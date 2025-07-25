Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: 2099, sdcc

Marvel Ends 2099 At San Diego Comic-Con (Will We See 2100?)

Marvel brings 2099 to an end at San Diego Comic-Con ... will we see the year 2100 maybe?

Article Summary Marvel officially ends the 2099 universe at San Diego Comic-Con, with a big finale coming in December 2025.

The End 2099 series by Steve Orlando and Brian Roberson will be Marvel's final chapter for this future timeline.

Introduces Spider-Man 3099, ushering in a bold new era and possible direction after the 2099 saga ends.

Abyssus, a force rivaling Galactus and Knull, threatens the future in this anticipated Marvel comic event.

Marvel Comics has announced at San Diego Comic-Con that they are to finally wrap up the 2099 storyline and universe. And in doing so, introducing us to the Spider-Man of 3099. You can hear the Spider-Verse engines buzzing already can you not? The End 2099 by Steve Orlando and Brian Roberson will launch in December 2025. Well, as 2099 was getting closer and closer, they were going to have to do something…

But the series will introduce us to a new face of the future, Spider-Man 3099.

And a new universe ending force, Abyssus, a cross between Galactus and Knull, who seems to have it out for the future.

The End 2099 #1 will be published by Marvel Comics in December.

You can catch up with more of our coverage of The Retailer Presentations and more besides with this handy dandy tag. San Diego Comic-Con is a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees. Comic-Con is home to the Eisner Awards, which recognizes creative achievement in American comic books, often referred to as the comic industry's equivalent to the Academy Awards and will be held tonight. San Diego Comic Convention, doing business as Comic-Con International, is the corporate name of the public-benefit nonprofit corporation behind Comic-Con. The corporation also organizes WonderCon, an annual convention held in Anaheim, California, and SAM: Storytelling Across Media, a symposium held at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!