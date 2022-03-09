Marvel June 2022 Solicits for Avengers, X-Men, Eternals Judgment Day

Marvel has issued the June 2022 solicitations for the Avengers, X-Men books tying in with their new summer event, Judgment Day by Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti.

A conflict is brewing between some of the Marvel Universe's major players and in the end, all will be JUDGED. This summer, the Avengers, the Eternals, and the X-Men find themselves at war in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, a new crossover event by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti, and fans should look no further than current and future issues of AVENGERS, IMMORTAL X-MEN, X-MEN, and ETERNALS for the reason why. Mutantkind's newfound immortality, the Eternals discovery of long-hidden truths about their species, and the Avengers' recent crimes against the Celestials will all come to light and unleash a reckoning! The Eternals' purpose cannot be denied, mutantkind's future will not be threatened, and Earth's Mightiest Heroes efforts to de-escalate a potentially apocalyptic battle may be hopelessly futile… Don't miss the buildup to the 2022's biggest story in these exciting issues coming your way in June!

On Sale 6/1

X-MEN #12

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz present the grand climax to the Krakoan X-Men's first year in X-MEN #12! On the eve of the Hellfire Gala, threats have closed in on the X-Men from all sides. The secret machinations of Doctor Stasis, the terror of Gameworld, even the threat of the X-Men's own secrets getting out…it's all led to this!

On Sale 6/22

AVENGERS #57

Written by JASON AARON

Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón introduce History's Mightiest Heroes in AVENGERS #57! The Avengers are lost in time, and if they're going to stop Mephisto's grand plan, they'll need help from some of history's greatest heroes, whose stories have never been told. Like the mystical man of war, Sgt. Szardos, Soldier Supreme of World War II, and his squadron of supernatural grunts, the Secret Invaders.

On Sale 6/29

IMMORTAL X-MEN #4

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Kieron Gillen teams up with artist Michele Bandini for a Hellfire Gala story ripe with drama, revelations, and betrayal from a shocking uninvited guest in IMMORTAL X-MEN #4! Emma Frost will do anything to protect the children, including the metaphorical child that is the Hellfire Gala. Last year's was a fantastic success. She would not like it if someone ruined the second. She would not like it at all…

Cover by MARK BROOKS