Marvel Gives Retailers 5% Backlist Discount With Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House Comcis Retail is the exclusive Marvel Comics distributor for the direct market of comic books, but thy still let Diamond Comic distributors sub-distribute to comic shops who prefer to stay with them. I have been aware, in recent months of a number of retailers returning to diamond at as middle-man even though there are higher costs associated with that, for more reliability and less paperwork, sometimes just as a back up for when there are problems with PRH. Well, Penguin Random House appears to trying to grab some of that marketshare back to them direct.

Until the end of June, Penguin Random House is offering an additional 5% discount to direct market comic book retailers for all trade paperbacks and hardcovers that went on sale before 2022. It's also only available to retailers who have paid up their accounts. Here's a list of the books being covered.

BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET BOOK 3 TPB

INFINITY TPB

BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET BOOK 1 TPB

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 10: OF HELL AND OF DEATH TPB [GATEFOLD]

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC VOL. 2 – THE HEART OF DRENGIR TPB

CIVIL WAR TPB

INFINITY WAR TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 1: WINTER IN AMERICA TPB

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE – SPIDER-MEN GN-TPB

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 6: WE BELIEVE IN BRUCE BANNER TPB

MS. MARVEL VOL. 5: SUPER FAMOUS TPB

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER VOL. 3 – THE SHU-TORUN WAR TPB

MS. MARVEL VOL. 1: NO NORMAL TPB

SPIDER-GWEN: GWEN STACY GN-TPB

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 3: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE TPB

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL TPB

VENOM VS. CARNAGE TPB [NEW PRINTING]

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE – MILES MORALES GN-TPB

MS. MARVEL VOL. 6: CIVIL WAR II TPB

SECRET EMPIRE TPB

ETERNALS BY NEIL GAIMAN TPB [NEW PRINTING]

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: THE ABYSS TPB

MS. MARVEL VOL. 4: LAST DAYS TPB

MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2 – REVELATIONS TPB

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: THE DEVOURER KING TPB

VENOM: CARNAGE UNLEASHED TPB [NEW PRINTING]

MS. MARVEL VOL. 9: TEENAGE WASTELAND TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: SHANG-CHI GN-TPB

VENOM UNLEASHED VOL. 1 TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: LOKI GN-TPB

CARNAGE, U.S.A. TPB [NEW PRINTING]

MILES MORALES: WITH GREAT POWER GN-TPB

HULK: PLANET HULK TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA: WINTER SOLDIER – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB [NEW PRINTING]

MS. MARVEL: METAMORPHOSIS GN-TPB

RUNAWAYS BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 5: CANON FODDER TPB

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1 – WITH GREAT POWER… GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

MARVEL-VERSE: WANDA & VISION GN-TPB

KING THOR TPB

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 1 – GALAXY'S DEADLIEST TPB

ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LAND COVER

ELEKTRA: ASSASSIN TPB [NEW PRINTING 2]

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2 – THE SINISTER SIX GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: BLACK PANTHER GN-TPB

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 13: KING'S RANSOM TPB

HAWKEYE: PRIVATE EYE GN-TPB

STAR WARS VOL. 3: REBEL JAIL TPB

PUNISHER MAX: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 7: THE AGE OF KHONSHU TPB

SAVAGE AVENGERS VOL. 4: KING IN BLACK TPB

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK TPB

MILES MORALES VOL. 5: THE CLONE SAGA TPB

MILES MORALES VOL. 1: STRAIGHT OUT OF BROOKLYN TPB

WHAT IF? CLASSIC: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

THOR: GOD OF THUNDER VOL. 2 – GODBOMB TPB

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 1: OR IS HE BOTH? TPB

MILES MORALES VOL. 4: ULTIMATUM TPB

WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN TPB

SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES VOL. 2 TPB

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 3: REMASTERED TPB

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: SYMBIOSIS TPB

MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN ULTIMATE COLLECTION BOOK 1 TPB

STAR WARS VOL. 8: MUTINY AT MON CALA TPB

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER: CUT OFF ONE HEAD TPB

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY TPB

MARVEL ZOMBIES TPB SPIDER-MAN COVER

MORBIUS EPIC COLLECTION: THE LIVING VAMPIRE TPB

STAR WARS VOL. 2: OPERATION STARLIGHT TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: VENOM GN-TPB

EDGE OF VENOMVERSE TPB

SPIDER-VERSE TPB

MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE END GN-TPB

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: POWER & RESPONSIBILITY TPB [NEW PRINTING]

