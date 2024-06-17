Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: infinity watch, thanos

Marvel Releases Infinity Watch Annual Solicits For September 2024

Marvel Comics revealed the final Infinity Watch chapters to be published in September with Moon Knight, Spider-Boy and Avengers Annuals.

"The most coveted artifacts in the known universe have resurfaced, and this time, they're bonded to the very bodies and souls of Marvel's up-and-coming heroes and villains. For the Mad Titan, that just makes his hunt for them all the more sweet. Across nine annuals starting with June's THANOS ANNUAL #1, witness the latest cosmos-shattering Infinity saga as celebrated icons and new fan-favorites battle it out to contain—or control—the limitless power of the INFINITY STONES in the blockbuster summer event—INFINITY WATCH. "The INFINITY WATCH crossover will be spearheaded by acclaimed writer Derek Landy (Captain America/Iron Man). In addition to writing key chapters of the event, Landy will team up with artist Sara Pichelli on backup stories in each of the nine annuals that follow the creation and pursuit of the mysterious Death Stone-bearer who will be revealed in THANOS ANNUAL #1. "The saga will follow up on previous Infinity Stone stories with the return of recent bearers including Star, Overtime, Prince of Power, Quantum, and Multitude, as well as introduce you to the new Mind Stone-Bearer, WORLDMIND, for the first time! As they deal with their god-like powers and mistrust from their peers, Thanos, fresh off his own dramatic transformation in Christopher Cantwell's recent Thanos limited series, begins a bloody march to claim his dark destiny once more.

MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1

Written by DAN WATTERS & DEREK LANDY

Art by SARA PICHELLI & MORE

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

On Sale 9/4

"INFINITY WATCH" PART SEVEN!

A strange sleepwalking plague has swept through the city and it's up to Moon Knight to solve the mystery! But when his investigation causes him to clash with one of the newest Infinity Stone Bearers in a previously-unseen adventure, it'll be all Moon Knight can do to survive the skirmish—let alone try to keep the Mind Stone out of nefarious hands! Strap in, True Believers, things are about to get rocky!

SPIDER-BOY ANNUAL #1

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by CARLOS NIETO

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

On Sale 9/18

"INFINITY WATCH" PART EIGHT!

Spider-Boy is juggling being Spider-Man's sidekick, keeping his friends safe and just being a regular kid. But nothing stops him from jumping in when trouble is brewing! This time he's joined by Multitude, who has the Soul Stone, and Prince of Power, who has the Power Stone (of course!), as they face off against a mysterious evil they vow to stop!

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art and Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

On Sale 9/25

"INFINITY WATCH" FINALE!

The Infinity Stone bearers are all brought together for the first time! If you thought the stones were dangerous in Thanos' hands, imagine if Star gets her way!

On crafting the latest Infinity Stones saga, Landy said, "When you write for Marvel, it's all you can hope for to add your thread to the massive tapestry of stories that has been unfolding since 1961. To be asked, then, to spearhead this next chapter is a prospect beyond my paltry imagination. I get to work on characters I've never written before — Thanos! Hulk! — and drag them into the story beside the new generation of heroes like Ms. Marvel and Spider-Boy. Thankfully, there is absolutely no pressure because comic fans are a notoriously easy-going bunch who are prepared to forgive if—oh dear God.".

