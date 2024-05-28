Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: DC Versus Marvel, omnibus, omnibuses

There Will Only Ever Be One Printing Of DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibuses

In February, Bleeding Cool ran the scoop that Marvel and DC Comics were to reprint all their crossover titles, as well as the Amalgam line.

In February, Bleeding Cool ran the scoop and broke the story that Marvel and DC Comics were to reprint all their crossover titles, as well as the Amalgam line of books. And it was then confirmed that DC will be publishing two Omnibuses, DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, both on the 6th of August, 2024, but now delayed to the 24th of September.

While there is an awful lot of interest in these books, might there need to be even more interest? Because, at MCM London Comic Con this weekend, I learned at the Diamond Retailer Day that there is only going to be one print run of both books from DC Comics. And that no other printing is anticipated… ever.

So if you want a copy, or both or either, maybe it's worth doing something about it sooner rather than later. The JLA/Avengers paperback, recently reprinted to benefit the Hero Initiative in the name of George Perez. currently sells online for $160. The DC Versus Marvel Omnibus will include, in alphabetical order.

Batman/Captain America #1

Batman/Daredevil #1

Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire #1

Batman/Spider-Man #1

Daredevil/Batman #1

DC Special Series #27 – Batman Vs Hulk

Darkseid vs. Galactus: The Hunger #1

Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances #1

Incredible Hulk vs. Superman #1

Marvel and DC Present Featuring the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1

Marvel Treasury Edition #28 – Superman And Spider-Man

Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights #1

Silver Surfer/Superman #1

Spider-Man and Batman #1

Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man #1

Superman/Fantastic Four #1.

While the Amalgam Age Omnibus will include:

DC Versus Marvel #1-4

DC/Marvel: All Access #1-4

Unlimited Access #1-4

Bat-Thing #1

Bruce Wayne: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. #1

Bullets and Bracelets #1

Challengers of the Fantastic #1

Doctor Strangefate #1

Iron Lantern #1

Legends of the Dark Claw #1

Lobo the Duck #1

Speed Demon #1

Spider-Boy #1

Super Soldier #1

Thorion of the New Asgods #1

X-Patrol #1.

