Marvel Introduces Ultimate Gwen Stacy, What Will Mary Jane Say?

Next month, a new version of Gwen Stacy is introduced in Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto’s Ultimate Spider-Man #4, out in April.

Next month, a new version of Gwen Stacy is introduced in Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man run in issue 4, out in April. This is of course being introduced to a Peter Parker already married with kids to Mary Jane Watson. I mean, that won't be an issue at all will it? The series is already more about great irresponsibility, so how much more irresponsible can Peter Parker be?

Since launching in January, Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN has become the ULTIMATE hit! Each issue has demanded multiple printings as daring storytelling shifts to the Spider-Man mythos hook longtime comic readers and new fans alike! The series has introduced devoted family man Peter Parker, his wife Mary Jane Watson-Parker, their two precocious kids, and Peter's beloved Uncle Ben. On sale in April, ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #4 will debut another member of the iconic Spidey family—GWEN STACY!

In this exciting new universe, Gwen never met a tragic fate. Instead, she married Harry Osborn and now co-runs Oscorp Industries. Learn more about this ambitious power couple when the Parkers and Osborns go on a double date! Amidst cocktails, small talk is quickly dispersed as this fearless foursome discuss exposing the dark corruption that shaped their world. Little do they all know that the two men at the table have already taken matters into their own hands by suiting up as the vigilantes Spider-Man and Green Goblin!

See the new Ultimate Universe's take on Marvel's "It Girl" on a new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #4 variant cover by Mateus Manhanini as well as never-before-seen interior artwork from guest artist David Messina. Messina will bring his acclaimed style to the title for two issues before series artist Checchetto returns in June's ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #6.

Ultimate Spider-Man #3 is published on the 26th of March, #4 on the 24th of April.

PETER PARKER'S NEW LIFE GETS EVEN MORE COMPLICATED… Spider-Man sizes up the new hero Green Goblin! As they team up to fight a new super villain, secrets about the corporations running North America are revealed… And you'll never guess who discovers Spider-Man's secret identity! Rated T In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #4

WHO IS THE GREEN GOBLIN? Peter Parker's secret life starts fraying the edges of his personal life! J. Jonah Jameson and Ben Parker's pursuit of truth – or, at least, the news – stirs unrest with the world at large… And now that Spider-Man may not have to operate alone, the real work of rebuilding this corrupt world can begin! Rated T In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #5

THE SECRET HISTORY OF HARRY OSBORN! How does the heir apparent of Oscorp become a masked vigilante? And what does Green Goblin know of the true status of the world he lives in? All and more will be revealed! Rated T In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $4.99