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 5: VENOM BEYOND TPB

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 4: END OF HELL TPB

STAR WARS VOL. 1: SKYWALKER STRIKES TPB

DEADPOOL BY DANIEL WAY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS TPB [NEW PRINTING]

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: BAD MOON RISING TPB [NEW PRINTING]

HULK: WORLD WAR HULK TPB [NEW PRINTING]

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 4: VENOM ISLAND TPB

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN ULTIMATE COLLECTION BOOK 3 TPB

DAWN OF X VOL. 7 TPB

MS. MARVEL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 3: OUTLAWED TPB

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 10: GREEN GOBLIN RETURNS TPB

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 12: SHATTERED WEB TPB

MIGHTY THOR VOL. 1: THUNDER IN HER VEINS TPB

KING IN BLACK TPB

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER: DARK LORD OF THE SITH VOL. 4 – FORTRESS VADER TPB

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER: DARK LORD OF THE SITH VOL. 3 – THE BURNING SEAS TPB

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 1: THE FINAL HOST TPB

DAWN OF X VOL. 8 TPB

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 6: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE TPB

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 2: FRIENDS AND FOES TPB

SPIDER-VERSE: SPIDER-ZERO TPB

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN AND ANAKIN TPB

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 2 – INTO THE FIRE TPB

STAR WARS VOL. 13: ROGUES AND REBELS TPB

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

WAR OF THE REALMS TPB

SPIDER-MAN: BIRTH OF VENOM TPB

VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: REX TPB

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 1: BACK TO BASICS TPB

REIGN OF X VOL. 1 TPB

IRONHEART: RIRI WILLIAMS GN-TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: SHE-HULK GN-TPB

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER: DARK LORD OF THE SITH VOL. 1 – IMPERIAL MACHINE TPB

DAREDEVIL: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR TPB [NEW PRINTING]

DEADPOOL: WORLD'S GREATEST VOL. 1 – MILLIONAIRE WITH A MOUTH TPB

WINTER SOLDIER BY ED BRUBAKER: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB [NEW PRINTING]

INFINITY GAUNTLET TPB [NEW PRINTING]

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER VOL. 1 – VADER TPB

SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES VOL. 1 TPB

VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH: THE SAGA OF WANDA AND VISION TPB

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN TPB

MORBIUS VOL. 1: OLD WOUNDS TPB

SWORD MASTER VOL. 1: WAR OF THE ANCIENTS TPB

ETERNALS BY JACK KIRBY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB REMASTERED COVER

THE MIGHTY CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 3: DARK ORIGINS TPB

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR TPB [NEW PRINTING]

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER: DARK LORD OF THE SITH VOL. 2 – LEGACY'S END TPB

SPIDER-GWEN VOL. 1: GREATER POWER TPB

BLACK WIDOW BY KELLY THOMPSON VOL. 1: THE TIES THAT BIND TPB

ULTRAMAN VOL. 1: THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN TPB

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN GN-TPB

DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE SORCERERS SUPREME VOL. 1: OUT OF TIME TPB

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEADPOOL TPB

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: THE INFINITY GAUNTLET TPB

DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 3: BLOOD IN THE AETHER TPB

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: RISE OF THE SITH VOL. 2 TPB

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC KANE COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

THOR BY JASON AARON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

STAR WARS LEGENDS: BOBA FETT – BLOOD TIES TPB

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAVIS MARVEL AGE COVER [DM ONLY]

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: THANOS QUEST TPB

AMERICA VOL. 2: FAST AND FUERTONA TPB

MARVELS: EYE OF THE CAMERA TPB [NEW PRINTING]

MARVEL MASTERS OF SUSPENSE: STAN LEE & STEVE DITKO OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE OLD REPUBLIC VOL. 2 TPB

DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE SORCERERS SUPREME VOL. 2: TIME AFTER TIME TPB

SHANG-CHI BY GENE LUEN YANG VOL. 1: BROTHERS & SISTERS TPB

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN GN-TPB

X-CORP BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 1 TPB

MS. MARVEL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 2: STORMRANGER TPB

REIGN OF X VOL. 6 TPB

STAR WARS: FROM THE JOURNALS OF OBI-WAN KENOBI TPB

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 1 – THE STRANGEST SUPER HEROES OF ALL GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

