X-Men Press Release Drops, And SXSW Attendees Get Exclusive Variant

The X-Men SXSW From The Ashes Press Release drops, and SXSW attendees get Exclusive Variant Cover for the new X-direction.

Article Summary Marvel reveals three new X-Men series at SXSW with exclusive variant covers.

Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman introduce a new X-Men team from Alaska.

Gail Simone's Uncanny X-Men returns to roots, with heroes as outlaws in New Orleans.

Eve L. Ewing's Exceptional X-Men focuses on Kitty Pryde mentoring new mutants.

At the Future of Marvel Comics X-Men and Digital Comics panel at South by Southwest (SXSW), Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and VP, Executive Editor Tom Brevoort were joined by writers Jed MacKay and Gail Simone to announce what's coming next for Marvel's line of X-Men comics. This new era of X-Men will be centered around three flagship titles, Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men, Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men, and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero's Exceptional X-Men.

So Oya is now known as Temper. X-Men are Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Temper, Magik and Juggernaut.

Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, and Wolverine are in Louisiana as Uncanny X-Men.

Kate Pryde is a barista in Chicago, dealing with Emma Frost, Bronze, Axo, and Melee, as Extraordinary X-Men.

The X-Mansion has been dismantled and turned into a prison with a secret inmate….

Attendees at the panel also got an exclusive variant cover of the below, around a recent issue of X-Men. Expect that on eBay in picoseconds.

"Each series will offer different explorations of the mutant mythos as they take Marvel's Merry Mutants into bold and untrodden territory. Over their 60-year history, the X-Men have been many things. Outcasts. Teachers. Revolutionaries. Heroes. Above all, they're a species, and the future is still theirs for the taking! Krakoa showed the world what homo superior is truly capable of and now, the X-Men have to fight harder than ever to keep Professor X's dream alive. These three core series will approach the X-Men's vital mission with distinct and relevant perspectives while remaining faithful to the storytelling power of the mutant metaphor!"

X-MEN

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Ryan Stegman

On Sale 7/10

Krakoa is no more… but the X-Men fight on! From their new base in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance! Join Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Temper (formerly Oya), Magik and Juggernaut as they assemble against new forces, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. Mutant business is their business. UNCANNY X-MEN

Written by Gail Simone

Art by David Marquez

On Sale 8/7

Outlaw heroes once again, the X-Men embark on a new mission! Making themselves at home in the Big Easy, the X-Men protect a world that hates and fears them! Join Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, and Wolverine on explosive super hero adventures. Uncanny as ever, the X-Men are back to saving the day mutant-style! "I think X-Fans are special in that we identify with having something different about us…and you're going to feel that in this book, and what it means to have that thing about you that's different, or exceptional. We go deep into the emotional part of that," Simone told the crowd. "David Marquez is the perfect artist for this book," she continued. "He does amazing action, amazing character work, and he's really excited about getting into the characters appearing in this book. I knew from the very first panel that this book was going to be super exciting and gorgeous. He just knows how to knock it out of the park!" EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art by Carmen Carnero

On Sale 9/4

Mutantkind's two greatest teachers mold the next generation of X-Men! Kate Pryde has returned home to Chicago following the war with Orchis. Having stepped away from the world of mutantdom, she is nevertheless called back into action as she crosses paths with a trio of new young mutants, Bronze, Axo, and Melee, who clearly need training and guidance. Unfortunately for Kate, Emma Frost thinks so as well! "Longtime fans of Kitty Pryde can count on the kinds of adventures you expect from her as a classic favorite, while I hope new and old readers alike will get to love this all-new team of young mutants," Ewing shared. "Kitty, the one-time kid sister figure of the X-Men, has to reckon with her own memories—good and bad—of being a child of Xavier as she navigates a role as leader and mentor for a new generation of mutants who are trying to make their way in a time of crisis." "I always try to strike a chord between appealing to veteran comics fans and new readers, but since so many people fell in love with the X-Men as teens and this book is about a team of young folks, that feels especially important to me here," she continued. "I hope that for some 13- or 14-year-old readers, this might be the first comic book they pick up. "Working on this series has been a ton of fun already, as Carmen Carnero's art is bringing so much dynamism to these pages and the entire X-team of writers is in a flurry sharing scripts and feedback and ideas," she added.

And followed by Phoenix, X-Factor, Storm, Nyx, X-Force, and Wolverine.

"The X-Men are fractured in the aftermath of the end of Krakoa, scattered across the globe without a central base of operation," Marvel Comics VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained. "What that means in practice is that all three titles carrying the name X-MEN are core X-MEN series—they all center around one of the major aspects of what the team has been about at different points. This is very much by design. We want to field a wide assortment of X-titles with different styles and tones and approaches, an X-MEN book for virtually any taste."

Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men, Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men, and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero's Exceptional X-Men, as part of X-Men: From The Ashes. Notably these are definitely different to the rumoured X-Men comics as reported last week... but not entirely different, are they? How very interesting.

Marvel Executive Editor, SVO and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort has promised that X-Men: From The Ashes will put the X-Men characters back in the real world with non-mutants, something that the Krakoa Age deliberately eschewed. Oh, and he wants X-Men readers to cry every month when reading.

