Marvel Has A New X-Men Sentinels Comic… Is It By Alex Paknadel?

Marvel Comics is promising a new Sentinels-based series for X-Men: From The Ashes saying "Stay tuned tomorrow to learn about a new series"

Article Summary Marvel teases new Sentinel series in X-Men: From The Ashes.

Alex Paknadel rumored to be the writer for new Sentinels comic.

New series to introduce next-gen Sentinels this October.

Marvel's updated roster includes Gail Simone and David Marquez.

Greymalkin Prison being the new name for the X-Mansion as a high security mutant prison. And featuring Sawtooth from Secret Empire, Voivod from World War Hulk, Drumfire from King In Black, and Lockstep from The Death Of Doctor Strange.

Back in March, before the first wave of X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch news hit, Bleeding Cool ran a list of rumoured titles, including "Sentinels by Alex Paknadel." Alex Paknadel is a British comics writer, part of the White Noise collective, who has written comics such as Assassin's Creed, Red Goblin, Kino, Arcadia, DC Vs Vampires, Doctor Who, All Against All, Giga, Friend, and Carnage. The original list of gossip we ran was as follows.

X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez

and Sentinels by Alex Paknadel

Young X by Eve Ewing

Cyclops by Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman

and Phoenix by Stephanie Phillips

Wolverine by Saladin Ahmed and Greg Capullo

and Mystique by Declan Shalvey

Is Alex writing this new Sentinels comic? Maybe, maybe not. He is writing the Unlimited X-Men series. The full announcements are currently like this.

Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez

and X-Men by Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman

and Exceptional X-Men by Eve Ewing and Carmen Carnero.

and Phoenix by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo

and Wolverine by Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo

and NYX by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Francesco Mortarino

and X-Force by Geoffrey Thorne and Marcus To

and X-Factor by Mark Russell and Bob Quinn

and Storm by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck

and Dazzler by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro

and Wolverine Revenge by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo

and X-Men: From the Ashes Unlimite by Alex Paknadel and Diogenes Neves

Might we also get something on Mystique yet to come?