BLACK PANTHER AND THE CREW: WE ARE THE STREETS TPB

YOUNG AVENGERS BY KIERON GILLEN & JAMIE MCKELVIE OMNIBUS HC MCKELVIE COVER [NEW PRINTING]

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 5: TRUTH/DARE TPB

MS. MARVEL VOL. 2: GENERATION WHY TPB

YOUNG AVENGERS BY GILLEN & MCKELVIE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

HELLIONS BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 1 TPB

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE – SPIDER-GWEN GN-TPB

MS. MARVEL MEETS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE GN-TPB

BLACK PANTHER: WORLD OF WAKANDA TPB

SPIDER-MAN: THE ROAD TO VENOM TPB

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: THOR GN-TPB

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 1 – THE GREEN GOLIATH GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 1: KNOW FEAR TPB

BLACK PANTHER VOL. 1: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET HC

MARVEL KNIGHTS BLACK WIDOW BY GRAYSON & RUCKA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

BLACK CAT VOL. 5: I'LL TAKE MANHATTAN TPB

MS. MARVEL VOL. 10: TIME AND AGAIN TPB

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 2 TPB

ULTRAMAN VOL. 2: THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN TPB

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP VOL. 2 – MASKS TPB

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 2: NO DEVILS, ONLY GOD TPB

ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC NELSON COVER [DM ONLY]

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY WAID & SAMNEE: HOME OF THE BRAVE TPB

X-MEN: INFERNO PROLOGUE OMNIBUS HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: CABLE TPB

AVENGERS FOREVER TPB [NEW PRINTING 2]

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY JACK KIRBY OMNIBUS HC KIRBY MADBOMB COVER [NEW PRINTING]

BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET BOOK 2 TPB

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS VOL. 2 TPB

THOR VOL. 1: GOD OF THUNDER REBORN TPB

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: THE CIRCLE CHASE TPB

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 3: REVELATIONS TPB

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 2: MR. AND MRS. GRIMM TPB

BLACK PANTHER BOOK 8: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART THREE TPB

BLACK PANTHER BY REGINALD HUDLIN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA – THE RED CARPET COLLECTION HC DAUTERMAN COVER [DM ONLY]

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 1 – THE GREEN GOLIATH GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE REBELLION VOL. 1 TPB

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY AL EWING VOL. 3: WE'RE SUPER HEROES TPB

THOR: GOD OF THUNDER VOL. 4 – THE LAST DAYS OF MIDGARD TPB

THOR: GOD OF THUNDER VOL. 3 – THE ACCURSED TPB

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2: FAITHLESS TPB

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC YOUNG COVER [NEW PRINTING]

BLACK PANTHER BY REGINALD HUDLIN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: LETHAL PROTECTOR TPB

OZ: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION – ROAD TO/EMERALD CITY GN-TPB

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC ALEX ROSS COVER

WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN VOL. 7 – SCARLET SAMURAI TPB

CAPTAIN MARVEL: CAROL DANVERS – THE MS. MARVEL YEARS VOL. 1 TPB

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: IMMORTAL HULK AND OTHER TALES TPB

MORBIUS EPIC COLLECTION: THE END OF A LIVING VAMPIRE TPB

TASKMASTER: THE RUBICON TRIGGER TPB

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 1: HIGHER, FURTHER, FASTER, MORE TPB

EXTERMINATION TPB

MS. MARVEL VOL. 3 HC

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA – THE RED CARPET COLLECTION HC LARRAZ COVER

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN TPB [NEW PRINTING]

MARVEL KNIGHTS PUNISHER BY GARTH ENNIS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL VOL. 8: MY BEST FRIEND'S SQUIRREL TPB

SPIDER-GWEN VOL. 6: THE LIFE OF GWEN STACY TPB

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 6: EMPYRE TPB

STAR WARS VOL. 5: YODA'S SECRET WAR TPB

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 3 TPB

MS. MARVEL VOL. 7: DAMAGE PER SECOND TPB

INFINITY WARS TPB

BLACK PANTHER BOOK 5: AVENGERS OF THE NEW WORLD PART 2 TPB

X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN – X-TINCTION TPB

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE OLD REPUBLIC VOL. 4 TPB

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION: CAPITAL PUNISHMENT TPB

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA TPB

CAPTAIN MARVEL: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HERO VOL. 1 TPB

