgods #1, and Unlimited Access #1-4.