Marvel Gets A New Illuminati Today In Thanos #1 (Spoilers)

Created by Brian Bendis back in the New Avengers days, Marvel's Illuminati is a secret society group of superheroes who work behind the scenes

Article Summary Marvel's new Illuminati introduced in Thanos #1, with major Marvel heroes as members.

The original Illuminati formed post-Kree–Skrull War, featuring iconic superheroes.

A villainous Cabal has previously mirrored the heroic Illuminati with infamous foes.

Thanos confronts the Illuminati who have hidden something vital from the Mad Titan.

Created by Brian Bendis back in the New Avengers days, Marvel Comics' Illuminati is a secret society group of superheroes who work behind the scenes of major Marvel events, and were formed very shortly after the Kree–Skrull War. The members, initially, are Namor, Tony Stark, Reed Richards, Black Bolt, Doctor Strange and Professor Xavier. Black Panther refused membership, though he rejoined later. Other recruits included Medusa, Steve Rogers, Hank McCoy, Bruce Banner, Brian Braddock, Amadeus Cho and Hank Pym.

A villainous version of the Illuminati called The Cabal included Namor, Doctor Doom, Emma Frost, Loki, The Hood, and Norman Osborn. Another version of a villainous Illuminati included The Hood, Titania, Enchantress, Mad Thinker, Thunderball, and Black Ant.

A parallel dimension version of the Illuminati appeared in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Earth-838, made up of Mordo, Reed Richards, Black Bolt, Captain Carter, Professor Xavier and Monica Rambeau. And now, it seems, courtesy of a new Thanos #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Luca Pizzari, we have a new Illuminati, in comics published by Marvel Comics today.

Made up of Tony Stark, Emma Frost, Reed Richards, Doctor Strange and the Blue Marvel. And definitely not the Avengers. With Tony Stark in his current Orchis-fighting Iron Man gear, if you are looking for a timeline to place this series.

Never tell anyone? That never really works well out for the Illuminati for any stripe, does it?

THANOS VS. THE ILLUMINATI! The Mad Titan descends upon Earth to retrieve something he has lost. And the Illuminati must band together to stop him, because they're the ones who hid it from him! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $4.99