AMAZING MARY JANE VOL. 1: DOWN IN FLAMES, UP IN SMOKE TPB

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE NEW REPUBLIC VOL. 3 TPB

X-MEN LEGENDS VOL. 1: THE MISSING LINKS TPB

THE THANOS IMPERATIVE TPB

CONAN: SERPENT WAR TPB

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS COMPANION TPB

MARVEL MASTERS OF SUSPENSE: STAN LEE & STEVE DITKO OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

THE MIGHTY CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 1: ALIEN NATION TPB

STAR WARS VOL. 6: OUT AMONG THE STARS TPB

SILK VOL. 1: THREATS AND MENACES TPB

CONAN THE BARBARIAN VOL. 2: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF CONAN BOOK TWO TPB

BETA RAY BILL: ARGENT STAR TPB

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE NEWSPAPER STRIPS VOL. 1 TPB

EMPYRE: ROAD TO EMPYRE TPB

HOUSE OF M TPB

INFINITY WARS BY GERRY DUGGAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION HC

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: WORLD'S GREATEST COMIC MAGAZINE TPB [NEW PRINTING]

DEATH OF THE INHUMANS TPB

INFINITE DESTINIES TPB

BLACK CAT VOL. 1: GRAND THEFT MARVEL TPB

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE EMPIRE VOL. 3 TPB

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 3 TPB

MS. MARVEL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 1: DESTINED TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA: EVOLUTIONS OF A LIVING LEGEND TPB

CAPTAIN MARVEL: MS. MARVEL – A HERO IS BORN OMNIBUS HC CONNER COVER

THE MARVELS PROJECT: BIRTH OF THE SUPER HEROES TPB [NEW PRINTING]

SPIDER-MAN BY TODD MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC MCFARLANE RED-AND-BLUE COSTUME COVER [NE W PRINTING]

THOR VOL. 2: ROAD TO WAR OF THE REALMS TPB

WOLVERINE: INFINITY WATCH TPB

BLACK PANTHER BY REGINALD HUDLIN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 4: ACCUSED TPB

DAWN OF X VOL. 13 TPB

CONAN: BATTLE FOR THE SERPENT CROWN TPB

MIGHTY THOR VOL. 5: THE DEATH OF THE MIGHTY THOR TPB

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: AFTERLIFE TPB

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – SON OF DATHOMIR TPB [NEW PRINTING]

RUNAWAYS BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 6: COME AWAY WITH ME TPB

BLACK PANTHER VOL. 2: AVENGERS OF THE NEW WORLD HC

MS. MARVEL: SOMETHING NEW GN-TPB

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM BY VITA AYALA VOL. 1 TPB

WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN VOL. 0 – WARZONES! TPB

RUNAWAYS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

SCREAM VOL. 1: CURSE OF CARNAGE TPB

CHAMPIONS BY JIM ZUB VOL. 2: GIVE AND TAKE TPB

REIGN OF X VOL. 3 TPB

THANOS VOL. 1: THANOS RETURNS TPB

SPIDER-GWEN VOL. 5: GWENOM TPB

SHE-HULK VOL. 2: LET THEM EAT CAKE TPB

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS OMNIBUS HC MACK FIRST ISSUE COVER [NEW PRINTING 2, DM ONLY]

TONY STARK: IRON MAN VOL. 1 – SELF-MADE MAN TPB

OLD MAN QUILL VOL. 2: GO YOUR OWN WAY TPB

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: CONAN THE GAMBLER TPB

MS. MARVEL: GAME OVER GN-TPB

X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN TPB

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC MCKONE COVER [NEW PRINTING]

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL VOL. 1: SQUIRREL POWER TPB

THANOS RISING TPB

DEFENDERS EPIC COLLECTION: ASHES, ASHES… TPB

BEN REILLY: SCARLET SPIDER VOL. 3 – THE SLINGERS RETURN TPB

THANOS: THE INFINITY ENDING OGN-HC

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 1 – THE VENGEANCE OF LOKI GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

X-MEN: MESSIAH COMPLEX TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 3: THE LEGEND OF STEVE TPB

SPIDER-MAN LOVES MARY JANE: THE UNEXPECTED THING GN-TPB

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS OMNIBUS HC MACK SECRET ORIGIN COVER [NEW PRINTING 2]

