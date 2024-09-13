Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, Rogue

Marvel Goes Full Fan Service With Rogue: Savage Land Comic

t. Rogue: The Savage Land, is a new limited series by Tim Seeley and Italian artist Zulema Lavina, making her Marvel Comics debut.

Article Summary Marvel Comics announces Rogue: The Savage Land limited series by Tim Seeley and artist Zulema Lavina.

The series revisits the iconic Uncanny X-Men #274, featuring Rogue and Magneto amidst Savage Land adventures.

Zulema Lavina, debuting at Marvel, brings her award-winning artistry from Disneyland Paris' 2024 Marvel Art Atelier.

Expect Rogue battling dinosaurs, mutates, and Magneto in this post-Christmas release set in January 2025.

It was Uncanny X-Men #274 by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee in 1991 that did it. Rogue and Magneto in the Savage Land, Magneto in his full regal costume, cape, and helmet, and Rogue… not so much.

Although Magneto's came off for a bit as well. It was that kind of comic. And it became a legend for the time, inspiring so much fanfic, cosplay and statues… it even got a new Facsimile comic from Marvel earlier this year, and maybe this is why.

Because it seems that in January 2025, in the post-Christmas winter months, Marvel Comics is looking to heat things up a bit. Rogue: The Savage Land is a new limited series comic book by Tim Seeley and Italian artist Zulema Lavina, making her Marvel Comics debut and providing Marvel with cover when people say that this is just sexist exploitation again.

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Penciled by ZULEMA LAVINA

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

RELIVE AN ICONIC TIME WITH ROGUE, MAGNETO, KA-ZAR AND MORE! The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers she'll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns towards war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates, and the Master of Magnetism himself! Writer Tim Seeley (LOCAL MAN) and new artist sensation Zulema Lavina tell a lost story of a lost world! January 2025.

Tim Seeley is the co-creator of Hack/Slash and Revival, as well as writer on comics such as Grayson, Nightwing, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, G.I. Joe vs. Transformers and New Exiles. Zukema Lavina is the artist on comic book series such as Hexware, The Little Mermaid and Samurai Sonja. Lavine was also named the winning artist of Disneyland Paris' 2024 Marvel Art Atelier.

