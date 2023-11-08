Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ,

Marvel Gets A New Illuminati Today In Thanos #1 (Spoilers)

Created by Brian Bendis back in the New Avengers days, Marvel's Illuminati is a secret society group of superheroes who work behind the scenes

Created by Brian Bendis back in the New Avengers days, Marvel Comics' Illuminati is a secret society group of superheroes who work behind the scenes of major Marvel events, and were formed very shortly after the Kree–Skrull War. The members, initially, are Namor, Tony Stark, Reed Richards, Black Bolt, Doctor Strange and Professor Xavier. Black Panther refused membership, though he rejoined later. Other recruits included Medusa, Steve Rogers, Hank McCoy, Bruce Banner, Brian Braddock, Amadeus Cho and Hank Pym.

New Avengers

A villainous version of the Illuminati called The Cabal included Namor, Doctor Doom, Emma Frost, Loki, The Hood, and Norman Osborn. Another version of a villainous Illuminati included The Hood, Titania, Enchantress, Mad Thinker, Thunderball, and Black Ant.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screencap

A parallel dimension version of the Illuminati appeared in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Earth-838, made up of Mordo, Reed Richards, Black Bolt, Captain Carter, Professor Xavier and Monica Rambeau. And now, it seems, courtesy of a new Thanos #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Luca Pizzari, we have a new Illuminati, in comics published by Marvel Comics today.

Made up of Tony Stark, Emma Frost, Reed Richards, Doctor Strange and the Blue Marvel. And definitely not the Avengers. With Tony Stark in his current Orchis-fighting Iron Man gear, if you are looking for a timeline to place this series.

Never tell anyone? That never really works well out for the Illuminati for any stripe, does it?