MS. MARVEL VOL. 3: CRUSHED TPB

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 5: POINT OF ORIGIN TPB

RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER TPB

AVENGERS VS. FANTASTIC FOUR TPB

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY – THE MOVIE ADAPTATIONS TPB

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 TPB

VENOM: FIRST HOST TPB

WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN VOL. 3 – THE LAST RONIN TPB

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL VOL. 3: ITSY BITSY TPB

ADVENTURES OF THE X-MEN: CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGERS GN-TPB

VENOM VOL. 1: HOMECOMING TPB

HEROES AT HOME 1

POWER PACK: THE POWERS THAT BE TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: HAWKEYE GN-TPB

CHAMPIONS VOL. 3: CHAMPION FOR A DAY TPB

MARVEL COMICS: THE WORLD OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW TPB

SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF KUNG FU OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC CASSADAY COVER

THOR BY WALTER SIMONSON VOL. 1 TPB [NEW PRINTING]

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY ADAPTATION TPB

STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION – VILLAINS TPB

NEW MUTANTS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 1 TPB

WARLOCK BY JIM STARLIN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

SPIDER-GWEN VOL. 3: LONG-DISTANCE TPB

DOCTOR STRANGE BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: CITY OF SIN TPB

RUNAWAYS VOL. 3: THE GOOD DIE YOUNG TPB [NEW PRINTING]

STAR: BIRTH OF A DRAGON TPB

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE – FEARSOME FOES GN-TPB

X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 2 TPB

REPTIL: BRINK OF EXTINCTION GN-TPB

CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY JIM ZUB VOL. 1: INTO THE CRUCIBLE TPB

UNTOLD TALES OF SPIDER-MAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

POWER MAN & IRON FIST EPIC COLLECTION: REVENGE! TPB

BLACK PANTHER: PANTHER'S QUEST TPB

RUNAWAYS BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 4: BUT YOU CAN'T HIDE TPB

IRON MAN 2020: ROBOT REVOLUTION TPB

BLACK PANTHER: WHO IS THE BLACK PANTHER? MARVEL SELECT HC

EMPYRE OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG AVENGERS/FANTASTIC FOUR COVER

RUNAWAYS VOL. 2: TEENAGE WASTELAND TPB [NEW PRINTING]

BLACK PANTHER: SHURI – THE DEADLIEST OF THE SPECIES TPB [NEW PRINTING]

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: INNER DEMONS TPB

THOR VOL. 3: WAR'S END TPB

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS VOL. 1 TPB

DEADPOOL BY SKOTTIE YOUNG VOL. 3: WEASEL GOES TO HELL TPB

HOWARD THE DUCK: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA: REBORN TPB

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC SIQUEIRA COVER

CABLE BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 TPB

VENOM: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES TPB

HELLSTORM BY WARREN ELLIS OMNIBUS HC

AGE OF X-MAN: THE AMAZING NIGHTCRAWLER TPB

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 1 HC

STAR WARS: LANDO – DOUBLE OR NOTHING TPB

SPIDER-GWEN: AMAZING POWERS GN-TPB

HULK: PLANET HULK PRELUDE TPB

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN VOL. 18: ULTIMATE KNIGHTS TPB

S.H.I.E.L.D. BY HICKMAN & WEAVER: THE HUMAN MACHINE TPB

INVISIBLE WOMAN: PARTNERS IN CRIME TPB

STAR COMICS: TOP DOG – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE CULT OF KOGA THUN TPB

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 1 HC

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 1 – THE VENGEANCE OF LOKI GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

WEAPON X: THE RETURN OMNIBUS HC

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: BAD BUZZ GN-TPB

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE TPB

CLOAK AND DAGGER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC STROMAN COVER [DM ONLY]

BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA VOL. 1: EYE OF THE STORM TPB

THE BLACK WIDOW STRIKES OMNIBUS HC CHRISTOPHER COVER

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR TPB

LOKI: MISTRESS OF MISCHIEF TPB

DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 7 – A ROGUE'S END TPB

WHAT IF? CLASSIC: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL VOL. 2: SQUIRREL YOU KNOW IT'S TRUE TPB

AVENGERS: KREE/SKRULL WAR TPB [NEW PRINTING 2]

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SCREAM TPB

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2: HOSTILE TAKEOVERS TPB

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES: ALL HEL LET LOOSE TPB

X-MEN RED VOL. 1: THE HATE MACHINE TPB

X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 3 TPB

AGE OF CONAN: BELIT TPB

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: FULL MOON GN-TPB

PUNISHER KILL KREW TPB

X-FACTOR BY LEAH WILLIAMS VOL. 2 TPB

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: MASTERS OF EVIL TPB

BLACK PANTHER: LONG LIVE THE KING MPGN TPB

STAR WARS VOL. 3: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TPB

INFINITY BY STARLIN & HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC

SPIDER-MAN LOVES MARY JANE: THE REAL THING GN-TPB

BLACK WIDOW BY KELLY THOMPSON VOL. 2: I AM THE BLACK WIDOW TPB

HAWKEYE BY FRACTION & AJA: THE SAGA OF BARTON AND BISHOP TPB ALEX ROSS COVER

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE NEW REPUBLIC VOL. 2 TPB

SPIDER-MEN: WORLDS COLLIDE TPB

VENOM: TOOTH AND CLAW TPB

X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN OMNIBUS HC

DEADPOOL: WORLD'S GREATEST VOL. 7 – DEADPOOL DOES SHAKESPEARE TPB

OLD MAN HAWKEYE VOL. 1: AN EYE FOR AN EYE TPB

WAR OF THE REALMS: GIANT-MAN TPB

GOLDEN AGE CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WEEKS COVER [NEW PRINTING]

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL VOL. 10: LIFE IS TOO SHORT, SQUIRREL TPB

FUTURE FIGHT FIRSTS TPB

RAVENCROFT TPB

SHE-HULK VOL. 3: JEN WALTERS MUST DIE TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: CAPTAIN AMERICA GN-TPB

CAPTAIN MARVEL: CAROL DANVERS – THE MS. MARVEL YEARS VOL. 3 TPB

SHATTERSTAR: REALITY STAR TPB

ANT-MAN: WORLD HIVE TPB

PUNISHER: WELCOME BACK, FRANK TPB [NEW PRINTING]

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2: WAR OF THE REALMS TPB

IRON MAN: THE ULTRON AGENDA TPB

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT VOL. 1 HC

DEADPOOL: WORLD'S GREATEST VOL. 2 – END OF AN ERROR TPB

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: ULIK UNCHAINED TPB

WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN VOL. 8 – TO KILL FOR TPB

MARVEL'S AVENGERS: ROAD TO A-DAY TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 1 HC

BLACK PANTHER: WHO IS THE BLACK PANTHER TPB [NEW PRINTING]

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

GWENPOOL STRIKES BACK TPB

WAR OF THE REALMS: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY TPB

WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS TPB

SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 2: KING IN BLACK TPB

MAJOR X TPB

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES COMPANION VOL. 2 TPB

THE MIGHTY CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 2: BAND OF SISTERS TPB

THANOS WINS BY DONNY CATES TPB

DOMINO: HOTSHOTS TPB

THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL GALLERY EDITION HC

DEADPOOL & CABLE ULTIMATE COLLECTION BOOK 1 TPB

MEET THE SKRULLS TPB

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS – QUEEN OF THE BLACK COAST TPB

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: TAKING A.I.M. TPB

CHAMPIONS VOL. 4: NORTHERN LIGHTS TPB

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC BUSCEMA COVER [ DM ONLY]

BLACK PANTHER: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

STRIKEFORCE VOL. 1: TRUST ME TPB

MACHINE MAN BY KIRBY & DITKO: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

BEN REILLY: SCARLET SPIDER VOL. 2 – DEATH'S STING TPB

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE: WAR AT THE GATES OF HELL TPB

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 12 HC

SPIDER-GWEN VOL. 2: WEAPON OF CHOICE TPB

SPIDER-MAN/DOCTOR OCTOPUS: YEAR ONE TPB [NEW PRINTING]

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1: FOUREVER TPB

EXILES VOL. 2: THE TRIAL OF THE EXILES TPB

IRON MAN 2020: ROBOT REVOLUTION – iWOLVERINE TPB

THE PUNISHER VOL. 3: STREET BY STREET, BLOCK BY BLOCK TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA'S BICENTENNIAL BATTLES: ALL-NEW MARVEL TREASURY EDITION TPB

MARVEL 2-IN-ONE VOL. 1: FATE OF THE FOUR TPB

RETURN OF WOLVERINE TPB

HULK: THE END?TPB [NEW PRINTING]

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT TPB

REIGN OF X VOL. 5 TPB

U.S.AGENT: AMERICAN ZEALOT TPB

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: POWER & RESPONSIBILITY MARVEL SELECT HC

DEAD MAN LOGAN VOL. 1: SINS OF THE FATHER TPB

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 4: ABOMINATION TPB

PETER PORKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-HAM: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – ALLEGIANCE TPB

MARVEL KNIGHTS PUNISHER BY GARTH ENNIS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

KING IN BLACK: ATLANTIS ATTACKS TPB

SILK: OUT OF THE SPIDER-VERSE VOL. 3 TPB

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: SHADOW OF APOCALYPSE TPB

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA/BLACK PANTHER: FLAGS OF OUR FATHERS TPB [NEW PRINTING]

X-FORCE VOL. 1: SINS OF THE PAST TPB

STAR WARS: JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – CAPTAIN PHASMA TPB

AERO VOL. 2: THE MYSTERY OF MADAME HUANG TPB

X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES TPB [NEW PRINTING]

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE REBELLION VOL. 2 TPB

MR. AND MRS. X VOL. 2: GAMBIT AND ROGUE FOREVER TPB

THANOS RISING MARVEL SELECT HC

STAR WARS VOL. 3 HC

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: RENEWAL TPB [NEW PRINTING]

SECRET EMPIRE HC

ADVENTURES OF THE X-MEN: RITES OF PASSAGE GN-TPB

KA-ZAR THE SAVAGE OMNIBUS HC ANDERSON ACTION COVER [DM ONLY]

AVENGERS/DEFENDERS WAR TPB [NEW PRINTING 2]

MARVEL UNIVERSE: THE END TPB [NEW PRINTING 2]

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: LETHAL PROTECTORS TPB

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES TPB

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 1: COSMIC AVENGERS TPB

CHAMPIONS VOL. 1: CHANGE THE WORLD TPB

DEAD MAN LOGAN VOL. 2: WELCOME BACK, LOGAN TPB

MORBIUS THE LIVING VAMPIRE OMNIBUS HC HOTZ COVER

POWER MAN AND IRON FIST VOL. 3: STREET MAGIC TPB

THOR BY JASON AARON & RUSSELL DAUTERMAN VOL. 3 HC

THE PUNISHER VOL. 2: WAR IN BAGALIA TPB

JESSICA JONES VOL. 3: RETURN OF THE PURPLE MAN TPB

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 3: LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT TPB

INVADERS VOL. 1: WAR GHOSTS TPB

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: MADRIPOOR NIGHTS TPB [NEW PRINTING]

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: A SEPARATE REALITY TPB [NEW PRINTING]

PUNISHER MAX: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

DEFENDERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE SIX-FINGERED HAND SAGA TPB

NEW MUTANTS: DEMON BEAR TPB

WEST COAST AVENGERS VOL. 2: CITY OF EVILS TPB

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: RUNEQUEST TPB

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL VOL. 4: SERIOUS BUSINESS TPB

DEATH OF WOLVERINE PRELUDE: THREE MONTHS TO DIE TPB

SWORD MASTER VOL. 2: GOD OF WAR TPB

WEAPON X VOL. 3: MODERN WARFARE TPB

S.W.O.R.D. BY AL EWING VOL. 1 TPB

ULTIMATES ULTIMATE COLLECTION TPB

THANOS: THE INFINITY CONFLICT OGN-HC

WAR OF THE REALMS: THE PUNISHER TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SHARON CARTER TPB

CLOAK AND DAGGER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LEONARDI COVER

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC DAVIS COVER

MARVEL-VERSE: SPIDER-MAN GN-TPB

FANTASTIC FOUR: THE END?TPB [NEW PRINTING]

SPIDER-MAN LOVES MARY JANE: THE SECRET THING GN-TPB

KULL THE DESTROYER: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC PLOOG COVER [DM ONLY]

THE LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL TPB

WRITE YOUR OWN MARVEL TPB

X-MEN: EVOLUTION GN-TPB

PHOENIX RESURRECTION: THE RETURN OF JEAN GREY TPB

X-23 VOL. 2: X-ASSASSIN TPB

RUNAWAYS: PRIDE & JOY MARVEL SELECT HC

GHOST-SPIDER VOL. 2: PARTY PEOPLE TPB

TONY STARK: IRON MAN VOL. 2 – STARK REALITIES TPB

X-MEN GOLD VOL. 2: EVIL EMPIRES TPB

DEADPOOL & CABLE ULTIMATE COLLECTION BOOK 3 TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: MAN WITHOUT A COUNTRY TPB

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: DEAD MAN'S HAND TPB

X-MEN BLUE VOL. 3: CROSS TIME CAPERS TPB

OLD MAN HAWKEYE VOL. 2: THE WHOLE WORLD BLIND TPB

AGE OF X-MAN: APOCALYPSE & THE X-TRACTS TPB

WOLVERINE BY FRANK CHO: SAVAGE LAND TPB

RUNAWAYS VOL. 1: PRIDE & JOY TPB [NEW PRINTING]

PETER PARKER: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2 – MOST WANTED TPB

AGE OF X-MAN: X-TREMISTS TPB

AGE OF X-MAN: PRISONER X TPB

CONTAGION TPB

YONDU: MY TWO YONDUS TPB

ASTONISHING X-MEN COMPANION TPB

CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY JIM ZUB VOL. 2: LAND OF THE LOTUS TPB

KULL THE CONQUEROR: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC BOLTON COVER [DM ONLY]

STAR WARS: POE DAMERON VOL. 3 – LEGEND LOST TPB

X-MEN: GAMBIT – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

WAR OF THE REALMS: UNCANNY X-MEN TPB

LEGENDS OF MARVEL: X-MEN TPB

FALLEN ANGELS BY BRYAN HILL VOL. 1 TPB

CONAN: EXODUS AND OTHER TALES TPB

DEADPOOL & CABLE ULTIMATE COLLECTION BOOK 2 TPB

AGENTS OF ATLAS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

FANTASTIC FOUR: THE PRODIGAL SUN TPB

REIGN OF X VOL. 7 TPB

PETER PARKER: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 5 – SPIDER-GEDDON TPB

SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 1: BAD BLOOD TPB

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS TPB

DEADPOOL: WORLD'S GREATEST VOL. 9 – DEADPOOL IN SPACE TPB

DEADPOOL & CO. OMNIBUS HC

THANOS: THE INFINITY SIBLINGS OGN-HC

CLOAK AND DAGGER: NEGATIVE EXPOSURE MPGN TPB

RUNAWAYS BY RAINBOW ROWELL & KRIS ANKA VOL. 3: THAT WAS YESTERDAY TPB

EMPYRE: X-MEN TPB

X-MEN/AVENGERS: ONSLAUGHT VOL. 3 TPB

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 2 TPB

X-MEN GOLD VOL. 5: CRUEL AND UNUSUAL TPB

DEADPOOL MINIBUS VOL. 0 HC

ICEMAN VOL. 2: ABSOLUTE ZERO TPB

THE UNSTOPPABLE WASP: UNLIMITED VOL. 2 – G.I.R.L. VS. A.I.M. TPB

MARVEL'S AVENGERS: ENDGAME – THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC SLIPCASE

FUTURE FOUNDATION TPB

WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN VOL. 4 – OLD MONSTERS TPB

X-MEN GOLD VOL. 4: THE NEGATIVE ZONE WAR TPB

DAWN OF X VOL. 11 TPB

THE UNSTOPPABLE WASP: UNLIMITED VOL. 1 – FIX EVERYTHING TPB

BLACK PANTHER: KILLMONGER – BY ANY MEANS TPB

BLACK WIDOW: NO RESTRAINTS PLAY TPB

PUNISHER MAX: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

AVENGERS & X-MEN: AXIS TPB

STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE – VILLAINS TPB

KULL THE SAVAGE: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC BROOKS COVER

ASTONISHING X-MEN BY CHARLES SOULE VOL. 2: A MAN CALLED X TPB

UNCANNY X-MEN: SUPERIOR VOL. 4 – IVX TPB

LEGENDS OF MARVEL: AVENGERS TPB

MARVEL UNIVERSE BY FRANK MILLER OMNIBUS HC

WAR OF THE REALMS: SPIDER-MAN/DAREDEVIL TPB

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 6: STRANGE MAGIC TPB

ATLANTIS ATTACKS: THE ORIGINAL EPIC TPB

IRON MAN 2020 TPB [NEW PRINTING]

X-MEN BLACK TPB

GHOST RIDER VOL. 2: HEARTS OF DARKNESS II TPB

ETERNALS: THE DREAMING CELESTIAL SAGA TPB